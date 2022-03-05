Your twice monthly go-to guide for that getaway you’ve already planned—or the one you will want to plan—after you glance at this list

This is L.A. to Vegas, where you’ll always find the biggest celebrity sightings, club news, restaurant openings and everything else you need to know before you venture to Sin City.

Patrick Mahomes Knows How To Throw a Bachelor Party

Well the Kansas City Chiefs didn’t make it to the Super Bowl this year but their quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, certainly knows how to win at celebrating his upcoming nuptials to fiancee Brittany Matthews. Mahomes headed to Las Vegas on Feb. 24 beginning with a dinner at Carversteak, the luxury steakhouse at Resorts World. Teammates Travis Kelce, Jerick McKinnon, Clyde Edwards and Orlando Brown Jr. were among the party of 15. After dinner, Mahomes continued the celebration on the resort’s Rose Rooftop with a toast in front of a congratulatory message and photo of the soon-to-be married couple on the resort’s 100,000-square-foot LED screen. The group then headed to TAO Nightclub inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas where they enjoyed a VIP table at TAO’s ‘Worship Thursdays’ featuring DJ C.L.A. His whirlwind weekend continued Feb. 26 at Drai’s Nightclub, where he and his entourage took in a performance by Big Sean, who surprised the soon-to-be wed football star by bringing him on stage at the end of his set. Eyewitnesses tell LAMAg.com it was hard to tell who was more excited, Mahomes or Sean, as both seemed equally thrilled to meet the other. Mahomes and his friends toasted with rounds of Clase Azul tequila and stayed late into the night.

Vegas is the Place to be for March Madness

Speaking of sports, there is no better place to be than Las Vegas during NCAA March Madness. A wide range of resorts and locations across the city are hosting special events and activations to make sure you place your bets with them. Eater Las Vegas runs it all down here.

Jonas Brothers Head to Park MGM

Two years after cancelling their first-ever Las Vegas residency before it even started, due to the pandemic, the Jonas Brothers have announced Jonas Brothers: Live in Las Vegas, a five-night residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM set for June 3, 4, 9, 10 and 11. The bros posted this message to Instagram, “LAS VEGAS We can’t wait to get back to what we love most… Playing live shows together for the best fans in the world.” General tickets go on sale March 7 at 10 a.m. PT. Members of MGM Rewards as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will receive access to a pre-sale beginning March 4.

Backstreet Boys Return To the Strip Not to be outdone, the Backstreet Boys are coming back to to the Las Vegas strip this April with four shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Four performances on select dates April 8-16 will serve as the official kick off for their DNA World Tour 2022. The guys previously presented “Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life” at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino from 2017 to 2018, which was reportedly one of the fastest-selling shows in Las Vegas history. Tickets can be found here.

Cirque du Soleil Hits New York, New York Again

Cirque du Soleil is debuting a completely new and what they call a ‘wickedly funny’ production named Mad Apple at New York-New York Hotel & Casino beginning May 26. Featuring comedian Brad Williams, freestyle rapper Chris Turner and vocalist Xharlie Black amongst a cast of 39 people, Mad Apple is expected to blur the lines between circus, live entertainment and New York nightlife culture. “Mad Apple will deliver a night of joy and entertainment with the thrilling backdrop of New York City,” said Simon Painter, Mad Apple concept co-creator and executive producer. “We’ve taken inspiration from the city’s rich musical history, legendary comedy scene and unrivaled nightlife, and combined it with the wow factor of Cirque du Soleil to create an experience that will feel like a giant party from start to finish.” Mad Apple is the first Cirque du Soleil production in creative collaboration with Painter and Neil Dorward, the show’s co-creator and director. Tickets available here. Zumanity, Cirque du Soleil’s previous production at New York-New York, closed permanently in 2020.

Atomic Saloon Has Wedding and Divorce Packages

Atomic Saloon Show inside the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort , is now offering wedding packages for ‘yee-hawties’ looking to get hitched, Vegas style. The ‘Shotgun Wedding’ package includes expedited VIP entry, champagne bottle service and a post-show wedding ceremony, officiated onstage by a fully-ordained cast member. “Folks are always begging to marry my staff,” said Atomic Saloon’s proprietress, Boozy Skunkton. “Now, that ain’t happening. But for those willing to BYOB (Bring Your Own Bride), there’s no finer place to get hitched than Atomic Saloon.” Additionally, the Old West-themed show offers other VIP experiences for visitors seeking fun ways to spice up celebrations, from bachelorette/bachelor parties to divorces and beyond. Packages start at $650 and can be purchased at Atomic Saloon’s web site.

