The actor and girlfriend Camilla Morrone, 25, have broken up. There is no documented evidence of DiCaprio having a girlfriend 26 or older…

Leonardo Dicaprio and girlfriend Camilla Morrone have broken up, according to People.

It’s about time. And age, too. The actress’s birthday is June 16, 1997, which means she just turned 25. That means that even though the couple had been dating for four years, it was simply time for her and DiCaprio’s relationship to expire. Because as everybody in Hollywood knows, the actor just doesn’t do dating women above the big 2-5.

This phenomenon can be backed up with data over 20 years of the Oscar-winning actor’s dating history.

The member of the “P-ssy Posse” dated supermodel Gisele Bundchen starting in 2003 for five years—from when she was 18 to age 23.

He also dated Israeli model Bar Reafeli for five years, from 2005-2010, a romance that ended when she turned 25.

In 2011, he dated 23-year-old actor Blake Lively.

DiCaprio dated German model/actress Toni Garrn in 2013. The relationship ended a year later when she was 21.

Don’t forget 22-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel Erin Heatherston, who he dated in 2012.

Baywatch actor Kelly Rohrback, who he dated in 2015, was 25.

The Wolf of Wall Street actor began dating Danish model Nina Adghal in 2016 and the relationship ended a year later when she turned the aforementioned big 2-5.

And finally, there’s young Camilla Morrone joining their ranks, with the couple debuting in the front row of the Oscars when she was 20, and ending it in 2018, just after her 25th birthday.

Well, as you can see, that about proves the 25 theory.

Of their 25-year age gap, Morrone told the Los Angeles Times in 2019: “There’s so many relationships in Hollywood—and in the history of the world—where people have large age gaps… I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.”

Twitter noticed the big event and weighed in accordingly.

“I need to know how Leonardo DiCaprio [sic] conducts these breakups. does he start picking fights for months before they turn 25 to be less conspicuous? do they way up on their birthday to a note that says, “sorry I can’t don’t hate me” someone pls investigate,” wrote user @weganmilliamson.

i need to know how leonardo dicaprio conducts these breakups. does he start picking fights months before they turn 25 to be less conspicuous? do they wake up on their birthday to a note that says “sorry i can’t don’t hate me” someone pls investigate — megan (@weganmilliamson) August 30, 2022

Wrote @KeananPeach of the 47-year-old actor, “The girl Leonardo DiCaprio will dump when he’s 72 was born today.”

The girl Leonardo DiCaprio will dump when he’s 72 was born today — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) August 31, 2022

Outside of his closely-watched dating life, the esteemed actor is set to appear in Martin Scorcese’s forthcoming film version of Killers of the Flower Moon, set for release in 2023.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign for our newsletters today