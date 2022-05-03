Met Gala’s Gripes and Gowns: Twitter’s Take On This Year’s Event

In typical fashion, the Twitterverse brought its hot takes to the platform for the 2022 Met Gala
By
-
18

Hold on Los Angeles, it’s Met Gala Time!

This year’s theme, “Gilded Glamour,” sought to encapsulate the looks of the late 1800s to early 1900s global fashion, as Anna Wintour continued her long-lasting love affair with the event.

However, the gala left Twitter divided, as many were shocked when their dreams of a red carpet lined with Great Gatsby-esque outfits didn’t come true.

Many Swings and Many Misses

Yes, it is worth noting that not every person attending the Met Gala can be on theme. But this year, Twitter noticed a surge in “misses.” Many accused attendees of just using the event to promote new designer ready-to-wear, while others compared this year’s looks to that of a funeral.

The Good, The Good, and The Good

Some people just understood the assignment this year. From classic Kendall Jenner captivation, Billie Eilish elation, and a brilliant Olivia Rodrigo Met Gala Debut, Twitter showed love to those that stuck to this year’s theme.

This Year’s Theme? Hypocrisy

Both Riz Ahmed and Quannah Chasinghorse took their opportunity to speak out against the hypocrisy of this year’s theme, as they shined a light on the true figures of the gilded age: those that were continually oppressed and suppressed at the expense of the wealthy.

This Year, Everyone Was Miranda Priestly

What would the Met Gala be without a “The Devil Wears Prada” reference? Many Twitter users channeled their inner Miranda Priestly, famously portrayed by Meryl Streep, to approach this year’s event.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR