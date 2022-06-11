L.A. to Vegas: Jonas Brothers Take Over Sin City But Katy Perry Gets The Key

Your twice monthly go-to guide for that getaway you’ve already planned—or the one you will want to plan—after you glance at this list

This is L.A. to Vegas, your place to find the biggest celebrity sightings, restaurant openings, club news, hotel announcements and everything else you need to know before you venture to Sin City. A lot is happening across the California-Nevada state line and L.A. to Vegas has you covered.

Exclusive: Inside the New Jonas Family Restaurant

While the Jonas Brothers headline their new limited engagement at Dolby Live at Park MGM through June 11, their parents are busy across the street with the opening of Nellie’s Southern Kitchen at MGM Grand. Los Angeles magazine got the first tour inside the restaurant before it even opened from their parents, dad, Kevin Jonas Sr., and mom, Denise Jonas, who are spending much of their time in Las Vegas getting the restaurant off the ground.

MGM Grand is the second restaurant location for Nellie’s Southern Kitchen, which began in Belmont, North Carolina. Nellie’s is a celebration of Nellie, Kevin Sr.’s grandmother, who lived in Belmont working in the cotton mills by day and cooking delicious meals for her loved ones by night. Nellie combined music and food into nightly rituals around the table, forging the tight-knit traditions the Jonas family continues to this day. The restaurant now honors their matriarch’s timeless recipes and traditions. Helmed by Mom and Dad Jonas, the parents of Kevin, Joe, Nick and Franklin Jonas, in partnership with TLI Bedrock LLC, Nellie’s welcomes guests to a seat at the Jonas family table with nightly live music, generous hospitality and timeless Southern comfort food. During our tour, Denise Jonas was preparing a memorabilia wall, a place where Jonas Brothers fans will love taking a moment to snap pics as the wall features photos of the brothers, gold records and other items.

Throughout the grand opening evening on June 4, guests enjoyed a taste of the authentic Southern comfort food from the menu including shrimp and grits, chicken and dumplings, biscuits and gravy, Nashville hot chicken sandwiches, Hawg Hill pulled-pork sandwiches, southern rolls with BBQ chicken, creamy mac and cheese, and collards in a crispy fried egg roll plus banana pudding. While touring the restaurant, Los Angeles magazine observed that Kevin Sr. and Denise are involved with every aspect of the restaurant including taste testing to make sure each food item tastes exactly as Nellie would have made it.

“We’ve been thinking about this for many, many years. Long before we opened in Belmont so we’re excited,” Kevin Jonas Sr. said. “You know it’s really unbelievable. We have done so many things here in Vegas. So many concerts from small to now large but MGM and MGM Grand have been an amazing home throughout all of it. I hope [customers] feel love in the food, love in the environment, love in the service. I hope they feel our hearts and the Jonas family welcoming them and that’s really what my grandmother did for everybody.”

At the grand opening celebration, Nick Jonas told Los Angeles, “It’s an incredible feeling. We love Vegas. We’ve had a lot of great memories here but for our parents to embark on this new journey in one of our favorite places in the world, MGM Grand, is really special and we’re just excited to have some biscuits tonight.”

The opening included appearances by all of the brothers as well as Kevin II’s wife, Danielle Jonas. Entertainment was provided by Jonas Group Entertainment artists including Olivia “LIVVIA” Somerlyn, Bailee Madison, Lanie Gardner, Hayley Orrantia, Hello Sister, and Terri Jo Box along with special guest Daniella Mason. Following the party, the Jonas Brothers went back across the street to perform at Dolby Live theater at Park MGM.

Katy Perry Receives ‘Key’ to the Las Vegas Strip

On June 8, Katy Perry, received “The Key to the Las Vegas Strip” during an exclusive ceremony hosted at Resorts World Las Vegas and AYU Dayclub honoring Perry, a Resorts World Theatre resident artist. Resorts World Las Vegas and Concerts West/AEG Presents executives joined Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom as he presented Perry with the honor. Commissioner Segerblom, on behalf of the County Commission, also proclaimed June 8 as ‘Katy Perry Day’ in Clark County.

As guests cheered, eyewitnesses tell Los Angeles that Perry held up the commemorative key for all to see and thanked everyone for the honor. Perry went on to describe her love for the city of Las Vegas and what the community means to her as she has deep family roots in the international destination. She continued to share how grateful she was to be a part of the city and be given the opportunity to take the stage at Resorts World Theatre. Katy Perry: PLAY just announced eight new show dates taking place October 5, 7, 8, 14, 15, 19, 21 and 22. Tickets and VIP packages are available here.

