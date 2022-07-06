“We were beyond psyched for them to not only include ‘Master of Puppets’ in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it,” the band said on Instagram

This article contains Stranger Things season 4 spoilers.

After Stranger Things sent Kate Bush’s 1985 art-rock classic “Running Up That Hill” to the Billboard Top 10 for the first time since the song was released, it seems the mega-hit show is back to bless Metallica with its Midas touch, Variety reports.

In the season four finale, “The Piggyback,” Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) ventures alongside his ragtag gang of friends into the deadly realm of the “Upside Down.” In an effort to bait the demonic bats of Vecna’s (Jamie Campbell Bower) world away from the rest of the group, Munson grabs ahold of his guitar as Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo) sets up an amp. Munson then shreds none other than Metallica’s 1986 heavy metal godsend “Master of Puppets,” off their magnum opus album of the same name.

On Tuesday, the band posted footage of the scene on Instagram and responded to the use of their song in Volume Two of Stranger Things 4 on social media. They expressed copious admiration for the directors of the show, the Duffer Brothers, and the way the pair matched the band’s existential angst anthem with such a crucial moment in the storyline.

“The way The Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into ‘Stranger Things’ has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include ‘Master of Puppets’ in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it,” the band wrote. “We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away… it’s so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn’s hands in the trailer! How crazy cool is that?

“It’s an incredible honor to be such a big part of Eddie’s journey and to once again be keeping company with all of the other amazing artists featured in the show,” the post continues.

Bassist Rob Trujillo—whose son, Tye, was the one behind the recorded guitar track for the scene—made a separate post expressing his appreciation and sharing his son’s placement for the show’s “Additional Guitar Tracks” credit.

Since the episode hit streaming on Netflix, “Master of Puppets” has climbed it’s way up the iTunes rock chart to the No. 29 spot. Over on Spotify, it sits at No. 12, not far behind “Running Up That Hill” in the first place.

