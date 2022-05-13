Your twice monthly go-to guide for that getaway you’ve already planned—or the one you will want to plan—after you glance at this list

This is L.A. to Vegas, your place to find the biggest celebrity sightings, restaurant openings, club news, hotel announcements and everything else you need to know before you venture to Sin City. This week look out for some steamy celebrity sightings and the Billboard Music Awards returning to MGM Grand Garden Arena and EDC is just days away.

Chrissy Teigen sits on the laps of two of the dancers from Australia's Thunder From Down Under male review show at Excalibur Hotel & Casino on May 6. (Thunder From Down Under)

One Male Strip Show Isn’t Enough For Chrissy Teigen

Having already seen her husband, John Legend’s, residency show at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, Chrissy Teigen and friends decided to take in the May 6 performance of Australia’s Thunder From Down Under male revue down the strip at Excalibur Hotel & Casino. After dancing and laughing throughout the show, Teigen and her friends went onstage to take photos with the sexy male performers. While exiting the property, Teigen actually asked a hotel security guard to run back up to the Thunderland showroom and retrieve the solo photo she took with the men which she accidentally left behind, eyewitnesses tell Los Angeles magazine. The following night, Teigen was spotted attending MAGIC MIKE LIVE at SAHARA Las Vegas. Before heading over to Planet Hollywood to catch the tail end of Legend’s performance that evening, Teigen was seen on her feet cheering and dancing along to the stage production. Teigen, who first saw the show during its inaugural engagement at the former Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, brought a group of friends to meet with the cast after the show to take photos.

Maluma Land Will Take Over Resorts World in June

Global superstar Maluma, the Colombian singer, songwriter and actor is turning Resorts World Las Vegas into Maluma Land June 23-25. The one-of-a-kind weekend will be filled with Latin music performances and special events and will give music lovers and his fans a curated destination experience at venues including Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub. Maluma will headline the weekend along with a group of artists he has curated including his personal friends, Becky G and DJ Snake, among others. Maluma tells Los Angeles magazine, “Las Vegas is one of my favorite cities and I am excited to bring a music adventure for fans to experience. Like they say, whatever happens in ‘Maluma Land’ stays in ‘Maluma Land.'” The festivities will kick off at Zouk Nightclub on Thursday, June 23. Get tickets and all of the info here.

Cosmopolitan Employees Surprised With 5K Bonuses

On May 11, Blackstone and The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas resort and casino surprised 5,000 employees (called CoStars) each with individual $5,000 bonuses, totaling an unprecedented $27 million. More than 2,500 of The Cosmopolitan’s employees were in attendance during the CoStar appreciation event held in The Chelsea theater. The event kicked off with a heartfelt video presentation, highlighting the resort’s transformative journey since Blackstone’s ownership began seven years ago. “It was you – the CoStars, the people, that breathe the life and vitality into The Cosmopolitan that makes it [the most successful resort in Las Vegas],” Bill McBeath, the outgoing President and CEO of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas said during the presentation. As the celebratory event came to a triumphant high, McBeath handed out employee recognitions, building anticipation around the final award, which featured a $5,000 grand prize from Blackstone. A climatic drumroll led to McBeath revealing that every single employee would be awarded the bonus in an Oprah Winfrey ‘you get a car, you get a car, you get a car’ moment. The room erupted into cheers as confetti rained down on the celebration. Tears and applause filled the packed theater as CoStars soaked in the exciting news. According to reports, Blackstone decided to sell the operations of The Cosmopolitan following the Covid-19 pandemic. MGM Resorts paid $1.6 billion to assume its operations and through Blackstone’s real estate investment trust, Blackstone will retain an 80 percent ownership interest in the Cosmopolitan’s property. MGM Resorts will pay an annual rent of $200 million to operate the resort.

Billboard Music Awards Returns to MGM Grand

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs will host and executive produce the Billboard Music Awards for the first time May 15. The awards will air live on NBC and stream on Peacock at 5 p.m. Pacific from the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Travis Scott and Morgan Wallen will perform and Diddy told Billboard.com why he wanted the two artists at the awards. “The mood of the show is about love and forgiveness. As a musical family, none of us are saints; none of us are without things that happen to them in life,” Combs told Billboard. “So one of the things I’m doing directly is un-canceling the canceled. That’s breaking news because people haven’t been about uncanceling. But canceling is a trend that needs to stop.” Other performers taking the stage include Machine Gun Kelly, Dan + Shay, Miranda Lambert with Elle King, Florence + The Machine, Silk Sonic, Ed Sheeran, Megan Thee Stallion, Rauw Alejandro, Becky G, Maxwell and Burna Boy. Mary J. Blige will receive the Billboard Icon Award.

