Maroon 5 Announces Sin City Dates Despite DM Scandal

What is a better time to announce a Las Vegas residency than during a cheating scandal? That’s exactly what Adam Levine’s Maroon 5 has done with their announcement that Maroon 5: The Residency will open on March 24, 2023, at Dolby Live at Park MGM. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Oct. 3. To recap, on Sept. 15, Levine’s wife of eight years, Behati Prinsloo, took to social media to share that she was pregnant with the couple’s third child. Four days later, model Sumner Stroh, posted a TikTok video saying she “had an affair with a man who was married to Victoria’s Secret model” and name-checked Levine while sharing screenshots of messages with him. Since then, more women have come forward alleging they have communicated with Levine online. In response to Stroh’s claims, Levine issued a statement saying in part, “I did not have an affair; nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.” Call it a Beautiful Mistake?

David Blaine, Miranda Lambert, STYX and More

Blaine celebrated with a private afterparty with close friends at the resort’s Jalisco Underground. Blaine was joined by guests including Woody Harrelson, Edward Norton, Lars Ulrich, Logan Paul and Guy Oseary. On Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, famed illusionist David Blaine debuted his In Spades residency at Resorts World Theatre, his first ever residency. He welcomed the audience suspended from helium balloons freely floating from the 85-foot-tall ceilings of the theater and held his breath underwater for 9 minutes. His next show dates are Oct. 28 and 29 and Dec. 16 and 17. Following the premiere,celebrated with a private afterparty with close friends at the resort’s Jalisco Underground.was joined by guests including Woody Harrelson, Edward Norton, Lars Ulrich, Logan Paul and Guy Oseary.

Post Malone and Rob Gronkowski Head to Resorts World

Post Malone will go from his Nov. 10 L.A. tour stop to perform Nov. 11 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas followed by an intimate live performance late at night at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World. The Grammy Award-nominated artist will play his hits before heading back to L.A. for three concerts. And on Oct. 1 and 2 at Resorts World, NFL star Rob Gronkowski and his family will host a “family reunion” with festivities including various activations, a game-day viewing party, and merchandise drops. The weekend will kick off Oct. 1 with a performance by resident DJ Tiësto at Zouk and close with a game-day viewing party on Oct. 2 at RedTail gaming lounge and restaurant. Also at Resorts World, Luke Bryan continues his residency Nov. 30-Dec. 10 and has just announced 2023 shows on select dates Feb. 1 to April 1.

Dominique Ansel and More Restaurants Coming to Vegas

The pandemic led to Dominique Ansel closing his bakery as well as his 189 restaurant at The Grove, but now you can travel to Vegas to eat one of Ansel’s famed cronuts. The James Beard award-winning pastry chef will open Dominique Ansel Las Vegas inside Caesars Palace on Oct. 21. The 1,100 square feet cafe will feature a “Lucky 7” collection of new pastries available only in Vegas. Also at Caesars Palace, Xperience Restaurant Group will soon open its first Vegas location of SOL Mexican Cocina at The Forum Shops. Xperience is also the owner of El Torito, Acapulco and Chevys restaurants and SOL will take over the space previously occupied by L.A. favorite, Border Grill. Border Grill continues to operate at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino. Coming in summer 2023 to Mandalay is Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar from Carver Road Hospitality, the operators of Carversteak luxury steakhouse at Resorts World. The “Flanker To Go” walk-up window will serve grab-and-go fare and beverages for sports fans making their way to and from Allegiant Stadium, which is close to Flanker’s entrance. On Sept. 30, Shawn McClain, another James Beard award winner, with partners Richard and Sarah Camarota, opened their newest Las Vegas restaurant, Balla Italian Soul, at SAHARA Las Vegas. The restaurant’s menu focuses on a parade of best-in-season vegetable dishes, seafood, and handmade pastas and pizzas.

Also offering a taste of Italy is Spiedini Fiamma at Rampart Casino and JW Marriott Las Vegas opening on Oct. 5. The eatery will highlight Italian coastal cuisine and feature a $5 Happy Hour menu starting Oct. 23. Even more food is on the horizon as The Venetian Resort Las Vegas is adding two new concepts, Miznon and HaSalon, from chef Eyal Shani. Miznon is a fast-casual restaurant featuring Mediterranean street food, and a carefully crafted pita, which will take over David Chang’s shuttered Moon Palace. HaSalon will operate in Chang’s former Majordomo Meat and Fish 11,000-square-foot space. Passersby will hear a DJ spin upbeat songs and see dancing on tables while more mellow diners will simply be eating the chef’s Mediterranean cuisine while looking toward the open kitchen. HaSalon is expected to open in early 2023 with Miznon opening by the end of this year. And coming soon is Bacon Nation, Sin City’s first bacon-inspired restaurant which will open at The D Las Vegas Casino-Hotel on Fremont Street later this fall. bacon with flavors ranging from lemon pepper to brown sugar, teriyaki, Cajun, jalapeno, buffalo, salt and vinegar, applewood bourbon, truffle, and chocolate-dipped. Fiamma at Rampart Casino and JW Marriott Las Vegas opening on Oct. 5. The eatery will highlight Italian coastal cuisine and feature a $5 Happy Hour menu starting Oct. 23. Even more food is on the horizon as The Venetian Resort Las Vegas is adding two new concepts, Miznon and HaSalon, from chef Eyal Shani. Miznon is a fast-casual restaurant featuring Mediterranean street food, and a carefully crafted pita, which will take over David Chang’s shuttered Moon Palace. HaSalon will operate in Chang’s former Majordomo Meat and Fish 11,000-square-foot space. Passersby will hear a DJ spin upbeat songs and see dancing on tables while more mellow diners will simply be eating the chef’s Mediterranean cuisine while looking toward the open kitchen. HaSalon is expected to open in early 2023 with Miznon opening by the end of this year. And coming soon is Bacon Nation, Sin City’s first bacon-inspired restaurant which will open at The D Las Vegas Casino-Hotel on Fremont Street later this fall. Bacon Nation has just revealed its 24/7 menu including 13 variations of house-curedwith flavors ranging from lemon pepper to brown sugar, teriyaki, Cajun, jalapeno, buffalo, salt and vinegar, applewood bourbon, truffle, and chocolate-dipped.

Stars Around Town: Jamie Foxx, Sam Hunt and Tori Spelling

On Sept. 17, Sebastian Maniscalco celebrated with family and friends at Delilah supper club at Wynn Las Vegas after taping his latest Netflix special just steps away at Encore Theater. On Sept. 18, first-time WNBA champions the Las Vegas Aces partied at Drai’s Nightclub before continuing the celebrations on Sept. 19 at JEWEL Nightclub inside ARIA Resort & Casino. As the players arrived at JEWEL, fans were lined up outside the club to cheer them on. Sept. 23 saw singer/songwriter and producer blackbear performing to a sold-out crowd at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas. Fans sang along to songs off his new album, in loving memory. Also on Sept. 23, Jamie Foxx joined Wynn Nightlife resident artist Diplo at XS Nightclub inside Wynn Las Vegas. Foxx treated guests to a pop-up performance of his smash Kanye West collaboration “Gold Digger” and Tyga’s popular “Rack City.” Foxx arrived with a crew of 10 friends and they celebrated with Moët & Chandon champagne before departing the venue around 3 a.m. Earlier in the night, the Oscar winner was seen at Drai’s Nightclub. On Sept. 24, popular country star and new father, Sam Hunt, whose wife filed for divorce earlier this year, only to withdraw the filing hours later, was seen celebrating at XS Nightclub with a group of 15 people while Wynn resident headliner, Kygo, performed. Hunt’s crew sipped on Casamigos tequila, Bud Light and Jack Daniels before leaving around 3:30 a.m. Also on Sept. 24, Lance Bass and Tori Spelling stopped by SAHARA Las Vegas to take in a performance of MAGIC MIKE LIVE. All eyes were on Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Spelling when she was brought onstage to participate in the steamy “Permission” dance routine. After the show, the two famous friends met with the cast for photos.