Orlando Bloom, Katy’s Fiance, At The Beatles: LOVE

Just days before his fiancee, Katy Perry, received the key to the Las Vegas Strip, Orlando Bloom along with Perry’s younger brother, David Hudson, stopped by the award-winning stage production The Beatles LOVE by Cirque du Soleil at The Mirage Hotel & Casino on May 28. The guys were spotted enjoying the high-octane trampoline stunts, aerial artistry and technical dance routines. Following the performance, Bloom and Hudson joined the cast backstage for group photos. Also in attendance was JoJo Siwa, the popular dancer and singer widely known for her role on the hit television show “Dance Moms,” JoJo Siwa, and teen pop group XOMG POP! The same night, Akbar Gbajabiamila, former NFL football player, American Ninja Warrior commentator and The Talk co-host, and his family were seen attending the acclaimed production Michael Jackson ONE by Cirque du Soleil down the strip at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino. Gbajabiamila and his children enjoyed awe-inspiring dance numbers, acrobatics and breathtaking visuals. Following the performance, he and his family joined the cast on stage and posed for a group photo. Tickets to all Cirque du Soleil Las Vegas shows are available here.

Eva Longoria Serves Drinks at The Venetian Resort

Eva Longoria made a special visit to The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on June 10 to kick off the summer and promote the new ultra-premium tequila brand she co-founded, Casa Del Sol. The actress, producer, director and activist hosted an intimate tequila tasting at The Venetian pool deck. Longoria also surprised, indulged, and served guests Casa Del Sol libations at TAO Beach Dayclub where fans taking pics were excited to watch Longoria mix drinks. Later she greeted fans and served drinks at the resort’s cocktail bar, The Dorsey. She also stopped by for a quick pose at the The Venetian’s Celebrate You wall. Longoria’s cocktail, Sol & Soda, features Casa Del Sol and will be available across The Venetian and The Palazzo pool decks during the month of June.

RÜFÜS DU SOL Headline Wynn Nightlife’s Soleil et Lune

Wynn Nightlife has announced a new three-day event called Soleil et Lune at Encore Beach Club, Encore Beach Club at Night and XS Nightclub. In partnership with Framework, Soleil et Lune, or “sun and moon,” invites guests to party from sunrise to sunset June 17 to June 19. Sharing the same energy as Wynn’s Art of the Wild series, partygoers can anticipate vibrant décor, surprise production elements, themed dancers and a lineup of top artists. On June 17 RÜFÜS DU SOL will hit XS for their DJ set with opening act Cassian. June 18 at Encore Beach Club at Night will see a celebration under the stars and poolside with sounds by Claptone with Hannah Wants, and Tom & Collins. June 19 finishes off the weekend with a Las Vegas Elrow event at Encore Beach Club with a lineup including Green Velvet, Martin Ikin, Toni Varga and Bastian Bux. After the daytime party, XS Nightclub welcomes Gordo and Wynn’s “La Selva” brand to top Sunday off. For three day passes or single event tickets go here.

Diana Ross Is Returning to Encore Theater at Wynn

Also at Wynn Las Vegas, Diana Ross will hit the stage once again at Encore Theater with a six-show engagement beginning Sept. 21 and continuing on select dates through Oct. 1. Following dozens of sold-out performances at Encore Theater, Ross will present her multiple decades of celebrated hits, and fans can expect the glamorous fashions and vibrant sets Ross is known for with each show. Ross’s legendary career spans more than 50 years and includes success in music, film, television, theater and fashion. Among countless accolades, Ross is a 12-time GRAMMY nominee, multiple American Music Awards winner, has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and in 2012 received the GRAMMY Awards’ highest recognition: the Lifetime Achievement Award. Tickets for all shows went on sale to the public on June 10 and can be purchased here.

Chris Brown Launches Multi-Year Residency at Drai’s

Chris Brown kicked off his multi-year residency at Drai’s Nightclub with his first full-length concert at the venue on June 11. Brown blew fans away with his Chris Brown: The Live Vegas Residency which showcases the artist’s talents on a custom-built, two-story stage. The sold-out crowd sang along to the GRAMMY Award winner’s hits like “Baddest,” “Indigo” and “No Guidance,” all set to a nightclub production with a full cast of talented dancers and smoke, lasers and confetti. Brown also performed “Warm Embrace” and “Mona Lisa” from his new album, “Breezy,” which will be released on June 24. Brown was one of the first artists to perform one of the club’s signature full-length Drai’s LIVE performances in 2015 and his residency is the first time Drai’s has created a custom stage for an artist.

