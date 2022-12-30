L.A. to Vegas: The Best Performers and Events in Sin City on New Year’s Eve

LAMag’s semimonthly go-to guide for that getaway you’ve already planned has all of Saturday night’s major events, including Bruno Mars, The Killers and more

Welcome to LAMag’s special New Year’s Eve edition of our semimonthly update on everything you need to know before you venture to Sin City. If you’ve looked up what to do in L.A. for NYE and you wondered where all of the big performers are, you’ll find that many have headed to Las Vegas to ring in the new year.

If you make it to Las Vegas, no thanks to Southwest Airlines, here is LAMag’s guide to celebrating the start of 2023 Vegas style. Please note that The Strip will be closed to vehicle traffic on New Year’s Eve, so be prepared to walk.

Bruno Mars, Gwen Stefani, The Killers and More on New Year’s Eve



Bruno Mars will headline Dec. 30 and Dec. 31 at Dolby Live at Park MGM. On Dec. 31, he will head to Bellagio following his 9 p.m. performance to make an appearance at Mayfair Supper Club, where he is hosting a special pop-up event for 150 guests, dubbed SelvaRey Rum Presents New Year’s Rum Fiesta. His Silk Sonic bandmate, Anderson.Paak, will DJ as a lead-in to Mars’s arrival. The cost for one seat starts at $2,000 and the only way guests can get a table is by phone at 702-693-7355 or by email: [email protected]

At The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, hometown band The Killers will perform to a sold out crowd inside The Chelsea at 10:30 p.m. and ring in the new year. Adele continues her Weekends with Adele shows at Caesars Palace on Dec. 30 and Dec. 31 where all attendees are required to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to the Ticketmaster event page. Meanwhile, Gwen Stefani, who ended her Planet Hollywood residency in November 2021, is back on the Vegas stage on Dec. 30 and 31 at The Venetian Theatre.

At the north end of The Strip, Kevin Hart is headlining at Resorts World Theatre on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 with Reality Check: New Year’s Eve Experience. No phones will be allowed. Also at Resorts World, Pitbull brings his fiery reggaeton and Latin hip-hop hits to Resorts World Event Center with Pitbull NYE Celebration.

Jack Black and Kyle Gass, better known as Tenacious D, will count down to the new year at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. The pair perform on Dec. 30 and 31.

The Fremont Street Experience downtown is turning back time with the NYE Time of Your Life Festival. The event features performances from some of the best acts from the 1980s and 1990s, including Bush, Sugar Ray, The Wailers ft. Julian Marley, Sugarhill Gang, All-4-One, Tag Team, and DJ Skribble. And for dozens of more shows to see visit this list on Vegas.com.

All the Hot Spots to Dine at Before You Hit the Clubs

Vegas is known as one of the best dining cities in the world for its famous chefs, celebrity owners, award-winning steakhouses, food presented with flair, and just plain delicious eats. TAO Asian Bistro at The Venetian Resort is offering dinner seatings starting at 5 p.m. til 10:30 p.m. featuring TAO’s most popular menu items. Cocktail attire is required, and black tie is optional. At The Venetian’s Palazzo tower, LAVO Italian Restaurant also has seatings from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. LAVO will feature a menu of its signature items, alongside a celebratory countdown to midnight. Cocktail attire is required, and black tie is optional. Reservations are strongly encouraged. TAO and LAVO guests will receive complimentary entry into TAO Nightclub after midnight with a valid receipt confirming the purchase of an entrée at dinner. LAVO will also feature a New Year’s Day party brunch.

Villa Azur, which opened on Dec. 8 inside the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian, will celebrate its first New Year’s Eve with a masquerade party and a prix-fixe menu. The restaurant is known for its grandiose dinner party featuring performers and its staff can be found dancing on top of the bar and tables reflecting the late-night vibe of the French Riviera.

At Hakkasan Las Vegas Restaurant at MGM Grand, guests are invited to a three-course prix-fixe menu featuring Hakkasan’s signature Cantonese cuisine. The party is black tie optional with cocktail attire required. Reservations are recommended. Beauty & Essex at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas has a prix-fixe menu created by co-founder and executive chef, Chris Santos. Cocktail attire is required and reservations are encouraged. Beauty & Essex guests will receive complimentary entry into Marquee Nightclub, which is just steps away, after midnight, with a valid Beauty & Essex receipt confirming the purchase of an entrée at dinner.

