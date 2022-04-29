L.A. to Vegas: NFL Draft Touches Down as Lisa Vanderpump Celebrates

This is L.A. to Vegas, your place to find the biggest restaurant openings, club news, hotel announcements, star sightings and everything else you need to know before you venture to Sin City. Coachella is over and the NFL Draft’s first time in Las Vegas is here so read along and make this your best Vegas trip to date.

NFL Draft Comes to Las Vegas For First Time Ever

With the Las Vegas Raiders making their home at Allegiant Stadium, the NFL Draft has come to Vegas for the first time. Expect lots of delays and road closures while you’re in town. Through April 30, official NFL events will take place alongside fan experiences, viewing parties and other only-in-Vegas activities. Several resorts are participating in the weekend by placing football eye black stickers on iconic landmarks, including the lion at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, the Sphinx at Luxor Hotel & Casino, the David statue at Caesars Palace and more. The Las Vegas Review-Journal has the most comprehensive NFL Draft guide you will ever want to see including amazing graphics and illustrations, view it here.

Vibra Urbana Reggaeton Festival Makes its Vegas Debut

Also happening in Las Vegas for the first time is Vibra Urbana, the largest reggaeton festival in the United States. Since its inception in 2020 the festival has created a space for immersive experiences to celebrate one of the most transcendental genres of music. The acclaimed festival is partnering with the famed Insomniac Events to host Vibra Urbana at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds April 30 and May 1. The lineup features headliners Anuel AA, Don Omar, Rauw Alejandro and Nicky Jam, plus some of the most popular reggaeton acts including Sech, Becky G, Ivy Queen, Nio Garcia, Justin Quiles, Lunay, Manuel Turizo, Feid, Santa Fe Klan, Eladio Carrion, Chencho Coreleone, and many more. In addition, Latin music legend Tego Calderon will be making his return to the stage. “Since the day we all came together, Las Vegas has been the one city we’ve always talked about bringing Vibra Urbana to,” said Vibra Urbana co-founder, Ian Ruzal-Bron. “It’s truly a dream come true to be able to bring the biggest party in reggaeton to Sin City, and we’re honored to have Insomniac as our partner for this event.” Get tickets here.

Party Like There is No Tomorrow with TAO Group Pass

It is the perfect weekend to party and you may end up meeting some of the NFL’s most promising rookies. TAO Group Hospitality has just expanded its Las Vegas Party Pass, the only official all-access club wristband, to include Marquee Nightclub & Dayclub and the newly reimagined TAO Beach Dayclub. With the new additions, this multi-venue, multi-day party pass, offered exclusively for TAO Group Hospitality venues, will unlock guaranteed unlimited access to a total of eight of the top clubs on the strip every week with more than 23 epic parties and events, access to the hottest DJ performances in the world and more all in one weekend. The Las Vegas Party Pass begins at $99. With the ability to visit multiple venues each day of the weekend at any desired time for one convenient price, this is a great way to party in Vegas at a great value. The party pass is available at TAO Group Hospitality venues including Hakkasan Nightclub, OMNIA Nightclub, JEWEL Nightclub, TAO Nightclub, WET REPUBLIC, and beginning May 5, TAO Beach Dayclub and Marquee Dayclub & Nightclub. Get your party pass here.

MGK and Rauw Alejandro Headline Billboard MusicCon

Billboard has announced Billboard MusicCon presented by Smirnoff, which will celebrate the past year in music while setting the tone for what artists, trends, and songs will dominate the music landscape in the year to come. Leading up to the Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs), Billboard MusicCon will take place May 13 and 14 at immersive entertainment venue, AREA15. The two-day event will feature engaging conversations, consumer facing experiences, and headlining performances. Confirmed panels and participants include: “Don’t F*ck with Ukraine!” with Ukrainian artist Max Barskih; “The Explosion of Afro-Fusion” with Burna Boy; “The Future of Hip Hop” with Latto; “The Future of Reggaeton” with Rauw Alejandro; and “A Decade of Touring” with Machine Gun Kelly. The 2022 Billboard Music Awards, hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs, will broadcast live coast-to-coast from the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15 at 5 p.m. PT on NBC and will stream live on Peacock. Find more information about Billboard MusicCon on its web site.

E11EVEN Miami and Zouk Group Partner for one-night-only events beginning Memorial Day Weekend

E11EVEN Miami is partnering with Zouk Group to brings its unique nightlife experience to Resorts World Las Vegas with various one-night-only events, entertainment and activations throughout the property, at venues including Zouk Nightclub, Ayu Dayclub, Fuhu restaurant and Bar Zazu. The partnership kicks off Memorial Day weekend and is just the beginning of a long-term partnership between the two nightlife brands, linking Miami & Vegas in a way that hasn’t been done before. “Zouk Group and E11EVEN Miami both offer guests an unparalleled experience and we could not be more excited to partner with a leader in the industry and expand Zouk Group’s footprint across the United States,” Ronn Nicolli, Vice President of Zouk Group Las Vegas, tell Los Angeles magazine. “We look forward to welcoming fans of E11EVEN Miami to Resorts World Las Vegas during Memorial Day Weekend and continuing to expand this partnership.”

Memorial Day weekend highlights include May 27 with Cash Cash at Ayu Dayclub and Louis The Child at Zouk Nightclub, Zedd at Ayu Dayclub, a special dinner at Fuhu hosted by E11EVEN Miami then Tiesto at Zouk Nightclub on May 28 and DJ Snake at Ayu Dayclub followed by Martinez Brothers at Zouk Nightclub on May 29. In addition, E11EVEN Miami will be giving one lucky winner and a guest flights, accommodations, and access to select events for Memorial Day Weekend in Las Vegas. Enter to win here. To purchase event tickets or packages go here.

John Legend Premieres ‘Love in Las Vegas’ Residency

On April 22, John Legend celebrated the launch of his Las Vegas residency, “Love In Las Vegas,” at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Legend’s wife, Chrissy Teigen, was seen singing along to her husband’s songs, while their 3-year-old son, Miles, slept through daddy’s performance. The residency show is filled with hits from the beginning of Legend’s career, including “Used to Love U,” “Penthouse Floor,” “Like I’m Gonna Lose You,” “All of Me” and “Green Light.” He is also performing new music ahead of his upcoming album including “Dope,” which received rave reactions from the crowd. The song drops May 20. “Love In Las Vegas” features 91 looks on stage, envisioned and created by his longtime stylist Dave Thomas, who collaborated with Richfresh on all of Legend’s looks and menswear allowing a vibrant array of styles for the residency. Legend is joined on stage by an 11-piece band including three singers, and for the first time, his production also includes eight dancers under the direction of Artist Director and Choreographer Jemel McWilliams. Tickets and VIP packages for shows through Oct. 29 are on sale now here.

Michael Bublé Takes Resorts World Stage

On April 27, Michael Bublé debuted his limited headlining engagement at the state-of-the-art Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas. Guests were treated to a full orchestra accompanying Bublé on stage as fans sang along to his hits including “Feeling Good,” “Haven’t Met You Yet” and “Home,” along with new music off his recently released 11th studio album HIGHER. Five shows remain in the limited run: April 29 and 30, and May 4, 6, and 7. Tickets and VIP packages, including Unforgettable On-Stage VIP seating for the remaining dates are available here.

Lisa Vanderpump Opens Vanderpump à Paris

On April 21, in a truly L.A. to Vegas moment, Lisa Vanderpump celebrated the grand opening of Vanderpump à Paris at Paris Las Vegas, her new Parisian-inspired restaurant. With Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace, the opening marks her second Las Vegas venue, while SUR, PUMP and TOM TOM in West Hollywood remain popular. Vanderpump was joined by some of her famous friends including Lance Bass, Kym Whitley and Garcelle Beauvais. Additionally, cast members from “Vanderpump Rules” enjoyed the party, including James Kennedy, Lala Kent, Ariana Madix, Peter Madrigal, Katie Maloney, Scheana Marie, Brock Davies, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz. “Opening Vanderpump à Paris has been a labor of love,” Vanderpump tells Los Angeles magazine. “After living in France for so long, I am so happy to bring something to Paris Las Vegas that feels so decadent and authentic. We’ve been able to bring Paris to life within an iconic Vegas resort, and you’ll immediately feel transported to the sexiest bar in France.” Reservations can be made here.

Maria Shriver Will Host Alzheimer’s Research Luncheon

On May 4, famed journalist, philanthropist, NBC News contributor and former California First Lady, Maria Shriver, founder of The Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement and Cleveland Clinic Strategic Partner for Women’s Health and Alzheimer’s, and Lisa Genova, New York Times bestselling author and neuroscientist, will host a pre Mother’s Day luncheon and intimate discussion about the differences of Alzheimer’s disease in women and the impact it has on families. Guests will enjoy an exclusive preview of the Giorgio Armani spring/summer 2022 collection. Proceeds will benefit The Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement Prevention Center at Cleveland Clinic – the nation’s first Alzheimer’s prevention center specifically for women. The soiree will happen at the Keep Memory Alive Event Center, which was designed by world-renowned architect Frank Gehry. Tickets may be purchased here.