EDC Headliners Include deadmau5 and Kaskade’s Kx5

It is time for all of our dance and other things-loving friends to converge on Las Vegas Motor Speedway for EDC (Electric Daisy Carnival) from May 20-22. Alesso, Eric Prydz, Tiesto, Armin Van Buren, Dillon Frances, Illenium and Zedd are among the headliners. Kaskade and deadmau5’s new project Kx5 will also be making its live debut as a headliner on May 21. Kx5 is a collaboration more than a decade in the making when deadmau5 and Kaskade paired together for 2008’s slow-burning I Remember. Their current single is Escape (featuring Hayla). The pair also recently announced Kx5 will headline the legendary Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Dec. 10. Find tickets and the entire lineup here.

Calvin Harris, Jack Harlow, Lorde and More Will Take the Stage at Life Is Beautiful 2022

The Life is Beautiful festival returns to downtown Las Vegas Sept. 16-18 with performers including Calvin Harris, Arctic Monkeys, Gorillaz, Jack Harlow, Lorde, Migos, Shaggy, Kygo, Alessia Cara plus many more. The festival is now making it easier to secure a ticket to the three-day celebration of music, art, food, community and life itself. For the first time ever, single day tickets can be purchased on a layaway plan. Down payments start at $59.99. Tickets can be purchased here. Meanwhile, the festival is partnering with the City of Las Vegas to launch a community-based mural project to be featured at The Doug Selby Park in Ward 3. With design submissions open from now until May 17, up to four artists will be selected to contribute to the large-scale mural. Artists can submit their work here. Per the Life is Beautiful web site, the festival was born in 2013 as part of a major transformation of downtown Las Vegas, a historically underserved neighborhood. In the years since its founding, over $350M+ in economic impact and cultural capital have flooded into downtown Vegas and the surrounding area.

‘Bat Out Of Hell’ Musical Coming to Paris Las Vegas

Five months after Meat Loaf’s death at age 74, the award-winning hit production Bat Out Of Hell – The Musical featuring Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf’s greatest hits, is now set to debut an ongoing residency at Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino on Sept. 27. Steinman’s Bat Out of Hell – The Musical is a Rocky-Horror, Romeo-and-Juliet celebration of star-crossed lovers from opposite sides of the tracks caught in a city teetering on the brink of disaster. For the stage musical, Steinman incorporated iconic songs from the Bat Out of Hell albums, including You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth (Hot Summer Night), Bat Out of Hell, I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That), Paradise By the Dashboard Light and Two Out Of Three Ain’t Bad. Bat Out of Hell by Meat Loaf became one of the best-selling albums in history, selling over 60 million copies worldwide. Sixteen years later, Steinman scored again with ‘Bat Out of Hell II: Back Into Hell,’ which contained the massive hit ‘I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)’. For ticket information, go here.

Red Rock Casino Unveils Luxe New High Limit Room

Red Rock Casino, Resort and Spa has debuted a sophisticated, luxury High Limit Room offering rich players an upscale, intimate gaming experience in a chic environment. The 9,000-square-foot gaming room features top-tier high limit games including double deck blackjack, shoe blackjack, baccarat, single zero roulette, as well as a dedicated cage, bar, and plush seating spaces for socializing.. Two additional spaces inside the High Limit Room offer guests selected high stakes wagers in an intimate setting. “From the limits, games offered, and the impeccable service, we are looking forward to offering our guests, locals and visitors alike, an unparalleled high limit gaming experience,” Scott Nelson, Vice President and General Manager of Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa tells Los Angeles magazine. The new High Limit Room is open 24 hours a day.

A curved 11-seat bar offers a selection of high limit bar top games alongside a bespoke hand-crafted cocktail experience inspired by classic cocktails with a premium twist. The standout cocktail is The “Boss” Old Fashioned priced at $175, featuring Whistlepig Boss Hog bourbon, Smoked cherry demerara, cocoa, Seville orange bitters topped with gold-dusted chocolate and cherry caviar.

