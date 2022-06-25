This is L.A. to Vegas, your place to find the biggest celebrity sightings, restaurant openings, club news, hotel announcements and everything else you need to know before you venture to Sin City. A lot is happening across the California-Nevada state line and L.A. to Vegas has you covered, especially as the Independence Day holiday weekend approaches.

Golden State Warriors Celebrate Win at Resorts World

Just two nights after winning the NBA Championship for the fourth time in eight years with a 103-90 triumph over the Boston Celtics, members of the Golden State Warriors celebrated their victory at Resorts World Las Vegas. Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole were among the players who enjoyed VIP treatment as soon as they arrived in Sin City. Superstar Stephen Curry was not in attendance. The players were escorted to the hotel in Resorts World’s signature red Rolls Royces and were greeted with a congratulatory welcome message displayed on the property’s 100,000-square-foot LED screen.

Fellow players Otto Porter Jr., Gary Payton II, Moses Moody, Damion Lee, Nemanja Bjelica, Chris Chiozza, Juan Toscao-Anderson, Andre Igoudala, Kevon Looney and Quinndary Weatherspoon began the evening with light bites, drinks and cigars at Eight Lounge at the resort. Dinner was served down the hall at Fuhu where the team was greeted with the restaurant’s signature Green Gold cocktail and enjoyed a feast including tomahawk ribeye with crab legs, roasted duck, tiger shrimp, sushi rolls and more. The team then headed just yards away to Zouk Nightclub where they were set up with a table on stage and greeted with a custom screen takeover congratulating them on their championship win as the song All I Do is Win played to an excited crowd. The men received an over-the-top bottle service presentation of Clase Azul tequila with waitresses sporting Golden State Warrior jerseys. In addition to celebrating their big win, shooting guard Poole celebrated his 23rd birthday at midnight and joined Warriors’ DJ Shabazz behind the booth. Following dinner and a night out at Zouk, the team returned to Eight Lounge around 2 a.m. where Green, Thompson, Poole and Wiggins joined the earlier group for a nightcap and another round of cigars in celebration of their victory just 48 hours earlier.

New Power Lunch at Sapphire Topless Pool & Day Club

The tops are off at Sapphire Topless Pool & Day Club (SPDC) which is said to be the world’s only gentlemen’s day club. All of the servers, cocktail waitresses and entertainers are topless – tops are optional for guests–-or shall we say, top-tional! The topless pool party has just announced quite a deal for a three-course power lunch featuring an appetizer, entrée and dessert for $29–now through the end of pool season during the hours of 12 to 3 p.m. Items include, of course, the Strip Club sandwich, Angus burgers, Perfect Berry parfait and caramel apple cheesecake. On Sundays, guests can go bottomless –but just with bottomless mimosas and bloody marys! Locals receive complimentary admission with Nevada ID; regular admission is $20. Guests can enjoy hosted poolside parties on the main deck, lounge in a covered daybed, or indulge in a pitcher of signature cocktails as well brunch from the Sapphire Grill menu in a cabana overlooking the adult oasis. For more information go here.

Exclusive: Elvis’s Vegas History As New Movie Releases

As fans across the world clamor to see Austin Butler star as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis movie opening this weekend, Los Angeles magazine takes a look back at Presley’s history in Las Vegas. Vegas historians tell Los Angeles that Presley made his Las Vegas debut in 1956 at the New Frontier Hotel & Casino. That property no longer exists and the empty land where the hotel once stood currently sits across from Encore and is owned by Wynn Resorts. Almost nothing is more synonymous with old Vegas than Presley’s 1964 hit song, Viva Las Vegas and the movie of the same name, co-starring Ann-Margret. Filming sites for the movie included the Sahara Hotel parking lot, Flamingo Hotel pool and Little Church of the West. Of course, he and Priscilla Presley were famously married in Vegas at the Aladdin Hotel (now Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino). At the Graceland Chapel rumor has it Elvis stopped in at the chapel when scoping out wedding sites, and the chapel was then named after him following his death. The International Hotel (now Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino) is where Elvis played 58 consecutive sold out shows which led to a grueling string of 636 shows (two shows a day, 7 nights a week) from 1969 to 1976. Presley lived in the 30th floor Penthouse suite. He regularly dined at the Golden Steer Steakhouse and was rumored to have dined at the Peppermill.

