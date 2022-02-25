Mardi Gras Celebration, ‘Slave Play,’ and Other Best Things To Do in L.A. This Weekend

With Los Angeles County steadily easing COVID mandates, there’s plenty of events to check out this weekend. As always, be sure to double check event listings and websites for COVID protocols before attending any events.

Saturday, February 26

If you haven’t already seen YouTube videos of the intimate shows that SoFar Sounds throws at pop-up locations throughout Los Angeles and other parts of the world, here is your official invitation. Since 2009, SoFar Sounds has been hosting the low-key events where guests are invited to experience three unannounced artists in undisclosed, unique locations where they can discover their new favorite artists. Musicians including Billie Eilish, Andra Day, Brent Faiyaz, Khruangbin, Leon Bridges, Tank and the Bangas, Lianne La Havas, and so many others have performed got their starts at a SoFar Sounds event, so you never know who you’ll see there. SoFar Sounds is hosting an outdoor show at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 26. Tickets start at $31 in Santa Monica. [More info]

Thursday, February 24

Optimist Botanicals, an L.A.-based botanical non-alcoholic spirits company, is hosting a happy hour experience at Remedy Place. The monthly series will offer all of the socially charged aspects of a night out, minus all of the typical toxins (think happy hours without the hangovers). Guests will be invited to socialize at the West Hollywood social wellness club’s bar and lounge space while enjoying non-alcoholic cocktails expertly curated by Optimist Botanicals, treatments from a menu of the club’s cutting edge service offerings, and live music to capture the vibe. The first happy hour event will take place Thursday, February 24 from 5-8pm at 8305 Sunset Blvd. No RSVP is necessary to attend. [More info]

Friday, February 25

Jack Keller’s Ethereal Cereal will perform a tribute to “The Music of Roy Ayers” as part of Odyssey Theatre Ensemble’s going “Music at the Odyssey” series. The funk, jazz, electronic, and hip-hop collective—which is led by bass player Keller—is scheduled to perform Friday, February 25 at 8 p.m. at the Odyssey Theatre in West Los Angeles. Tickets start at $20 and parking is free on-site.

“Roy Ayers is a key figure in the jazz fusion movement who has been dubbed ‘The Godfather of Neo Soul,’ says Keller, who has recorded bass and played live with artists including George Clinton and Fred Wesley (James Brown, Parliament Funkadelic). “With this concert, we pay homage to the enormous influence he’s had on the entire hip-hop genre, including countless artists such as Tyler the Creator, Erykah Badu and Guru’s Jazzmatazz Vol. 1. At one time, he was said to have more sampled hits by rappers than any other artist.” [More info]

Saturday, February 26

The Los Angeles-based collective, African Video Club, is hosting a day party on Saturday, February 26 at 3 p.m. at Johnny’s Pastrami in West Adams. Featuring live performances and DJ sets from Nneoma, Blaq Pages, Mochi, Kailyn Hype, Gianni, and Bapi Joss, the promoters say this hip-hop, Afrobeats, and RnB dance party will leave you calling off of work the next day. Tickets start at $10. [More info]

Saturday, February 26 and Sunday, February 27

The Original Farmers Market is hosting its 32nd annual Mardi Gras celebration on Saturday, February 26 and February 27. The free event starts at noon and will feature kids crafts, a gumbo and beignet pop-up tent, and live entertainment from the Zydeco Mudbugs, Kenny Sara & The Sounds of New Orleans, and others. [More info]

Jeremy O. Harris attends the Center Theatre Group presents the West Coast premiere of playwright Jeremy O. Harris’s “Slave Play” held at Mark Taper Forum on February 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/Getty Images)

Through March 13

Jeremy O. Harris’ widely acclaimed drama, Slave Play, which follows three interracial couples as they unpack issues of race, love, and sexuality, is making its West Coast premiere at the Mark Taper Forum inside The Music Center through March 13. Showings are at 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 2:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets range from $35 to $110. [More info]

