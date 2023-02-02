Metal God Ozzy Osborne Calls It Quits On Touring, Cancels 2023 Dates

One of the last living pioneers of heavy metal may have finally had enough of the road as founding Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, 74, announced on Wednesday that he would no longer be touring Europe and the U.K. this year—and probably nowhere else, ever.

This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans… pic.twitter.com/aXGw3fjImo — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) February 1, 2023

Osbourne stated that his touring days could potentially be over for good unless his team can find a way for him “to perform without traveling from city to city and country to country.”

Following “a major accident” in 2019 in which Osbourne severely damaged his spine, Osbourne has spent the past four years attempting to get back into touring shape.

“My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage,” Osbourne wrote. “My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak.”

Unfortunately, Osbourne seems to believe that his touring days are done. In announcing his possible retirement, he expressed his gratitude to his friends, family, fans, to fellow metal icons Judas Priest—who were supposed to tour with him this one last time.

“I am honestly humbled by the way you’ve all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience, I have now come to the realization that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required,” Osbourne wrote. “Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way. My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country.”

Tickets for Osbourne’s 2023 tour dates will all be refunded at the place of purchase.