Presley celebrated his 27th birthday at the Sahara Hotel (now Sahara Las Vegas) and was friendly with executives at the property. While in Vegas, the legendary singer and actor liked to attend performances and concerts at the Flamingo Hotel, where he saw Tom Jones, and at Caesars Place, where he enjoyed a concert by Nancy Sinatra. Presley died of a heart attack on Aug. 16, 1977 –nearly 45 years ago. He was just 42. Many Elvis photos are included in the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) Archive Collection, which has documented Las Vegas’s history and helped promote tourism to Southern Nevada since 1947. The LVCVA will mark its 75th anniversary of its Las Vegas News Bureau collection by curating and presenting some of the most iconic photos of the collection to the public for the first time. A 75th anniversary web site features some of the most famous photos of the collection throughout the celebration beginning with the release of the 75 most iconic images, based on how frequently the photos have been requested and published.

Private Jet Trip with Usher is a New MGM Grand Prize

High alert for Usher fans! MGM Rewards, MGM Resorts’ reimagined loyalty program, is launching The Wild Wild Quest, a citywide scavenger hunt for “hidden” QR codes that could unlock access to one of the craziest Vegas vacation grand prizes ever created: flying in a private jet to Las Vegas with eight-time GRAMMY Award-winner Usher who will begin his new residency at Park MGM on July 15. Between June 29 and July 11, nine MGM Resorts properties across The Strip will unveil QR codes hidden in plain sight on everything from everyday objects to some of the city’s most iconic attractions. Each unique QR code that is located can be scanned to open an online entry page where entrants receive a single entry (six entries max per person) for the opportunity to win one of 100 prizes. In addition to flying with Usher, the grand prize includes a three-night stay at ARIA Sky Suites in a Strip-view penthouse, a golf lesson with a PGA or LPGA player at Shadow Creek and a $15,000 cash prize. Other prizes include two tickets to football’s biggest game in 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Arizona, game ticket packages with various major sports leagues and 30,000 Rewards Points with MGM Rewards.

UFC Fight Week Returns With Adesanya & Cannonier

UFC International Fight Week soon returns to Las Vegas and it will be capped by a stacked card on July 2 at T-Mobile Arena with a blockbuster championship double header. In the main event, reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya defends his crown against No. 2 ranked contender Jared Cannonier. In the co-main event, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has his sights set on successfully defending his title once again against No. 1 ranked contender Max Holloway. Tickets and VIP Packages are available through On Location. Highlights include a ceremonial weigh-in meet-and-greet opportunity, seats guaranteed at the 100 or 200 seat level, photo opportunities inside the Octagon and more. An After Fight Party for Adesanya will take place at XS Nightclub inside Wynn Las Vegas. Fans are invited to join the popular fighter as he parties at XS with sounds by Deux Twins and Justin Credible.

Independence Day Parties Abound at Wynn Venues

The 4th of July Independence Day holiday weekend is just days away and Wynn Nightlife venues are ready to celebrate. XS Nightclub will feature a backyard BBQ with culinary offerings by the property’s popular social dining brand and supper club, Delilah, which, of course, got its start as a celeb favorite hot spot in West Hollywood. Guests can dance to sounds by RL Grime and nosh on Delilah’s signature items including pigs in a blanket; famous chicken tenders with spicy bbq and buttermilk ranch; burger sliders; and ahi tuna Tiradito. To keep you cool, popsicles and ice cream sandwiches will be offered and you can always take a dip in the pool. Party-goers can also participate in game-time fun with oversized Jenga, cornhole, beer pong and more. Photo opportunities presented by Tito’s Handmade Vodka and Bud Light will also be a part of the 4th of July festivities.

Additionally, the holiday weekend will be packed at all Wynn Nightlife venues including Encore Beach Club, Encore Beach Club at Night at XS Nightclub with performances including The Chainsmokers, DJ Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal), RÜFÜS DU SOL (DJ set), Gryffin, Kim Lee and more. Find the complete calendar here.

