As we observe Memorial Day and mourn the U.S. military personnel who have died while serving our country, we also know many people will be enjoying a long weekend. A lot is happening across the California-Nevada state line this weekend and L.A. to Vegas has you covered.

Rumors of A Britney Spears Residency Return Abound

Britney Spears’ latest trip to Resorts World Las Vegas has the rumor mill on overdrive. The resort’s welcome message on its 100,000 square feet LED screen last weekend reading, “Resorts World Loves Britney” has caused The Sun to state Spears is in talks with the resort to headline a new residency as early as next year. Reps for Resorts World had “no comment” when asked by Los Angeles magazine about the report and a rep for AEG, which operates the Resorts World Theatre, and Spears’ personal publicist, did not reply to requests for comment.

Of course, Spears’ Britney: Piece of Me show at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino was a smashing success, so much so, a new residency was announced in October 2018, Britney: Domination, via a livestream on Ellen DeGeneres’s YouTube channel, as seen above. That show was to open at Park MGM on Feb. 13, 2019. On Jan. 4, 2019, well before the Free Britney movement took hold, Britney curiously announced the show was off due to her father’s ailing health, stating in a lengthy Instagram post, “A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand.” In the post she also made clear “I will not be performing my new show Domination.” Now, three years later, Vegas insiders tell L.A. to Vegas it’s unlikely a new Britney show would start anytime soon. It’s also unclear if Spears still has any obligation to Park MGM for the previously cancelled residency. Whatever the case, fans are clamoring to see Britney back on stage.

What we do know is on the weekend of May 20, Spears and fiancé Sam Ashgari stayed at Resorts World in one of the hotel’s over-the-top Palaces equipped with three bedrooms, a private backyard and pool, entertainment room, game room and more as seen in a series of photos she posted to her Instagram. The two also enjoyed a sneak preview of the vegan restaurant, Crossroads Kitchen, opening on May 28, and were spotted around the property shopping. Spears’ agent, Cade Hudson, was also on hand, propelling the residency rumors. While in town, the trio were also seen down the street at XS Nightclub inside Wynn Las Vegas on May 21. The group arrived early to the nightclub and were seated in a VIP section adjacent to the DJ booth. Spears and her agent sported masquerade masks, while Sam did not. Britney and Sam took selfies and were seen laughing. They all stayed for a short time before heading out.

Aerosmith Cancels Shows as Steven Tyler Seeks Rehab

On May 24, Aerosmith took to Instagram to announce their June and July residency dates at Dolby Live inside Park MGM are being cancelled as Steven Tyler seeks treatment. “As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years. After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery,” the statement read. “We will continue our 2022 dates starting in September, and we’ll let you know any further updates as soon as we can. We are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience our shows. Thank you for your understanding and for your support for Steven during this time.” AEROSMITH: Deuces Are Wild has been on a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The remaining shows are scheduled on select dates Sept. 14 through Dec. 11. It has not been announced what shows might fill Aerosmith’s 8 cancelled slots but it’s feasible that current Dolby Live occupants Jonas Brothers, whose limited engagement begins June 3, Silk Sonic, Usher and The Who could add dates. Usher has already added dates on Sept. 7 and Oct. 12. Find tickets to all Dolby Live shows here.

Mad Apple By Cirque Opens at New York-NewYork

It’s opening weekend for Mad Apple by Cirque du Soleil. The show is described as a ‘wild New York night’ and is said to be a ‘wickedly funny’ production at New York-New York Hotel & Casino. Featuring comedian Brad Williams, freestyle rapper Chris Turner and vocalist Xharlie Black amongst a cast of 39 people, Mad Apple is expected to blur the lines between circus, live entertainment and New York nightlife culture. “Mad Apple will deliver a night of joy and entertainment with the thrilling backdrop of New York City,” said Simon Painter, Mad Apple concept co-creator and executive producer. “We’ve taken inspiration from the city’s rich musical history, legendary comedy scene and unrivaled nightlife, and combined it with the wow factor of Cirque du Soleil to create an experience that will feel like a giant party from start to finish.” Mad Apple is the first Cirque du Soleil production in creative collaboration with Painter and Neil Dorward, the show’s co-creator and director. Tickets are available here. Zumanity, Cirque du Soleil’s previous production at New York-New York, closed permanently in 2020.

David Blaine Bringing His Amazing Act to Resorts World

We loved all of his ABC (and other) specials and now, David Blaine, the revered magician, extreme illusionist, and stunt artist, is taking his incredible talent to Las Vegas in his first ever residency, DAVID BLAINE LIVE. The show will take place in Resorts World’s theater. “The room is so intimate,” Blaine tells Los Angeles magazine. “Resorts World Theatre has sparked my imagination and I am so excited to create something unique in magic.” The intimate venue seats 5,000 guests with the furthest seat only 150 feet from the stage. Known for his awe-inspiring magic tricks and death-defying stunts, Blaine will continue to push the limits and attempt unthinkable feats beginning Sept. 30. Tickets and a limited number of premium VIP packages for DAVID BLAINE LIVE are on sale here.

