Michael Cimino’s ‘Senior Prom’ Role Was Welcome Departure From ‘Love, Victor’ Character

Michael Cimino was excited to break out of his Love, Victor fame by exploring a completely different character type in Netflix’s newest teen flick, Senior Prom.

“Honestly, it was just a blast to just kind of do a character that was completely different and really go for it,” Cimino told Los Angeles magazine about his heterosexual role. “It was cool to really just push the limit on that and just try different things.”

“Alex [Hardcastle], our director, always gave us a chance to do a lot of improv and do fun runs, which is what we call it after we do a few takes, we just went crazy and did whatever we wanted,” Cimino added. “It was amazing to just have the freedom to do it.”

Senior Year tells the story of Stephanie (Rebel Wilson), the most popular girl in her high school. She’s the captain of the cheerleading squad, dating the quarterback and is well on her way to becoming prom queen. Girls want to be her and guys want to be with her. She has it all until she falls off the top of the cheerleading pyramid and lands in a coma. Fast forward 20 years later and she finally wakes in the hospital as a 37-year-old woman. Stuck in her 90s ways, Stephanie returns to her old high school and tries to not only fit in with a very woke class of students, which includes Cimino’s heterosexual cool guy character, but also resume her role in the popular group. Most of all, she is still set on winning the crown as prom queen.

“When we filmed [the prom scene], it was so fun,” Cimino said. “They had ginormous grand pianos everywhere, a huge dance floor, the lighting was crazy, so it was cool to have a prom that was way better than the one I experienced.”

“I feel like everyone’s prom isn’t as cool as it is in the movies, but for my last prom, we snuck my friends in by sneaking them under our jackets,” he added. “It’s crazy. That shouldn’t have worked, but it did and we had a great time. It wasn’t as extravagant as this prom because they did it up.”

Senior Year debuts May 13th only on Netflix.

