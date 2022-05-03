Met Gala’s Gripes and Gowns: Twitter’s Take On This Year’s Event

In typical fashion, the Twitterverse brought its hot takes to the platform for the 2022 Met Gala

Hold on Los Angeles, it’s Met Gala Time!

This year’s theme, “Gilded Glamour,” sought to encapsulate the looks of the late 1800s to early 1900s global fashion, as Anna Wintour continued her long-lasting love affair with the event.

However, the gala left Twitter divided, as many were shocked when their dreams of a red carpet lined with Great Gatsby-esque outfits didn’t come true.

Many Swings and Many Misses

Yes, it is worth noting that not every person attending the Met Gala can be on theme. But this year, Twitter noticed a surge in “misses.” Many accused attendees of just using the event to promote new designer ready-to-wear, while others compared this year’s looks to that of a funeral.

gilded age has to be the easiest, most easy to follow met gala theme of the latest years yet celebs and designers are still not following it so im starting to believe they just dont give a fuck and use the gala to promote their ready to wear … https://t.co/jgp2VcIHoe — sofía (@nanastudioz) May 2, 2022

me counting everyone wearing black or not on theme tonight #MetGala #MetGala2022 pic.twitter.com/uZPPvRbd5h — mena 🫧 (@ily2olivia) May 2, 2022

The Good, The Good, and The Good

Some people just understood the assignment this year. From classic Kendall Jenner captivation, Billie Eilish elation, and a brilliant Olivia Rodrigo Met Gala Debut, Twitter showed love to those that stuck to this year’s theme.

Kendall on her way to save her family's reputation#MetGala pic.twitter.com/QIVa4I26Dx — V🦋 (@malakmalikx) May 3, 2022

oh olivia rodrigo looks absolutely stunning #MetGala pic.twitter.com/CIr2pt7OK6 — swuibbles || fan account (@greedy_motivez) May 2, 2022

This Year’s Theme? Hypocrisy

Both Riz Ahmed and Quannah Chasinghorse took their opportunity to speak out against the hypocrisy of this year’s theme, as they shined a light on the true figures of the gilded age: those that were continually oppressed and suppressed at the expense of the wealthy.

wait no this is actually genius not only are they showing their culture but the gilded age actually was the time period where native americans were forcefully white washed such as the dawes act and the major crimes act so for them to wear this during THIS met gala theme… yes!!! https://t.co/k2zst09WOA — ✦ rana ⚡ BLAKE LIVELY SAVED US (@slaygazora) May 2, 2022

Riz Ahmed breaks down his #MetGala look: “This is an homage to the immigrant workers that kept the Gilded Age golden.” https://t.co/2kVWwK9Yn6 pic.twitter.com/Td9Tmmwmuk — Variety (@Variety) May 2, 2022

This Year, Everyone Was Miranda Priestly

What would the Met Gala be without a “The Devil Wears Prada” reference? Many Twitter users channeled their inner Miranda Priestly, famously portrayed by Meryl Streep, to approach this year’s event.

Gigi Hadid you should just go straight back to that hotel #MetGala pic.twitter.com/A0wRUnWU38 — ivy (@ohhhhherewego) May 2, 2022

me waiting to judge the met gala looks pic.twitter.com/mBUezCDTYA — that's so haute (@thatssohaute) May 1, 2022