Saturday, February 26

DJ and producer Blaq Pages is hosting a party on Saturday, February 26 at 10 p.m. at Catch One in L.A. Featuring DJ sets from Pages, Soulection’s Joe Kay, Earry Hall, and VivaLatina, tickets for the event start at $20. [More info]

Detained at Fountain Theatre

Through Sunday, April 10

The Fountain Theatre is hosting the world premiere of Detained, a play that highlights the true stories of people who have been impacted by mass deportations. Written by 2021 Lorraine Hansberry Award-winning playwright, France-Luce Benson, and directed by Mark Valdez (winner of the 2021 Zelda Fichandler Award), performances will run through Sunday, April 10. Tickets range from $25 to $45, and on-site parking is $5.

Thursday, February 17 through Friday, March 4

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is honoring the centennial of poet, philosopher, and filmmaker Pier Paolo Pasolini by showing a selection of his films. Presented almost entirely in preserved 35mm prints, realized by Cinecittà and Cineteca di Bologna, the museum will show several of Pasolini’s films including Mamma Roma, Teorema, and Salò. This series, which runs through March 4, launches the Academy Museum’s partnership with Cinecittà in support of an annual programming series of Italian cinema. Additionally, the museum will showcase films by Moufida Tlatli including The Silences of the Palace and The Season of Men Saturday, February 19. [More info]

Through Sunday, February 27

The International City Theatre is paying tribute to renowned composer Stephen Sondheim, who died in November, with a musical performance titled “Marry Me A Little.” The show follows the story of two single strangers who unknowingly live close by is told entirely through songs written early in Sondheim’s career or cut from his groundbreaking Broadway musicals. Showtime is at 8 p.m. and tickets start at $37. [More info]

Through Friday, September 30

After nearly two years of being closed due to the COVID pandemic, the Underground Museum is reopening its doors on Jan. 28 with a new exhibition by one of its co-founders, Noah Davis. The beloved arts and culture center will debut the exhibition named after the late figurative painter who died at the age of 32 in 2015. Davis’ paintings have been—and remain—influential to the rise of figurative and representational painting in the first two decades of the 21st century. To view his latest exhibit, visit the Underground Museum’s website to make a free reservation for a timed slot. [More info]

Through Sunday, May 1

The iconic West Coast rapper who died more than two decades ago is remembered in a fully immersive exhibit titled ‘Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free,’ which debuts on Friday, January 21 at The Canvas at L.A. Live in Downtown Los Angeles. Created in collaboration with the Shakur Estate, the exhibit features sound installations, poetry, personal effects, and never before seen artifacts from Tupac’s personal archives. The exhibit is on view through Sunday, May 1. Tickets range from $14.50-$44.50. [More info]

Through Saturday, February 26

New York-based artist Rachael Harrison is bringing her Caution Kneeling Bus art exhibition to the Regen Projects gallery from January 15 through February 26. Over the last 30 years, Harrison has pioneered an approach to art making that combines formal invention with the artifacts of popular culture. Her new exhibition features a series of paintings made with the smartphone app Scanner Pro. Caution Kneeling Bus is available for viewing during gallery hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. [More info]

Fridays

West Hollywood’s Abbey Food & Bar is hosting a weekly happy hour watch party for season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. This season’s viewing parties will be hosted by The Abbey’s own drag superstar Kornbread “the snack” Jete, who is also a contestant on this season’s lineup. The party starts at 5 p.m. every Friday. No reservations are needed to attend—just proof of COVID vaccination to enter and an appetite for delicious bar bites and cocktails. [More info]

Through Sunday, March 13

Los Angeles-based artist June Edmond’s solo exhibition titled “Full Spectrum” has been extended through Sunday, March 13, 2022 at Loyola Marymount University’s Laband Art Gallery. “Full Spectrum” consists of more than 40 pieces made between 1980 and 2021, which serve to portray Black positivity—a lifelong commitment for Edmonds. The Laband Art Gallery is open to external guests from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, but is closed for winter break from Dec. 20 to Jan. 7. Due to COVID safety protocols, advance reservations are required and walk-ins aren’t permitted. [More info]

