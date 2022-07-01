”The frightening part is you have people in place at the Supreme Court who just want to bring up old, really terrible laws,” the actor-comic said

Comedian Lil Rel Howery said that he fears the Supreme Court’s desire to bring back “terrible” laws is sending the country back in time at a very fast rate.

“I feel like we’re going backward, and the frightening part is you have people in place at the Supreme Court who just want to bring up old, really terrible laws,” Howery, who provided comic relief as TSA Agent Rod Williams in the horror film Get Out, told LAMag at the Minions: The Rise of Gru premiere.

“Women have the right to do anything they want with their bodies. I just think it’s weird,” he added of Roe v Wade being overturned. “It’s almost like they’re sociopaths, like how do y’all not think that’s messed up? It’s so crazy to me. I think if we’re all focused on fighting and voting in these midterm elections, I think now we’re really realizing how important our votes are and we really have got to know who we are putting in these offices.”

While Howery is only beginning to process the Roe decision himself, he admits he’s thankful he doesn’t have to explain what’s happening lately in the U.S. to his children.

“They’re so smart. I feel like they explain stuff to me. They’re going to be the generation that changes the world—if we don’t mess it up,” Howery said. “It’s up to us and our position now, as adults, as parents, as uncles, as aunties, to make sure we step up for them so by the time they’re old enough to run for office and be in these positions, they can make this world a better place.”

Howery also couldn’t help but bring up the controversies in the world of stand-up comedy—from the slap heard across the world at this year’s Academy Awards to the recent attack on Dave Chappelle at the Hollywood Bowl.

“Look, I’m a comic too, but I look at some comics and I feel like all they do is poke and poke and poke,” Howery said. “When you just have people just poking the same bear every time or just kind of a bullying in a group of people, that’s not cool to me.”

While he has yet to release any details about his newest special, Howery did exclusively reveal to LAMag that he’s recording it soon in a space where he feels safe from possible stage attacks.

“I didn’t even announce it yet, for real, but I’ll give you a hint: My hometown,” Howery joked before providing a bit more details. “I’m from the hood. I am from Chicago. It’s not like that, but people know how to run a bone.”

Howery spoke with LAMag as he was enjoying his weekend alongside his family at the fan premiere of Gru at the Chinese Theater.

“This is very fun, it’s a great pre-party,” Howery said. “I think they should have minions come to every premiere. I don’t care if it’s a horror film or actually just have a Minions pre-party everywhere.”

Howery continued about the decor at the lavish premiere.

“Like literally the set-up upstairs, they’ve got arcade up there. They got a disco dance floor. It’s everything you love about the Minions movies,” he added. “This is a dope setup. I can’t wait to see the movie tonight.”

Minions: The Rise of Gru hits theaters July 1.