Red Rock Resort to Welcome Darius Rucker This Fall

Country star Darius Rucker is returning to Las Vegas, along with special guest Lindsay Ell, for a special performance at the Sandbar Stage at Red Rock Resort on Oct. 2. Located poolside at Red Rock Resort, the Sandbar poolside stage is an enjoyable destination for a concert experience under the stars. Rucker first achieved multi-Platinum status as lead singer and rhythm guitarist of the GRAMMY Award-winning band Hootie & the Blowfish, who have sold more than 25 million albums worldwide. Since releasing his first country album in 2008, Rucker has earned a whole new legion of fans with four No. 1 albums on the Billboard Country chart, including RIAA Platinum-certified Learn to Live and True Believers. Rucker is currently working on a new album. Tickets are available here.

See a Digital Mona Lisa at Perception Las Vegas

If you are in for an art fix, Perception Las Vegas, a new museum for immersive and high-tech digital art installations, debuted June 10 on the Las Vegas Strip with the world premiere of Leonardo: The Universal Man. Chronicling the life and works of Leonardo da Vinci, the hour-long, three-part journey will transport guests into the mind of the Renaissance master. Robert Frey, the Perception CEO who is legendary for opening Pure nightclub at Caesars Palace (which was replaced in 2015 by OMNIA) and operating Pure Management Group, said, “This is a 360-degree, fully immersive, multi-sensory exhibit and experiential film that celebrates da Vinci in a way you’ve never seen before and won’t see anywhere else.” Inside Mona Lisa’s Perception guests will be greeted by Lisa del Giocondo – better known to the world as Mona Lisa. Accompanied by an original musical score, Mona Lisa tells the story of her impact on the world for more than 500 years as the best-known, most-visited, sung-and-written-about image in the art world. Perception is the brainchild of Frey and entrepreneur Ned Collett. The team engaged Dutch multidisciplinary creative agency, TWOFIFTYK, to bring Leonardo: The Universal Man to life. Tickets can be purchased here.

Stars Around Town: 2 Chainz, Amber Rose and More

On May 27, Anderson .Paak, founding member of the GRAMMY award-winning Silk Sonic, stopped by Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge inside Resorts World for cocktails before heading to perform his show at Dolby Live at Park MGM. He was joined by Silk Sonic trumpet player, Maurice “Mobetta” Brown, and friends and all were in good spirits while sipping on the lounge’s signature Hibiscus Paloma. . .On May 29, Fat Joe performed at DAYLIGHT Beach Club at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino while Amber Rose, sports journalist Jemele Hill, actor and comedian Bill Bellamy and hip-hop artists Uncle Luke and N.O.R.E. surprised revelers with appearances at the beach club. Later that evening, LIGHT nightclub inside Mandalay Bay hosted singer-songwriter and actor, Miguel, for a performance where Chance the Rapper was in attendance to support. Earlier in the weekend, Don Toliver gave an electrifying performance at LIGHT on May 28. . . On June 2, Sting attended the award-winning topless female revue FANTASY at Luxor Hotel & Casino. During the sizzling revue’s performance to their mix of “Roxanne” by The Police, Sting was seen giving a few head bangs to the dynamic vocals of the show’s headliner Lorena Peril and the scintillating moves of the ladies of FANTASY. The cast was buzzing with excitement during the night having the original singer of a song they perform sitting in the audience in front of them. . .

. . .on June 3, 2 Chainz surprised his wife of four years and partner of 16 years, Kesha Ward, with a sweet birthday tribute at Drai’s Beachclub + Nightclub. The GRAMMY-award winning rapper put together a photo collage of their family that spanned an entire video wall behind the stage, plus he stood by, proudly shooting a video, as Ward was presented with a cake custom-made with a photo of their family. . .on June 7, the biggest-selling comedy recording artist of all time “Weird Al” Yankovic (Alfred Matthew Yankovic), was spotted in attendance at ATOMIC SALOON SHOW at the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. Yankovic, who is in Las Vegas for The Unfortunate Return Of The Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour, with a show remaining on June 11, took a break from his rehearsal schedule to enjoy Atomic Saloon, which is described as a rowdy romp through the Wild West that never was. . .On June 9, actor Emile Hirsch treated a lady friend to a special birthday dinner at Carversteak inside Resorts World. The pair shared the signature lobster en croûte, Wagyu ribeye cap, and savory steakhouse sides. The birthday girl was delighted when she was surprised with Carversteak’s Cookie Monster dessert to help cap off their evening with a smile.