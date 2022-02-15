Martha Stewart Was in L.A. for Super Bowl—to See Snoop, (Hopefully) Meet Eminem

“I wouldn’t miss it!” Martha Stewart told LA Mag yesterday morning. Stewart was in L.A. Sunday for the Super Bowl, where she was excited about her pal Snoop Dogg’s performance at the Halftime Show. “And Eminem!” she added. “My hero from long ago. I might even get to meet him. I’ve never met Marshall, and I’m going to meet him today, I think.”

The 80-year-old lifestyle guru tells us she’s in L.A. often. “I come out to do a lot of things with Snoop Dogg,” Stewart says, mentioning their VH1 reality show Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party, and this year’s gig for the duo hosting the Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet that aired before kickoff.

But while the icon was here for the party, she was also in town for a cause bigger than football: reducing hunger and waste. This year, Stewart pre-gamed in L.A.’s Arts District to promote her line of frozen meals called Martha Stewart Kitchen to help raise money to fight hunger. At a Super Bowl Sunday event called The Big Game Impact Brunch, Stewart spoke about her partnership with Kroger Corporation and Ralph’s, who donated $100k toward the initiative.

“What a good day to focus on the hungry,” she said. “What a better day than today, when Americans eat more food than any other day of the year except for Thanksgiving? So that’s what we’re doing today. We’re raising money to feed the hungry.” Asked about her favorite Martha Stewart Kitchen meals, which donates 1.5 million meals through a partnership with Feeding America, she focuses on ones for the big game. “Well there are so many good ones for the Super Bowl,” she says. “The pigs in a blanket—superb. Our macaroni and cheese is delicious. Our carrot cake is supposedly the best frozen cake.”

When she isn’t on set, Stewart says she frequents some of L.A.’s best food haunts. “Nobu is an old friend of mine,” she says. “And we eat at Matsuhisa here in Beverly Hills as well as out at the beach in Malibu.” (Stewart was there Saturday night, with Drake.) “And we eat at Republique,” she added. “I love Republique!”

Stewart was later spotted enjoying the game, seen in the stands Sunday running into another old pal, the Mayor of Flavortown Guy Fieri, and sitting near Tracy Morgan. The Rams took the title in a tight match, but it’s unclear if she finally met up with hero Eminem.