Wynn Announces Completion of Guest Rooms Remodel

On June 23 Wynn Las Vegas completed a new room concept which has transformed its luxury guest accommodations across Wynn Las Vegas and Wynn Tower Suites. The project is the largest and most extensive design evolution ever made to the tower’s 2,674 guest rooms, suites, elevator lobbies, and resort tower corridors. Vegas insiders estimate the project cost tens of millions of dollars, if not more. “Wynn sets the standard for luxury experiences and unparalleled service by continuously evolving to meet and exceed the needs of our guests,” Brian Gullbrants, President of Wynn Las Vegas, tells Los Angeles. A press release announcing the remodeled suites notes each room is highlighted by wood accent walls, a range of functional and atmospheric illumination, luxurious textiles and linens, and accents of natural stone, decorative metal, and original artwork. Focal points include a dramatic four poster canopy bed exclusive to the Wynn Tower Suites, a collection of commissioned artworks consisting of refined, modern pieces, as well as a lighting design created to enhance the ambient experience both day and night. The most notable changes include a reconfiguration to the washroom in the standard guest room to introduce separate vanities and double the storage space; an expanded dressing area with mirrored walls and upgraded closet with new wardrobe; and an extended multi-purpose table in the main living room for working and dining. Additional power and data ports and advanced touchless in-room technologies complete the project. The new concept was created under the direction of Todd-Avery Lenahan, President and Chief Creative Officer of Wynn Design and Development. Visit here for more information or to book accommodations.

Resorts World Celebrates First Year of Operation

Resorts World Las Vegas is celebrating its one year anniversary on June 24 and will feature special offerings across the property through July 4. Combining three global Hilton brands – Hilton, Conrad & Crockfords – for the first time under one roof, and offering 3,506 guest rooms and suites, the property also offers a selection of palaces and villas designed to provide guests with an unparalleled, first-class experience. This collection of ultra-premium accommodations (ranging from 3,300 square feet to 7,000 square feet) includes two-bedroom villas, three- and four-bedroom palaces and the crown jewel of the resort, the Chairman’s Villa. Prices start at $20,000 a night. Truly L.A. to Vegas, Resorts World Las Vegas partnered with several L.A. hot spots including Wally’s, VIVA, Craig’s Vegan and Crossroads, and offers a wide array of cuisine from around the globe at restaurants like Kusa Nori, Genting Palace, FUHU and more. Day and nightlife is also featured at the resort with Zouk Nightclub and AYU Dayclub. Performers at both Zouk and Ayu have included some of the biggest names in music, including Zedd, Tiësto, Jack Harlow, G-Eazy, DJ Snake, Travis Scott and many others. The Resorts World Theatre, in partnership with AEG, is home to residencies from Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood and recently announced, David Blaine. Bryan, who performs June 24 and 25, has just announced six new performance dates for November and December and the legendary hip-hop group Cypress Hill will join the Summer Nights Concert Series lineup at Resorts World performing at AYU Nights on Aug. 5 at AYU Dayclub. Get all Resorts World information here.

Plaza Announces Construction Projects Downtown

On June 14, the Plaza Hotel & Casino downtown announced its plans for four large-scale projects to significantly transform its Main Street façade. Built at the historic train depot where Las Vegas got its start, the Plaza, which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year, welcomed city of Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, and her husband, former mayor and Oscar’s restaurant namesake, Oscar Goodman. “The Plaza is proud to call 1 Main Street home,” said Jonathan Jossel, CEO of the Plaza Hotel & Casino. “Main Street is where Las Vegas got its start, and over the last decade, the Plaza has continued to improve and create new experiences at this historic site.” Jossel detailed the four new projects: the animated Carousel Bar under the Plaza’s iconic dome, downtown’s first smoke-free, social media friendly gaming area, a rooftop patio at Oscar’s steakhouse, and the addition of the popular, Vegas-based Pinkbox Doughnuts. The centerpiece of the Plaza’s Main Street re-imagination project will transform its porte-cochère under the iconic dome into the Carousel Bar that will offer an outdoor bar experience. Construction on the four projects will begin later this month. SR Construction is the general contractor. The projects are expected to be complete by the end of the year. The Plaza and Oscar’s will remain open during construction.

Billy Idol Returns to The Chelsea Stage at Cosmopolitan

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will welcome back rock icon Billy Idol for a five-show run at The Chelsea, beginning Nov. 11 through Nov. 19. The announcement comes on the heels of a sold-out residency at the resort in 2021 as well as other Las Vegas shows in 2020. For 45 years, Idol has been one of the faces and voices of rock ’n’ roll, first as the camera-ready front man for Generation X, between 1977 and 1981 Billy emerged with three albums that made positivity, emotional depth, and high pop synonymous with punk rock. In 1982, Idol embarked on a transatlantic / transgenre solo career. He has sold 40 million albums while scoring numerous platinum albums worldwide, nine top forty singles in the U.S. and 10 in the U.K. including “Dancing With Myself,” “White Wedding,” “Rebel Yell,” “Eyes Without A Face,” “Flesh For Fantasy” and “Cradle Of Love.” Tickets for Billy Idol at The Chelsea will go on sale on June 24 here.

Stars Around Town: Joe Jonas, Neymar Jr. and More

On June 10, Tanqueray gin kicked off a summer of ‘Sunshine in a Glass’ with a pool party and DJ set by long-time brand partner, Joe Jonas, at Wet Republic Ultra Pool at MGM Grand. Attendees were able to sip on new specialty Tanqueray cocktails such as the Summer Zest, the Cup of Joe, and Joe Collins with recipes that will be available throughout the summer in a four-part social media content series called “Forecast Fridays,” where Joe Jonas makes these cocktails for summer sipping and beyond. . .On June 11, Eva Longoria, made a visit CliQue Bar & Lounge and The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails, both inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Longoria and her team began their visit by stopping by CliQue where she took some time to review the menu listing and placement of her signature tequila brand, Casa del Sol. Shortly after, the group departed and walked over to The Barbershop where she and her team met and socialized with the staff. . .

On June 13, world-renowned Brazilian soccer star, Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, showed up at the 53rd Annual World Series of Poker. After trying his hand in the Event #26: $10,000 Limit Hold’em Championship, over the prior weekend, Neymar Jr. was joined by his friends for a special “Neymar & Friends” tournament held at Bally’s, the future Horseshoe Las Vegas. . .On June 15, Josh Peck, star of Hulu’s “How I Met Your Father” and the 2021 reboot of “Turner and Hooch,” was spotted at Eight Lounge at Resorts World with his brother. He stopped by the lounge to smoke a Padron 1926 series cigar while watching game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals. . .

. . . On June 16, Audrina Patridge visited Tailgate Social Sports Bar & Grill at Palace Station Hotel & Casino for dinner. Patridge and two friends came to enjoy Game 6 of the NBA Finals between the victorious Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics. The group snacked on chips and salsa with guacamole and an order of onion rings with ranch while sipping on Casamigos Reposado with lime along with other cocktails. The group energetically watched the action on several of Tailgate’s HDTVs before departing at 8:45 p.m. . On June 18, Vanderpump Rules stars, Scheana Shay, Brock Davies and Raquel Leviss, were spotted at ABSINTHE at Caesars Palace. Enjoying a night out on the Las Vegas Strip, the group was mesmerized while watching ABSINTHE’s unique acts and hilarious hijinks and posed for a commemorative photo with The Gazillionaire and his assistant Wanda Widdles before they carried on with their night. . .on June 20, Criss Angel was also spotted in attendance at ABSINTHE. Angel is known for his spellbinding magic shows that have run on the Las Vegas strip for decades. . .On June 23, Tyra Banks dined at Carversteak inside Resorts World. Sipping on mocktails, the TV personality and entrepreneur shared the luxury steakhouse’s signature lobster en croute, bone-in ribeye, and yellowtail sashimi with her two guests. The group ended their meal with a smile when they were sent the playful Cookie Monster trio dessert.