Through Sunday, April 3

Curious minds and art lovers will get the chance to see the artwork of the mysterious artist, Banksy, at an “unauthorized” art exhibition in Culver City. The exhibition includes 80 original works, sculptures, installations, videos, and photos, which were all sourced from private collections and will be exhibited in Los Angeles for the first time, according to the promoters of the event. Visitors will also be get the opportunity to experience an impressive multimedia installation, created specifically for the exhibition, which will reveal clues about Banksy and highlight his most culturally defining pieces. All ages are welcome to visit the exhibition, which runs through Sunday, April 3. Tickets start at $29.50 for adults. [More info]

Through Saturday, April 3

The Broad is debuting a new exhibition called “Since Unveiling: Selected Acquisitions of a Decade,” which highlights a selection of nearly 60 works acquired in the 10 years since Eli and Edythe Broad publicly announced their plans to open the Downtown Los Angeles museum. Featured artists include John Baldessari, Glenn Ligon, and Kara Walker, whom The Broad has collected over the years, as well as artists added to the collection within the past decade such as Tauba Auerbach, Kerry James Marshall, and Catherine Opie. Admission is free, but reservations are required for entry. The museum is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. [More info and tickets]

Through Sunday, March 20

Stopping by a local museum to view artwork by diverse artists is always a good idea—and it’s free! LaToya Ruby Frazier, an acclaimed artist from Chicago, is bringing her traveling exhibition The Last Cruze to the California African American Museum beginning this week through March 20, 2022. The exhibit, which includes 66 photographs, video, and an architectural installation, chronicles the lives of workers at the General Motors plant in Lordstown, Ohio, that shut down in 2019 due to the global outsourcing of labor, the growing demand of electric cars, and other circumstances. [More info]

Through Sunday, March 20

The old Amoeba in Hollywood is looking mighty different these days. After a long build out, the space’s hallowed confines reopen this weekend as the home of Immersive Van Gogh, a walk-through experience that lets you hang out in Van Gogh’s most famous paintings (and even correspond with a AI version of the long-dead Dutchman). Opening weekend is sold out, but the show is open through the beginning of January 2022. [More info and tickets]

Sundays

Like most other things that are good, Smorgasburg L.A. had to pack it in and endure a long hiatus thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Sunday, July 4, the Brooklyn-transplanted outdoor food market returned to ROW DTLA with a bunch of new vendors, including some you’ve probably seen on Instagram and have been dying to try, like fried fish sandwich pop-up Little Fish and Caribbean street food pop-up Bridgetown Roti. According to organizers 75 percent of the markets former vendors will be returning too. The market runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and entry is free. [More info]

Ongoing

This one of a kind comedy show, which features a mix of seasoned veterans and up-and-coming comics, takes place every Sunday at the infamous Laugh Factory on the Sunset Strip. Recent performers include the likes of Kevin Hart, Katt Williams and Tracy Morgan. It’s also not uncommon to catch a celebrity in the crowd as folks like Beyonce and husband Jay Z, Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner have showed up. [More info and tickets]

Through Sunday, February 27

Debutante balls have existed since the 18th century, but there’s nuance to how they evolved in America. This exhibit at the California African American Museum takes a closer look at the role debutante balls have played in Black life, particularly in L.A., through photographs from the 1950s and ’60s culled from libraries and collections, in addition to gowns, souvenirs, oral interviews, and other objects. [More info]

Through 2023

Composer and sound artist Ellen Reid has created a soundtrack for your next walk in Griffith Park. Download the SOUNDWALK app to experience a public work of audio art that’s determined by which way you decide to walk (using GPS). “We miss our communities, and we miss the very thing that makes our cities special: the people,” Reid says. “I hope SOUNDWALK will inspire us and make us feel connected to something larger than ourselves.” [More info]

Stay up to date with everything you need to know about L.A. by following us on Facebook and Instagram.