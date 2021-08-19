Larry David Curbs “Trump-Loving” Alan Dershowitz in Supermarket Showdown

The legendary comedy star was not amused by his former friend’s defense of the former President

Curb your Enthusiasm creator Larry David thought he had dodged a bullet last week when he was disinvited from Barack Obama’s 60th Birthday Party in Martha’s Vineyard. David later told friends that he thought the only reason he was invited in the first place was to perform a routine, so he was overjoyed when fears over rising COVID rates on the island gave him an easy out. But his bright mood darkened considerably when he ran into onetime pal and Trump impeachment lawyer Alan Dershowitz at the local food mart.

A supermarket spy told the New York Post’s Page Six that the Seinfeld creator unloaded angrily on the Harvard Law School professor when they crossed paths at the Chilmark General Store earlier this week. The two men, who had socialized for years, saw their friendship flame out soon after the 45th president took over. But with Trump safely out of the White House, Dershowitz seemed ready to make amends, “We can still talk, Larry,” the source recalls the lawyer saying as David passed him in the aisle.

“No. No,” David snapped. “We really can’t. I saw you. I saw you with your arm around [former Trump Secretary of State Mike] Pompeo! It’s disgusting!”

“He’s my former student,” Dershowitz objected. “I greet all of my former students that way. I can’t greet my former students?”

“It’s disgusting,” David doubled-down. “Your whole enclave—it’s disgusting. You’re disgusting!”

At that point, reported the source, “Larry walks away. Alan takes off his T-shirt to reveal another T-shirt [underneath it] that says, ‘It’s The Constitution Stupid!’” before driving off “in an old, dirty Volvo.”

Dershowitz later confirmed the run-in to the Post. While he didn’t reveal whether David is a “close talker,” he did relate that the funnyman’s face turned scarlet as he “screamed” and “yelled.”

“It wasn’t funny!” says the litigator, who went on to lament that he once helped David’s daughter get into college and had even represented David pro bono in a Martha’s Vineyard legal dispute.

“I’m a liberal Democrat and I voted for Biden just as enthusiastically as Larry did,” Dershowitz said. “Larry is a knee-jerk radical. He takes his politics from Hollywood. He doesn’t read a lot. He doesn’t think a lot. It’s typical of what happens now on the Vineyard. People won’t talk to each other if they don’t agree with their politics.”

The attorney proceeded to boast about working with Pompeo to bring about the Abraham Accords, which brought peace between Israel and several of its former enemies in the Gulf. “While he was writing bad jokes, I was helping to bring about peace in the Middle East,” Dershowitz said. “What has he done?”

David declined to comment, but at least like George Costanza, he’s learned how to leave a room on a high note.