If you are craving Mexican food, say goodbye to 2022 at the high-energy Mexican steakhouse Toca Madera at The Shops at Crystals and adjacent to Aria’s lobby entrance. Ring in the New Year with live musicians, DJs, a contortionist, and fire dancers, just like at Toca Madera’s original location on 3rd Street in L.A. Casa Playa at Wynn Las Vegas is Encore’s newest restaurant, bringing the best ingredients and flavors from Mexico’s Baja California. The restaurant will have 5:30 to 7 p.m. early seatings and those making reservations after 9 p.m. will have a $225 minimum for food and beverage per person. Casa Calavera at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas invites guests to toast to the new year with an array of Mexican cuisine, cocktails, and entertainment. Reservations are recommended.

Spiegelworld, known as the producers of genre-defying performances and culinary experiences, is offering a dinner and a show package at The Cosmopolitan with Superfrico, which they describe as “the one and only Italian-American psychedelic cuisine in the world,” and OPM, “the greatest show in the galaxy.” For $325 a person, guests will receive a four-course prix fixe dinner with a paired cocktail, provided by Ketel One Vodka, as well as a ticket to board the Starship OPM for “gravity-defying acrobatics and hilarious mayhem.” Tickets are available here.

Palms Casino Resort will highlight four of its most popular restaurants and rooftop Ghostbar for New Year’s Eve. Scotch 80 steakhouse and Vetri Cucina by Marc Vetri with its 56th-floor views, will offer a fine dining experience with specially crafted pre-fixe menus and two seating times. Once finished, guests can head up to the top of the Ivory tower and grab a seat at Ghostbar to watch the incredible fireworks along The Strip at midnight. Also at Palms, Serrano Vista Cafe and A.Y.C.E Buffet will feature special New Year’s Eve dishes.

At the very north end of the strip, The STRAT, Hotel, Casino & SkyPod’s Top of the World, the iconic rotating restaurant 1,149 feet above the Las Vegas Strip, will offer its signature à la carte menu for early diners with a minimum purchase. Later, The STRAT will host a countdown party in the SkyPod with a fireworks show and panoramic views of the Las Vegas Valley. The STRAT will provide its own firework display, capturing a picturesque setting to ring in the new year. Priced at $150 per person, tickets are available at The STRAT’s box office or here.

Club with Marshmello, Steve Aoki, Tiesto, Zedd and More

There may be no place better to club and dance the night away than Las Vegas. All the hitmakers are in full force this weekend. Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World gets the party started with Duke Dumont on Dec. 29, Zedd on Dec. 30, and Tiesto ringing in the new year on Dec. 31. Also at Resorts World, DJ Nick Ayler will spin progressive vocal and melodic house from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Allē Lounge on Dec. 31. The lounge features expansive views of the Strip, 66 floors above the neon lights and showcases rare spirits, handcrafted cocktails and globally inspired small plates.

At XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas, Marshmello performs on Dec. 30, The Chainsmokers celebrate New Year’s Eve on Dec. 31 and DJ Ruckus spins on Jan. 1. RL Grime will man Encore Beach Club’s Winter Series indoor event on Dec. 31 during the day.

TAO Group is starting the weekend on Dec. 30 with Tyga at Hakkasan Nightclub, Alesso at Omnia at Caesars Palace, and Justin Credible at TAO. On Dec. 31, look for Steve Aoki at Omnia, DJ Pauly D at Marquee Nightclub, Lil Jon at Jewel inside Aria Resort & Casino, O.T. Genasis at TAO, and Illenium at Hakkasan while Loud Luxury hits Omnia on Jan. 1.

At Drai’s Nightclub look for Gucci Mane on Dec. 30 and Chris Brown on Dec. 31. Drai’s guests on New Year’s Eve will be treated to a one-of-a-kind view of the spectacular Las Vegas Strip’s fireworks show from the club’s location on the rooftop of The Cromwell.

S BAR at Mandalay Bay is calling their celebration All That Glitters is Gold on Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Surprise performances, live entertainment, and a champagne toast will ring in 2023. Tickets are limited and must be purchased in advance. Guests are required to arrive before 11 p.m.

The 8,400-square-foot Legacy Club at Circa Resort & Casino downtown will ring in 2023 with its New Year’s Eve Light Up the Night celebration. During the event, guests can welcome the new year 60 floors high with panoramic views of the city’s fireworks. Patrons can also enjoy hors d’oeuvres crafted by the resort’s Barry’s Downtown Prime steakhouse, along with an open bar. General admission tickets start at $375.

AREA 15 presents a New Year’s Eve experience filled with amusement, art, and entertainment. Visitors can indulge in the complex’s experiences including Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart, Emporium Arcade Bar, Dueling Axes, Five Iron Golf, Virtualis VR, and many more. The space invites visitors to wear costumes and the celebration is complete with a midnight toast.