ROUGE Brings Sexy New Topless Show to The Strip

The sexy was on full display during the world premiere of ROUGE: The Sexiest Show in Vegas at The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod on May 17. The topless and immersive sensual experience fills the stage at The STRAT Theater. The evening began with a VIP gala reception where the mood was set inside The STRAT Theater with cast members mingling and flirting as guests were treated to a sensual menu of food and even a signature cocktail, “The Nurse Naughty-tini,” inspired by one of the characters in the show, “Nurse Naughty.” ROUGE combines “sexpertise” with acrobats, aerialists, dancers, contortionists, comedians, hand balancers and more. Creator/Director Hanoch Rosènn said he is pushing the envelope to create an adult playground for both the performers and audiences alike. “I can feel the excitement and heartbeats of the cast backstage!” Rosènn reveals to Los Angeles magazine. “Though the cast is comprised of the top, internationally award-winning men and women who are renowned for their artistry for acrobatics, dance, comedy and aerial skills, they know they are in the city of shows, Las Vegas, and [this] is truly something special for all us.” ROUGE: The Sexiest Show in Vegas performs topless nightly Tuesday through Sunday and is dark on Mondays. Tickets can be purchased here.

George Lopez and Gene Simmons & Paul Stanley Opening New Restaurants at The Strat

A comedy icon and two music icons are bringing their restaurant concepts to The STRAT Hotel, Casino and SkyPod. George Lopez’s Chingon Kitchen, an edgy authentic Mexican restaurant, will open in late 2022 while Rock & Brews, the restaurant and bar concept by Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS is slated for a late 2023 opening. Both will be located on the main casino floor by L.A. Comedy Club. The 9,000-square-foot, 240-seat Chingon Kitchen will enrapture passers-by with the aromas of fresh tortillas cooking on an exhibition griddle and wood-fired carne asada. Wrapped in rock ‘n’ roll with concert allure, Rock & Brews will span 8,500 square feet just steps away Chingon Kitchen. Both destinations will offer a wide selection of craft beer and cocktails. Chingon Kitchen will also offer a vast collection of tequilas, in addition to beer from George Lopez Brewing Company.

Wakuda Opening Just Weeks Away at Venetian Resort

World-renowned chef Tetsuya Wakuda is making his U.S. debut at Las Vegas’s WAKUDA restaurant, opening June 25 inside the Palazzo Tower of The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. The two Michelin-starred chef will bring his signature omakase to The Venetian for the resort’s first purely Japanese restaurant. Wakuda’s menu also offers an exclusively-curated list of 100 plus sakes. WAKUDA blends traditional and modern Japan through cuisine, design, and art. The restaurant is in collaboration with award-winning restaurateur John Kunkel of 50 Eggs Hospitality Group. “WAKUDA Las Vegas is a project that is near to my heart and one that I am very excited about,” Chef Wakuda tells Los Angeles magazine. “This has given me the opportunity to collaborate with my friend, John Kunkel, to create something significant and unique for each of our careers. This concept provides me the ability to offer guests a distinct dining experience while transporting them to Japan through many of the flavors that define the culinary cultural experience. I am incredibly proud of the quality of the ingredients that we use that we’ve sourced from suppliers around the world to offer superior quality and maximum flavor.”

Stars Around Town: Kylie Jenner, Olivia Culpo and More

On May 13, Wynn Nightlife resident deejay, Kygo, was spotted attending comedian Nate Bargatze’s performance at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. Following the show, Kygo and Bargatze met backstage, sharing laughs and moments from the show with a group of friends. . . After the Billboard Music Awards on May 15, Kylie Jenner and boyfriend, Travis Scott, enjoyed dinner at the exclusive Delilah supper club inside Wynn Las Vegas, where she ordered her favorite cocktail, “The Kylie,” of course. Also at Delilah was Doja Cat who stopped by after the BBMAs as well. . .Derek Hough celebrated his birthday on May 18 with a family-style dinner at LAVO Italian Restaurant inside the Palazzo Tower at The Venetian Resort. Hough has an ongoing residency show at the resort. . Waka Flocka Flame was seen at Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas enjoying the Full Bloom party on May 19. . .Olivia, Sophia, and Aurora Culpo were spotted all over Las Vegas celebrating a friend’s bachelorette party. The group of girls feasted at LAVO on May 20, before taking over a cabana at TAO Beach Dayclub on May 21. Later that day they dined at Hakkasan restaurant inside MGM Grand, where they enjoyed signature dishes and drinks. . .Former NFL pro Marshawn Lynch partied at Omnia nightclub at Caesars Palace on May 21, as did celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, who was spotted sitting in the DJ booth during Armin Van Buuren’s set.