Temptation Sundays LGBTQ+ Pool Party Is Back

On May 15, Las Vegas’s longest-running LGBTQ+ pool party, Temptation Sundays at Luxor Hotel & Casino, will host a special opening day for its 12th year debuting elevated activations and new host Eduardo Cordova. Cordova is the longtime party promoter and renowned owner of The Garden Las Vegas gay bar and Star Lounge. In partnership with Bud Light and bubly™, Temptation Sundays will entertain guests with everything from go-go dancers and drag queens such as Jade Jolie from RuPaul’s Drag Race and Reecez Sexton from Diva Royale Drag Show, to LGBTQ+ celebrities and music spun by Las Vegas local, DJ Lexto. The event will continue throughout the summer.

Tal Ronnen is Bringing His Vegan Dishes to Vegas

The highly-anticipated Crossroads Kitchen and CB | Crossroads Burgers, helmed by plant-based visionary and acclaimed chef Tal Ronnen, will officially open its doors at Resorts World Las Vegas on May 28. The two two culinary concepts making their debut—Crossroads Kitchen, Ronnen’s beloved plant-based fine dining restaurant mirroring the original location in Southern California, and CB | Crossroads Burgers, a brand-new fast-casual plant-based concept, will bring new, deluxe dining experiences to the resort. Crossroads Kitchen will serve its signature Mediterranean-inspired plant-based dishes and additional specialty menu items exclusive to the Las Vegas location; while CB|Crossroads Burgers will serve as a quick-service outpost serving up house-made sausages, burgers, fries, and ice cream sundaes. Crossroads Kitchen will be open daily for dinner from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. CB|Crossroads Burgers will be open daily for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. For more information and reservations visit their web site.

Stars Around Town: Ludacris, Kylie Minogue and More

On April 30, Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino wrapped the final day of Vegas’ first NFL Draft with performances by two of the biggest hip-hop. Ludacris asked the crowd “What’s Your Fantasy” at LIGHT nightlcub, while Iggy Azalea got “Fancy” with fans at DAYLIGHT beach club. Ludacris will return to LIGHT on May 14. . .Also on April 30, Russell Westbook, the Los Angeles Lakers guard, Sean Evans from truTV’s Hot Ones: The Game Show and Chase Young, defensive end with the Washington Commanders, all enjoyed Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas from their own cabana. Later that night, Westbrook and Young were spotted at separate VIP tables at Marquee Nightclub. . .On May 2, hip-hop music icons Flo Rida and Flavor Flav were spotted celebrating the birthday of Flo Rida’s head of security at JEWEL Nightclub inside ARIA Resort & Casino. JEWEL’s “Flawless Monday” party was in full swing as the group celebrated and DJ Sourmilk made sure to play a few Flo Rida hits for the crowd. . .Spotted on May 2 as well was Kylie Minogue who was seen attending ABSINTHE at Caesars Palace. Enjoying a night out on the Las Vegas Strip, the Australian superstar was mesmerized while watching ABSINTHE’s unique acts and hilarious hijinks. Before leaving the Spiegel tent, Minogue posed for a commemorative photo with The Gazillionaire and his assistant Wanda Widdles. The next night, Minogue was seen attending the ATOMIC SALOON SHOW at the Grand Canal Shoppes inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. . .

. . .Also on May 2, NHL Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone along with other teammates and friends stopped by The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails, the hidden speakeasy inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, to mark the end of their season. Dressed casually, Stone and his friends arrived at around 11:30 p.m. The group was seen socializing and enjoying the on-stage performance by Indie Florentino from their table while sipping on Grey Goose, Corona and Veuve Clicquot champagne. After enjoying the show, the group departed the speakeasy around 1:30 a.m. to continue their evening. . .On May 5, Anderson .Paak, the multi-GRAMMY Award-winning singer and member of R&B duo Silk Sonic, took a break from his Las Vegas residency show at Park MGM to enjoy a performance of the iconic aquatic show O by Cirque du Soleil at Bellagio Resort & Casino. The singing sensation was seen enjoying the mesmerizing acrobatics and synchronized swimming routines. Following the performance, .Paak joined the cast backstage where he met several artists and posed for a group photo. . .On May 11, Vicente Fox, the former President of Mexico, was sat down for a bespoke dining experience at Carversteak inside Resorts World Las Vegas. Donning a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap, Fox was presented with a selection of artisan steak knives to choose from to use for his elevated steakhouse dinner. After enjoying a baby wedge salad, bone-in filet, and side of roasted mushrooms, Fox requested Carversteak’s QR Code menu to order a selection of knives for his personal collection.