Louis C.K. Secretly Made a Movie and It Opens Next Month

The film, ”Fourth of July,” is an indie that will be playing only in ”select theaters” next month unless C.K.’s fans can help it out

Louis C.K. made a secret movie and wants everybody to see it.

The film, Fourth of July, is an indie that will be playing in “select theaters” next month, according to The Hollywood Reporter. C.K. wrote an open letter to fans on his website about the film and encouraged them to contact their closest movie theater and ask them to carry it.

The contentious comedian co-wrote the movie with comedian Joe List, who stars as what he describes as “a recovering alcoholic and jazz pianist in NYC who confronts his acerbic family during their annual Fourth of July vacation.” C.K. also makes a cameo as List’s character’s therapist.

Other comedians making appearances in the film include Nick Di Paolo, Robert Kelly, Lynne Koplitz, Sarah Tollemache, and Tony V.

“For me, it was fun as all fuck to direct and make a film again,” C.K. wrote. “Outside of my two scenes as Jeff’s therapist, which we shot first and got out of the way, for me, it was a real pleasure to direct without acting for the first time in many years. I felt able to look after the cast and focus on the look of the movie. Whether or not I did any of that properly, is up to pretty much everyone but me. I am very pleased with the results and hope that folks enjoy Fourth of July.”

The film not only explores “the story of an anxious courageously sober man with deep unresolved feelings about his love and family,” but it also tackles “anxiety,” C.K. wrote. “I have a lot of remorse in my life about having misunderstood the anxiety suffered by people I love.”

It’s unclear if the film will be shown by big chains, but C.K. is hoping his fans can help get it onto more big screens.

“We are still compiling and constantly adding to the list of theaters which I will post on the web page for the movie which is on my website,” C.K. wrote. “Also if you would like ‘Fourth of July’ to play at a theater near you, please contact the theater directly and ask for it.”

C.K. financed the film himself, he said.

In 2017, the C.K. was accused of sexual misconduct with five women that included incidents of him undressing and masturbating in front of them. He admitted to the allegations.

