The Monster Rigs of ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ Are Going Up for Auction

Finally, you can pick up the perfect ride for the impending end of civilization!

If heat waves, civil unrest, a massive drought, and that old pandemic have you feeling like the end is nigh, Lloyds Auctions can help you thunder straight to hell behind the wheel of a nightmare ride from 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road with an online auction this weekend.

The Australian auction house is offering up 13 vehicles from the Charlize Theron/Tom Hardy blockbuster on September 25 and 26. In keeping with the apocalypse theme—or Pox-Eclipse for you purists—the Lloyds catalog promises, “Available for expressions of madness… Nitrous, noxious, and no-nonsense harbingers of hell, marking man’s uncanny ability to wring beauty even from that designed for death and destruction, art from power, meaning from machine.”

Lots up for sale include the flame-throwing, speaker-laden “repurposed 8 x 8 M.A.N. missile-carrier,” also known as the Doof Wagon, which a 3,000-comment Reddit thread has certified as authentic; the War Rig, a “Mutant lovechild of semi-trailer and hot rod”; and top baddie Immortan Joe’s Gigahorse, fashioned from a “pair of 1959 Cadillac Coupe de Villes in flagrante delicto… split, widened and mounted one to the other.”

Also available to the most cutthroat bidder is the jewel of the wasteland, the “Pursuit Special,” the last of the V-8 Interceptors… “Mad” Max Rockatansky’s Razor Cola, a 1973 XB Ford Falcon Coupe “jacked up on off-road rails and supersized wheels, double-aspirated V8 blower now topped by skull sucking air into Scott Hat as Slit sits atop the shiny-chrome assassin, jockeying hundreds of horsepower and a handful of hate down mankind’s final straight to a finishing line.”

Sadly, it’s not the original Ford from 1979’s Mad Max and its sequel, The Road Warrior—last seen in a Florida museum, where the owner reportedly rejected a $2 million offer for the iconic machine—but it’s still pretty damn cool.

So exactly how rich must one be to bargain for these rare items? No one knows. As Car and Driver notes, the souped-up road hogs are being sold as a tender, meaning would-be buyers will submit sealed offers and the owner will pick the winning bids without the hopefuls ever knowing what the competition put up. If that’s not fitting enough, Lloyds also says it will accept pretty much whatever form of money you can lay your hands on, wherever you are:

“Payment can be accepted in any currency, including cryptocurrencies as we outrun the end of civilization… Nitrous, no-nonsense shipping can be arranged for anywhere in what’s left of the World.”

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. news, food, and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.