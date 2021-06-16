You Can Now Color Your Way Through 52 L.A. Parks

Sales of adult coloring books skyrocketed during the pandemic, and now dozens of L.A. nature lovers have come together to create a big, fun-filled activity book that’s so fun you might have to steal the crayons from your kids again. We Heart L.A. Parks transforms great moments at 52 of them into line drawings that you can color and customize.

There are puzzles, personal stories, and even a board game celebrating the big green spaces we all know and love (Griffith, Elysian, Runyon Canyon) and tiny neighborhood pocket parks that are little known outside of their neighborhood. The book is filled with inspiring stories of transformation, where neighborhood kids raised money to turn vacant lots full of garbage into the Estrella Children’s Park, or how 8.5 acres of Department of Water and Power pipe storage in South L.A. became an oasis filled with hills and streams. The artworks were created by a group as diverse as those who use the parks, and ranged from ages 8 to 87 with school kids, librarians, and professional sculptors and artists all pitching in.

Here are downloadable pages to color—but remember that a percentage of profits from book sales benefit the Los Angeles Neighborhood Land Trust, which works to create new open space in underserved communities.

(Art by Mandi Roberts [Hancock Park], Kristy Sandoval [Hansen Dam], Valeran Lothaniel [Media Park], Leticia Meza [Watts Towers], Sheryl Schroeder [Will Rogers Park])

