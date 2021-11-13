LAMag’s Food Event, AFI Fest and 17 Best Things To Do in L.A. This Weekend

After a long pandemic shutdown, Los Angeles is open—and that means there’s fun stuff to do all across the city. Here’s a list of some of the coolest events happening in L.A. this weekend.

Sunday, November 14

Calling all foodies! It wouldn’t be right if we didn’t start this list off with our upcoming event. After a year hiatus due to the pandemic, Los Angeles Magazine is excited to announce that we’re bringing back our annual Food Event on November 14. This year’s event is being held at the breathtaking Hummingbird Nest Ranch in the Santa Susana Mountains and will feature food samplings from some of our favorite L.A.-based restaurants including 71Above, Impasta, Saikai Ramen Bar, and Magpies Softserve. Chefs including Raphael Lunetta of Lunetta All Day in Santa Monica, Moises Placencia of Theía, and Jessica Vilchis who is a co-host on NBC California Live, will be on hand doing live cooking demos, as will a slew of beverage brands to keep you sipping in style. You won’t want to miss the Food Event, so make sure you get your tickets ASAP. [More info and tickets]

Saturday, November 13 through Sunday, November 14

The culture and entertainment site from New York magazine is hosting a two-day pop culture event to highlight the best and boldest in T.V., film, and music from November 13-14 at The Hollywood Roosevelt in Los Angeles. The festival will feature live and in-person panels, table reads, and conversations with an array of actors including Insecure’s Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji, actor and writer Seth Rogen, Claw’s Niece Nash, veteran actor Jeff Goldblum, Queen Sugar’s Bianca Lawson, Kofi Siriboe, and Nicholas L. Ashe. Tickets range from $25 to $40, which include access to the Vulture Lounge poolside at The Hollywood Roosevelt and two complimentary drink tickets. [More info and tickets]

Saturday, November 13

Auto Conduct, the platform known for highlighting the diverse voices that make up the heartbeat of car culture, is hosting its grand opening of the Auto Conduct Arcade with a family friendly block party on November 13 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The “Heritage & Future” event will showcase more than 50 vehicles which are meant to change the way we look at automobiles. The one-acre downtown L.A. property will be home to a number of automotive exhibitions, events, and a state-of-the-art car storage facility.

Automotive manufacturers from Polestar to Volkswagen and more will be on site to reveal their vehicles. The event will also feature local food and drink vendors, live music, shop artisan automotive inspired goods, and activities for kids of all ages. Each ticket, which costs $10, admits one person for entry for the morning segment (from 9 a.m. to 1p.m.) or the afternoon segment (from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.). Kids under 12 can enter for free. [More info and tickets]

Sunday, November 14

The live magazine experience that brings to life feature stories about disguises, good questions, celebrations, awkward dates, lost memories, dance contests, therapists, apparitions, escapes, and much more, is returning to The Theatre at Ace Hotel on November 14. Contributors to Pop-Up Magazine’s upcoming Fall 2021 Issue include Emmy-winning TV writer Cord Jefferson (Watchmen, Succession, Master of None, The Good Place), writers Ingrid Rojas Contreras (debut novel Fruit of the Drunken Tree, named a NYT Editors Choice), Jon Mooallem (The New York Times Magazine, author of Wild Ones and This is Chance!), and many more. Showtime is at 7:30 p.m. and tickets start at $39. [More info and tickets]

Saturday, November 13 through Saturday, December 4

Earlier this summer, 400 olive trees at Barnsdall Art Park were carefully pruned by Mariposa Landscapes, Inc. as part of a grant from the Barnsdall Art Park Foundation. Instead of grinding all of the pruned tree branches into wood ships, the foundation created the Barnsdall Olive Wood Workshop to transform the logs into original artwork made by renowned Los Angeles artists, designers, architects, and landscape architects.

Those unique objects will be displayed in a group exhibition at the contemporary art gallery, Luis De Jesus Los Angeles, from November 13 to December 4. The public will be able to view during the gallery’s normal business hours, Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The exhibited wood objects will also be sold via an online fundraising auction, and profits will be divided between the creator of that item and the Barnsdall Olive Grove Fund, which funds the revitalization of the park. [More info]

Thursday, November 11 and Friday, November 12

The 90s alt-rock group Letters to Cleo will be performing on November 11 at The Parish inside the House of Blues in Anaheim and on November 12 at the Troubadour in West Hollywood. The band, who’s music can be heard on T.V. shows and films including 10 Things I Hate About You, will be playing fan favorites from past albums in addition to their most recent EP’s 2016’s Back to Nebraska and 2019’s Holiday EP, Ok Christmas. Tickets start at $25 at both venues. [More info and tickets]

Sunday, November 14

Continuing their Sunday Social Club dinner series, Employees Only is teaming up with pop-up concept turned culinary darling, Rashida Holmes, for a special dinner on November 14. Holmes is the owner of Caribbean pop-up Bridgetown Roti, which was named one Eater’s “11 Best New Restaurants in America.” She’s become known for her curry-filled, handmade patties and rotis derived from family recipes from Barbados.

She’ll be collaborating with Chef Josh Buckwald to serve up a unique dinner, which includes Dhal Puri Shrimp Roti for $18, Macaroni pie with white truffle curry gravy for $10, Curried Pumpkin Ravioli for $26, and Fire Roasted Jerk Chicken (served with seasonal vegetables and sauces) for $60. They’ll also be serving complementing beverages to match. Dinner starts at 6 p.m. at the West Hollywood cocktail bar. Reservations can be made on Resy. [More info and tickets]

Thursday, November 11 through Sunday, November 14

The American Film Institute is bringing back their annual festival to the historic TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood from November 11-14. The AFI Fest will showcast in-person screenings of features, documentaries, shorts, as well as virtual screenings of select films, which will be followed by captivating Q&As with the filmmakers. Among the red carpet premieres includes Lin-Manuel Miranda’s tick, tick… BOOM!, Halle Berry’s Bruised, King Richard starring Will Smith, and Pedro Almodóvar’s Parallel Mothers.

