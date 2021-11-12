The superstar quietly sold the quirky estate, which includes seven bedrooms, six bathrooms and recording studio

Lady Gaga has quietly sold her Laurel Canyon compound, which was formerly owned by experimental rock musician Frank Zappa, Los Angeles Magazine has learned.

Gaga sold it for $6.45 million after originally purchasing the eccentric 6,700-square-foot estate for $5.25 million in 2016. But the Grammy winning superstar sold the historic property—which includes a quasi-Tudor style main house with seven bedrooms, six bathrooms, two guest cottages, a swimming pool, and rooftop tennis court—in August to an undisclosed buyer, according to public records.

Zappa purchased the property in the 1960s for roughly $75,000, where he lived, recorded much of his classic work, and raised his family until his death in 1993.

The whimsical estate also features “the vault”—a climate-controlled space where Zappa kept a secret collection of music, film recordings and family archives— as well as the recording studio and rehearsal space where he recorded many of the 60 albums from his extensive catalog. Gaga recorded hits of her own in that studio including her 2020 Chromatica album.

Other quirky amenities at the property include a double-height art gallery, gardens that feature “one-of-a-kind mosaic art,” and “porthole windows and doors salvaged from vintage submarines.”

Above all, though, the anonymous buyer of the Laurel Canyon estate has just acquired a home filled with years of rock and roll history.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. news, food, and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.