Stars Around Town: Nick Carter, Lance Bass, Prince Royce and NFL Stars

On April 15, Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys along with his sister and brother-in-law were joined by Lance Bass of NSYNC and his husband, Michael Turchin, at OMNIA nightclub inside Caesars Palace. The guys joined Kaskade in the DJ booth for a closer look at his high-energy performance. Earlier in the night, Carter performed a Backstreet Boys concert at The Colosseum theater at Caesars, steps away from OMNIA. . .Also on April 15, Las Vegas’s own The Killers kicked off their tour on The Chelsea stage at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, delivering a nonstop, heart-throbbing performance to a packed crowd. The three-night hometown engagement was a first stop on the group’s “Imploding The Mirage” worldwide tour. . .on April 16, Janel Parrish was spotted in the audience at MAGIC MIKE LIVE at SAHARA Las Vegas. Celebrating a close friend’s bachelorette party weekend at the ultimate girls’ night out, the “Pretty Little Liars” alum was seen on her feet cheering and dancing along to the 360-degree stage spectacular throughout the evening. The celebration continued when Parish’s group met with the cast after the show to take photos. . .On April 20, Vanderpump Rules stars Lala Kent and Katie Maloney hit TAO Las Vegas at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas for dinner, munching on a few of the chef’s favorites dishes including the Chilean sea bass, Mongolian beef and signature sushi rolls. Also spotted at TAO that night at a separate table was Latin heartthrob, Prince Royce, in town for the Latin American Music Awardss. He arrived for dinner shortly after finishing rehearsal. . .Also on April 20, Kari Pearce, four-time Fittest American Woman, was spotted attending the award-winning live theatrical production Blue Man Group at Luxor Hotel and Casino. Also enjoying the show were James Maslow of Big Time Rush and legendary drummer Mikkey Dee. . .

. . .On April 22, The Venetian Resort welcomed actor Cody Christian and a group of his friends including fellow The CW “All American” co-stars, Michael Evans Behling, Daniel Ezra and Hunter Clowdus. All were in town to celebrate Christian’s birthday. Christian stayed in a Grand One Bedroom King Suite, sipped on pre-dinner drinks at Electra Cocktail Club and dined on light bites and appetizers from Majordomo Meat & Fish. For dinner, Christian and friends dined at TAO Asian Bistro, where they indulged in a variety of signature menu items before heading upstairs to a VIP table in the nightclub. On April 23, the group continued their celebration at the newly opened TAO Beach Dayclub where they were greeted with Alesso in the DJ booth and Christian’s name emblazoned on the marquee sign wishing him a happy birthday. . .On April 23, during David Foster‘s final performance of his three-show run of An Intimate Evening with David Foster at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, Michael Bublé surprised the audience by joining Foster on stage. During the show, Foster Facetimed Bublé who answered and said he couldn’t talk as he was at a show, then shocked fans as he stood up amongst the crowd. Bublé, who was in attendance with his wife and three children, took the stage to perform “Feeling Good” alongside Foster. The crowd took to their feet, giving Bublé and Foster a standing ovation as the packed showroom erupted with applause. . .On April 27, former Los Angeles Ram’s linebacker, Brandon Chubbs, was seen at Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. . .On April 28, many notable sports names were spotted celebrating at TAO. Klutch Sports’ newly drafted picks, Kayvon Thidodeaux, fifth overall, and Evan Neal, seventh overall, both now New York Giants, enjoyed dinner at TAO Asian Bistro before heading up to the nightclub to take in the sounds of DJ Mustard. Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant hosted an NFL Draft after-party at TAO Nightclub for his platform, Personal Corner. The platform was created to help athletes launch their own NFTS. He was joined by Trevon Diggs, Ezekiel Elliot, and Matthew Judon, all stand out athletes on their respective NFL teams. Each player who attended Dez Bryant’s after-party, received their own engraved bottle of Hennessy X.O, featuring the Personal Corner logo and their name. TAO Nightclub also welcomed the new offensive tackle of the Carolina Panthers, Ikem Ekwonu, who was the sixth overall pick, former number two pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Chase Young, and 2017 offensive player of the year, Todd Gurley. . .

. . .Also on April 28, Drai’s Nightclub was another place to be following the opening day of Las Vegas’ first NFL Draft. The club hosted an epic party and powerhouse performance by Lil Baby. In addition to being draft headquarters for the Las Vegas Raiders during the day, Drai’s hosted dozens of professional athletes through the night including NFL players Kayvon Thibodeaux, Matthew Judon, Ezekiel Elliot, Brandon Siler, Chase Young, Chris Olave, Cre’Von LeBlanc, Jameson Williams, Kenyan Drake, Trevon Diggs and Deebo Samuel. NBA players Monté Morris and Bryn Forbes and boxers Floyd Mayweather, Chris Eubank Jr. and Yordenis Ugás were also spotted at the celebration. . .On April 29, Rick Ross, will headline Drai’s Nightclub with a full-length performance followed by his first daytime performance ever at Drai’s Beachclub on April 30. Drai’s will welcome Grammy-award winner, DaBaby, to the stage for a fiery performance on April 30 and a Beachclub performance on May 1. Tory Lanez will wrap up the weekend celebration with an unforgettable concert on the night of May 1. . .

. . .Vinny Guadagnino will be making Las Vegas even hotter this summer. After three sold-out sets of performances, Chippendales has announced that the Jersey Shore star will return to their Las Vegas stage for a fourth time as celebrity guest host in residency. Guadagnino’s six-week engagement will kick off Memorial Day weekend and run through July 3 at Rio All-Suite Resort & Casino. Buy tickets to see Vinny here.