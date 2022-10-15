Livid Roger Stone Calls Ivanka ‘Abortionist Bitch’ Over Pardon Denial

Roger Stone, the hard-right former Trump advisor and all-around fixture in the grimmest recesses of conservative backrooms, went full beast-mode upon learning that his confidante and mentee of 30-plus years was not going to gift him a second pardon for his antics connected to the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capital—calling Ivanka Trump an “abortionist bitch” in the process, among other gems.

The telling scene was posted to social media Friday by Danish filmmaker Christoffer Guldbrandsen in footage first obtained by The Daily Beast after the House committee investigating the attack subpoenaed footage from his documentary, A Storm Foretold.

In the footage, Stone, now 70, is seen on his phone as he cruises through Miami in the back of vehicle on Jan. 20, 2021, Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day. It’s not clear who Stone was talking to, but it’s deliciously clear who he was talking about, as he takes particular issue with the failed real estate heir and failed newspaper publisher husband of Ivanka Trump—who was also an advisor to the president.

“Jared Kushner has an IQ of 70,” Stone begins. Next, as Stone obsessively flashes an “okay” sign with jittery fingers at no one, the desiccated GOP operator continues, “He’s coming to Miami. We will eject him from Miami very quickly, he will be leaving very clic—very quickly, very quickly.”

(In fairness to Kushner, there is no known public record of his IQ, nor is it certain that there are scientific instruments capable of measuring it, as no one knows what Jared Kushner is.)

Stone got even further worked up, contemplating some kind of beer hall battle between his fantasy Brown Shirt squads and Kushner’s imaginary forces, screeching, “He has 500 security guards? I’ll have five thousand security guards. You wanna fight? Let’s fight.”

One might wonder how a man who’s been groveling for donations to his “defense fund” forever would raise such an army, but let him have his stories.

The real red meat, of course, was reserved for the First Daughter, with extra special vitriol, and who knows why.

“Fuck you,” Stone said. “Fuck you and your abortionist bitch daughter.”

Unreleased subpoenaed footage: Stone angry that Trump didn’t grant him a second pardon melts down calling Ivanka Trump – abortionist bitch daughter. pic.twitter.com/aAAOZLC5fu — Christoffer Guldbrandsen (@cguld) October 14, 2022

While it’s not established what the kids had to do with denying Stone a second Get Out of Jail Free card, the leathery political fancy man and cheapskate Svengali seems to be forgetting to maintain his attitude of gratitude: Trump had already commuted by executive order Stone’s 40-month sentence in July 2020 for obstructing a congressional investigation into the Trump’s 2016 campaign and its possible ties to Russia, followed by a full pardon that December.

