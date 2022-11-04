Leslie Jordan’s Posthumous Show Sees a Huge Jump in Ratings

1.4 million people watched the first episode of “Call Me Kat” to air after Jordan’s death, beating the 1.1. million of the previous three episodes

Leslie Jordan, the beloved actor who died in a car crash in Hollywood last month, lives on in the Fox show Call Me Kat with fans giving the sitcom a posthumous boost. The audience viewership showed a 28 percent leap for the October 27th episode, the first show to air since Jordan’s fatal accident October 24, according to Nielsen’s Live + Same Day data, Variety reports.

1.4 million people watched Episode 5 of Season 3. The previous three episodes had 1.1 million viewers each, Nielsen’s numbers show. The debut captured 1.2 million viewers.

Call Me Kat stars TV’s Blossom, Mayim Bialik, as the owner of a cat cafe owner and Jordan as Phil, the cafe’s Southern-fried baker. It is based on Miranda, a British series by actress and writer Miranda Hart. The show has halted production after Jordan’s death.

Jordan died at age 67 when his car collided into a building in Hollywood. The pint-sized actor and social media star was best known for his roles in Hearts Afire and Will & Grace.

Jordan was born in Chattanooga in 1955. In 1982, he left the South to travel westward to Los Angeles to work as an entertainer. His mother sewed $1,200 into his underpants. While he admitted to a love of attention and soaked up the fame he received, Jordan remained true to his Southern roots.

“I’ve got a wonderful support system in my family, mama and the twins, my twin sisters, and they have this amazing life in Tennessee,” Jordan told host Andrew Goldman on LAMag’s The Originals podcast. “I go home and I want to tell them about things that are going on in Hollywood, and they could care less.”

Jordan also had outstanding roles in Murphy Brown and American Horror Story—not to mention a stellar six-episode run opposite the great Betty White on Boston Legal, in which he played lovable serial killer Bernard Ferrion.

