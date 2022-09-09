Mackenzie Scott Donates $55M Beverly Hills Property Once Shared With Ex-Husband

The recipient is the California Community Foundation, a non-profit philanthropic organization that will sell the property to fund affordable housing efforts

Philanthropist Mackenzie Scott has just donated $55 million worth of Beverly Hills property to the California Community Foundation, a non-profit philanthropic organization, according to the New York Post.

Scott is worth $37 billion; in 2019 she divorced Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos after 26 years of marriage.

There are two houses on the Beverly Hils property—one is a 12,000-square-foot Hacienda-style house and the other, a 4,500-square-foot ranch-style home. They property is gated and features a swimming pool, tennis court, and healthy trees surrounding the estate. The properties once belonged to Scott and Bezos.

According to a press release by the CCF, the organization plans to sell both properties. It will then use 90 percent of the proceeds toward the organization’s affordable housing efforts; it will be apportioning the remainder toward its integration program for migrants throughout Los Angeles.

Scott has given away $12 billion dollars in grants in the last three years, a fact that has been widely reported.

What’s behind the breakneck pace of her philanthropy? After becoming Bezos-free, Scott signed the Giving Pledge, a commitment that extremely high-value individuals make stating that they will give away at least half of their enormous wealth.

Scott doesn’t participate in interviews but the megadonor has written on her ideas regarding her philanthropical work.

“I have a disproportionate amount of money to share,” Scott wrote in a letter made public in May 2019. “My approach to philanthropy will continue to be thoughtful. It will take time and effort and care. But I won’t wait. And I will keep at it until the safe is empty.”

