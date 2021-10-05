LeVar Burton Is Set to be Grand Marshal of the 2022 Rose Parade

The beloved actor didn’t get the Jeopardy! gig, but he’ll ride in style through the streets of Pasadena on New Year’s Day

Despite a big push from vocal fans, beloved Reading Rainbow host LeVar Burton didn’t land a gig hosting Jeopardy!, but the Tournament of Roses Parade is giving the people what they want.

The New Year’s Day tradition announced on Tuesday that Burton will be the latest well-liked celeb to serve as the Rose Parade’s Grand Marshal.

“I come from a family for whom the Tournament of Roses Parade and the Rose Bowl game to follow, has been a part of our family for years and years,” Burton said in a statement published by KTLA. “… We are over the moon, beyond thrilled to be a part of this amazing event.” Appropriately, this year’s theme—”Dream. Believe. Achieve”—celebrates education and its ability to transform lives.

The annual procession through Pasadena, known for its colorful floats made of flowers and other organic materials, was canceled this year (for the first time in 75 years) because of the pandemic.

Past Grand Marshals include Rita Moreno (2020), Jane Goodall (2013), and Chaka Khan (2019).