Whitney Houston Hologram Celebrates 100 Shows

On March 2, An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Concert marked 100 shows at Harrah’s Las Vegas. The hologram show features Whitney Houston’s impeccable voice with a live four-piece band and dancers performing to her iconic songs. An evening with Whitney takes guests on a musical journey through the legendary superstar’s storied career with state-of-the-art, proprietary holographic technology in partnership with The Estate of Whitney E. Houston. “It feels great to make history for a concert unlike any other in Vegas,” said Brian Becker, Chairman & CEO of BASE Entertainment and BASE Hologram. Whitney’s brother, Gary Houston, will be making a special appearance during Easter weekend shows. Get tickets to Whitney’s hologram concert here.

Ayu Dayclub Opens This Weekend

Ayu Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas is marking its very first spring and full summer schedule. The party kicks off today and features DJ Flight performing March 5 with Louis The Child on March 12. At Zouk nightclub, Cash Cash performs March 4, with Jack Harlow March 5, Duke Dumont March 11 and G-Eazy March 12. Throughout the season, Tiesto, Zedd, DJ Snake, Breathe Carolina will headline at Zouk while Ayu will also feature Cheat Codes, DJ Ruckus, Jonas Blue, Audien, DJ Tay James and many more. Get tickets here.

The Cosmopolitan’s Pool District Is Getting Sunny

With temperatures finally warming up a bit, The Pool District at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is also open again. Guests can lounge in luxury at Boulevard Pool, The Chelsea Pool and Marquee Dayclub, all situated in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip with unobstructed views of one of the city’s most sought-after Instagram photo moments. Overlook Grill is now also open and summer poolside fitness starts Fridays on April 1, the resort’s Sunset Cocktail Hour resumes April 8, and Dive In Movies on Mondays begins May 9 with The Breakfast Club.

Wynn Nightlife Announces Art of the Wild Lineup

Wynn Nightlife has announced the return of its day-to-night festival, Art of the Wild, March 18-21 at Wynn Las Vegas. In partnership with Framework, Wynn Nightlife welcomes celebrated brands CircoLoco, Elrow, Higher Ground, Animale, and Realm to XS Nightclub and Encore Beach Club. This is the fifth installation for Art of the Wild and the talent lineup includes Diplo, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Gorgon City, Damian Lazarus, Claptone and more. For the first time this year, the series has been extended to four days, concluding with a Tulum-inspired jungle party branded “La Selva” which will feature music by Carnage’s house alias, Gordo.

Tea Time At Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas

Saturday Afternoon Tea is coming to Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas starting March 5. Veranda, the hotel’s Modern American restaurant, will host the new weekly afternoon service. Executive chef Michael Goodman has a created a selection of sweet and savory delights presented in a multi-tiered tower. Tea service features a wide selection of herbal-infused Rishi Tea, an organic and sustainable tea collection inspired by global food cultures. Tea is available from 2 to 4 p.m. and is priced at $5 per person, $65 with champagne. Make reservations here.

Plenty to do on St. Patrick’s Day in Las Vegas

The Strip’s popular St. Patrick’s Day celebration, Celtic Feis, returns to New York-New York on March 17. The annual Irish festival, including two parades, live entertainment, stilt walkers, leprechauns, traditional Irish Fare from Nine Fine Irishmen restaurant, and much more, will take place on the resort’s Brooklyn Bridge beginning at 10:30 a.m. Ticket pricing starts at $10 per person. . .Meanwhile, at The Venetian Resort, BRERA Osteria is offering an Irish twist on the affogato, the classic Italian coffee dessert. This festive version, the Shamrock affogato, is made with Irish whiskey ice cream, a shot of hot Italian espresso poured on top, and drizzled with caramel for a touch of gold. Matteo Ristorante Italiano will feature a delicious green dish, Mandilli di Seta made with handkerchief egg pasta, almond basil pesto and Liguarian extra virgin olive oil. Then at Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer, the restaurant is serving three St. Patrick’s Day-themed dishes all month long: A Reuben burger stacked with prime beef, Swiss cheese, corned beef, sauerkraut, sliced pickles and special sauce; Lucky Charms classic shake topped with whipped cream and Lucky Charms; and Boozy Irish Coffee shake topped with whipped cream and coffee syrup. . . .The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Skypod will illuminate its 1,149-foot exterior with green lighting and offer Irish fare, green beer, live entertainment and more throughout the resort including at PT’s Wing & Sports, STRAT Cafe, REMIX Lounge, View Lounge and 108 Drinks. . .Eight Lounge, Resorts World’s new cigar bar and cocktail lounge, will host an Irish Whiskey Garden Party sponsored by Teeling Whiskey. The lounge’s 2,200-square-foot outdoor terrace will be the center of attention for the lounge’s Irish Whiskey Garden Party with featured cocktails and selections served from a rotating whiskey cart.