Tickets for in-person screenings start at $17 and red carpet premieres $25, while virtual screenings start at $10. All pass holders and ticket purchasers must reserve a seat in advance in order to attend a screening. [More info and tickets]

Thursday, November 11 through Saturday, November 13

Blavity Inc.’s annual AfroTech Conference, which is said to be the largest tech conference in the world for Black innovators and founders, is taking place from November 8-13. The virtual event is expected to bring together more than 20,000 multicultural innovators, engineers, venture capitalists, recruiters, technologists, and culture enthusiasts from around the world to exchange ideas and build a stronger Black tech community. The multi-day digital experience includes multiple programming stages, an Expo Hall with more than 100 corporate sponsors and recruiters, networking events and activations, and a pitch competition. Tickets start at $349. [More info and tickets]

Thursday, November 4 through Monday, April 25

The annual Art & Nature festival is returning to the Laguna Art Museum in Laguna Beach on November 4. The purpose of the event is to showcase Laguna Beach artists, develop connections between art and science, and raise awareness about environmental issues. The 5-month series will kick off on Nov. 4 with a free weekly event called “First Thursdays Art Walk” from 6-9 p.m. The festival, which runs through April 25, will also feature special exhibitions from artists including Rebeca Méndez who will be debuting “Any-Instant-Whatever,” lectures, panel discussions, films and family activities on the theme of art’s engagement with the natural world like the “Art & Nature Family Festival” taking place on Nov. 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. [More info]

Fridays

Each Friday night, you can catch some of the best comedians from Los Angeles and elsewhere at the Lounge on Melrose. Tickets cost $15 for the weekly comedy showcase, but you’ll save money on drinks because the event is BYOB. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Guests will be required to provide a proof of vaccination in order to gain access to the event. [More info and tickets]

Through Thursday, November 18

Ascension, the audience-interactive, sci-fi mystery thriller written by D.G. Watson and directed by Echo associate artistic director Ahmed Best, opens October 6 at the Atwater Village Theater. According to the theater, the play “strikes at the heart of our assumptions about faith, memory, and reality” as lead character Rebel (played by Charrell Mack, who received her M.F.A. from USC this spring) is trapped inside a long, narrow pod. No one knows that she’s there, but the audience is her only hope to escape. Performances are held on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays through November 18 and tickets start at $34. [More info and tickets]

Through March 20, 2022

Stopping by a local museum to view artwork by diverse artists is always a good idea—and it’s free! LaToya Ruby Frazier, an acclaimed artist from Chicago, is bringing her traveling exhibition The Last Cruze to the California African American Museum beginning this week through March 20, 2022. The exhibit, which includes 66 photographs, video, and an architectural installation, chronicles the lives of workers at the General Motors plant in Lordstown, Ohio, that shut down in 2019 due to the global outsourcing of labor, the growing demand of electric cars, and other circumstances. [More info]

Through January 2022

The old Amoeba in Hollywood is looking mighty different these days. After a long build out, the space’s hallowed confines reopen this weekend as the home of Immersive Van Gogh, a walk-through experience that lets you hang out in Van Gogh’s most famous paintings (and even correspond with a AI version of the long-dead Dutchman). Opening weekend is sold out, but the show is open through the beginning of January 2022. [More info and tickets]

Sundays

Like most other things that are good, Smorgasburg L.A. had to pack it in and endure a long hiatus thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Sunday, July 4, the Brooklyn-transplanted outdoor food market returned to ROW DTLA with a bunch of new vendors, including some you’ve probably seen on Instagram and have been dying to try, like fried fish sandwich pop-up Little Fish and Caribbean street food pop-up Bridgetown Roti. According to organizers 75 percent of the markets former vendors will be returning too. The market runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and entry is free. [More info]

Ongoing

Theaters are opening up again, but there’s still plenty of fun stuff to see at pop-up drive-ins and outdoor pop-ups throughout the region. This weekend’s offerings include Coming to America, Gone with the Wind, and more. [More info]

Ongoing

This one of a kind comedy show, which features a mix of seasoned veterans and up-and-coming comics, takes place every Sunday at the infamous Laugh Factory on the Sunset Strip. Recent performers include the likes of Kevin Hart, Katt Williams and Tracy Morgan. It’s also not uncommon to catch a celebrity in the crowd as folks like Beyonce and husband Jay Z, Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner have showed up. [More info and tickets]

Through February 27, 2022

Debutante balls have existed since the 18th century, but there’s nuance to how they evolved in America. This exhibit at the California African American Museum takes a closer look at the role debutante balls have played in Black life, particularly in L.A., through photographs from the 1950s and ’60s culled from libraries and collections, in addition to gowns, souvenirs, oral interviews, and other objects. [More info]

Through 2023

Composer and sound artist Ellen Reid has created a soundtrack for your next walk in Griffith Park. Download the SOUNDWALK app to experience a public work of audio art that’s determined by which way you decide to walk (using GPS). “We miss our communities, and we miss the very thing that makes our cities special: the people,” Reid says. “I hope SOUNDWALK will inspire us and make us feel connected to something larger than ourselves.” [More info]

Ongoing

Pop-up screenings sell out fast, but the L.A. area’s stationary drive-ins don’t require advance tickets and have plenty of great movies to check out—and double features galore. It’s a throwback that’s become very welcome in the era of social distancing.

