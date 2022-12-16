LAMag’s semimonthly go-to guide for that getaway you’ve already planned—or the one you will want to plan soon

Welcome to LAMag’s semimonthly update on major restaurant openings, club news, hotel announcements, celebrity and influencer sightings, and everything else you need to know before you venture to Sin City.

Villa Azur at The Venetian Opens With Special Guests

On Dec. 8, the stars of Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise were in full force at the grand opening of Villa Azur inside the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. Brandi Glanville, Melissa Gorga, and Tamra Judge were joined by The Real Housewives of New York City alum, Kristen Taekman, along with house husbands Joe Gorga and Eddie Judge. The restaurant, whose original location in Miami Beach and is celebrating 10 years, is known for its grandiose dinner party with a saxophonist, extravagant showgirls, singers, and other entertainment throughout the restaurant, reflecting the late-night vibe of the French Riviera and featuring a French-Mediterranean menu. On opening night, DJ Jack-E took over the turntables, as guests sang, danced and drank the night away under Villa Azur’s massive chandeliers and “Tree of Life.” Glanville, Judge and Gorga danced in the DJ booth, staying late into the night. They enjoyed Perrier-Jouët Belle Epoque Brut and Rosé and Cîroc vodka. Villa Azur is open for dinner and entertainment Monday through Wednesday and its dinner party is Thursday through Saturday. Sunday brunch begins. Jan. 11. Reservations are encouraged.

Jonas Brothers & Trio of Country Stars Extend Residencies

Following two successful runs this year, the Jonas Brothers have announced they will continue their Jonas Brothers: Live in Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM in 2023 for three exclusive nights on Feb. 17, 18, and 19. General sale tickets will be available Dec. 16. Meanwhile, Carrie Underwood, Billboard’s Top Country Female Artist for 2022, will launch 18 new show dates for her REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Theatre, beginning June 21. On Nov. 30, fellow country star Miranda Lambert announced during her Velvet Rodeo performance at Planet Hollywood that she is extending her residency there with 16 new dates in July, November, and December 2023. And country icon, Garth Brooks, whose Garth Brooks/Plus ONE residency at Caesars Palace doesn’t even begin until May 28 is already extending dates into 2024 due to overwhelming demand for his first 27 shows. The new dates will be announced in May 2023. Some 2023 dates are still available.

Jack Harlow Signs on as Zouk Group Resident Artist

Jack Harlow will be returning to Resorts World Las Vegas. Following a popular performance on March 5, Zouk Group has announced the wildly popular and GRAMMY-nominated rapper, who is reportedly dating Dua Lipa, will return as a headlining resident performer at AYU Dayclub and Zouk Nightclub in 2023. Harlow tells LAMag, “I had a great time performing at Zouk in 2022. The energy was electric and I’m looking forward to returning to Vegas to headline in 2023. See y’all there!” March 18 and May 27 have been announced as his first return dates, with more expected to be announced. Tickets are now available. Also at Resorts World, Zouk Group’s wintertime attraction, Igloo, is back on the resort’s Rose Rooftop where guests are invited to indulge in winter treats and cocktails while taking in the Las Vegas Strip’s breathtaking views. Featuring Veuve Clicquot, Rose Rooftop has transformed into a winter paradise as giant igloos, cozy fire pits, interactive games and chic winter décor fill the space. Igloo is open now through Feb. 11.

Wynn Welcomes Winter with Dillon Francis

Wynn Las Vegas kicked off a seasonal daytime party concept dubbed Winter Series at Encore Beach Club on Dec. 10 with DJ Dillon Francis. On select Saturdays, guests experience an immersive celebration with top-tier talent in an indoor setting featuring enhanced production elements, winter-themed décor, and a roster of acclaimed DJs in an enclosed, temperature-controlled environment. Also at Wynn on Dec. 10, MMA lightweight star, Paddy Pimblett, celebrated his big UFC 282 win at XS Nightclub. Pimblett hosted his Official After Fight Party with the headlining artist, Marshmello. The UK-based fighter arrived around 12:30 a.m. with an entourage of friends and was greeted with an over-the-top welcome featuring oversized signage, a drumline of LED drummers, and confetti flying in the air. Throughout the night, Pimblett was seen posing for photos and jumping around with Marshmello.

Circa Resort’s Stadium Swim is Winter Swim for the Season

Stadium Swim at Circa Resort on Fremont Street in downtown is a sports lover’s dream and is the only year-round pool amphitheater in Las Vegas. The venue has just launched its Winter Swim series of events which will include an ’80s Heat Hot Tub Party on Jan. 6 and the inaugural Winter Swim Bikini Contest, offering $10,000 in prizes on Feb. 4. Each Winter Swim signature event will feature an immersive Ski Lodge experience featuring six heated pools reaching temperatures ranging from 94 to 103 degrees. Guests will be able to imbibe on a seasonal cocktail menu complete with boozy takes on holiday drinks such as hot chocolate, mules and Penalty Shots, which invites partygoers to take shots simultaneously off a hockey stick. Winter Swim at Stadium Swim is open daily and boasts two swim-up bars, 337 chaise lounge chairs and 38 daybeds. The multi-level pool amphitheater’s high-resolution 143-foot diagonal, 14-million-pixel screen shows the day’s top sporting events. Reservations can be made here.

Stars Around Town: Houston Astros Celebrate Plus More

On Dec. 8, players from the MLB World Series Champions, the Houston Astros, made their way to Resorts World Las Vegas for a belated victory celebration. The players, including Alex Bregman, Michael Brantley, and Kyle Tucker, celebrated in style kicking off the celebrations at Here Kitty Kitty followed by dinner at Crossroads. Later in the weekend they dined at Carversteak and FUHU and enjoyed a performance by Luke Bryan during his residency at Resorts World Theater. On Dec. 10, the team hit Zouk nightclub where they enjoyed a performance by Ludacris.

Also on Dec. 10, former UFC champion Nick Diaz was spotted watching the UFC 282 fight at Crazy Horse 3. Upon arrival, Diaz stopped to take photos and sign autographs for a crowd of eager fans whom he told “you can see me back on top in 2023, I’m making a comeback.” Diaz was joined by his girlfriend, Kayla Ramos, and a group of friends.

Living legend Mick Fleetwood, founding member of the rock band Fleetwood Mac, was another celebrity in town on Dec. 10. Fleetwood stopped by a performance of The Beatles LOVE by Cirque du Soleil at The Mirage Las Vegas. After taking in the high-energy performance choreographed to The Beatles’ classic hits, the renowned drummer made his way backstage to say hello to the cast and pose for photos.

Earlier in December, tequila titans George Clooney and Rande Gerber were seen at Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar inside Las Vegas’s Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa with nearly 100 members of the Casamigos tequila team – the first gathering of its kind for the company in more than three years. Though the longtime friends and tequila aficionados famously sold Casamigos for nearly $1 billion to Diageo in 2017, they’re still involved as the faces of the brand they founded together in 2013. The pair got behind the bar and poured shots of Casamigos, toasting what will soon be Casamigos’ 10-year anniversary. The group enjoyed a lavish feast prepared by Executive Chef Donald Thompson, including New England lobster rolls, prime rib French dip sandwiches, and lollipop chicken wings.