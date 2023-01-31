Marilyn Manson Again Accused of Sex Assault—Against an Underage Girl

A new lawsuit accuses Manson of attacking a 16 year-old, and names his former labels Interscope and Nothing Records as defendants

Marilyn Manson is again being accused of sexual abuse, this time in a lawsuit filed Monday on Long Island, The Guardian reports.

The suit against Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, claims that he was involved with “childhood and adult sexual abuse, sexual battery, assault and molestation.” It alleges that he first targeted the unnamed plaintiff when she was a minor.

This all comes just a week after Manson reached a settlement with actress Esmé Bianco, who sued him in April 2021 over alleged rape and sexual assault during their three-year relationship. Bianco is one of several women, including Evan Rachel Wood, whose accusations of sex abuse led the Special Victims Bureau of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department to open an investigation of the singer in February 2021.

Mason sued Wood for defamation, through his lawyer, has “vehemently denie[d] any and all claims of sexual assault or abuse of anyone.”

Manson did not immediately comment on the latest suit, according to The Guardian, which was filed under the New York Adult Survivors Act.

The plaintiff in the suit filed Monday is described as “an adult female residing in Maryland,” who was born in 1979. It alleges that Manson used his status within the music industry to groom, manipulate, and exploit her beginning in 1995 when she was 16.

She claims that Manson eventually assaulted her in two separate incidents.

“Then, in 1999 when plaintiff was approximately 19 years old, defendant Warner perpetuated his grooming, manipulation, exploitation and sexual assault of plaintiff over the course of approximately four weeks,” the suit alleges.

The suit also names his former label, Nothing Records, and distributor Interscope Music Publishing as co-defendants, alleging that the companies “aided and abetted such behavior.”

According to the suit, Manson’s “pedophilic obsessions and violent behaviors were not only known by defendants Interscope and Nothing Records, but they were celebrated and promoted for their collective financial gain.”

Karen Bath Menzies, an attorney for the plaintiff, said that the lawsuit stands as “an indictment of the music industry for maintaining a culture that celebrates, protects and enables sexual predators.”

The suit also details the levels of trauma that the plaintiff claims she suffered, including “severe emotional, physical and psychological distress, including shame, and guilt, economic loss, economic capacity and emotional loss … humiliation, shame, and horror that she will continue to suffer for the rest of her life.”

It seeks an unspecified amount of damages, costs, and “an order enjoining defendants from future unlawful business practices including but not limited to exposing minors and vulnerable adults to sexual abuse and exploitation.”

Interscope and Nothing Records parent company Universal Music did not respond to The Guardian‘s request for comment.

