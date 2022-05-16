L.A. to Vegas: Inside Janet Jackson’s Surprise 56th Birthday Bash

Happy Birthday, Janet Jackson! In this mini-extra edition of L.A. to Vegas we celebrate the iconic singer, songwriter, actress and dancer who turns 56 today. Almost 40 years since the release of her debut album, Janet Jackson, on Sept. 21, 1982, the legendary performer is as fierce as ever.
Ex-husband Jermaine Dupri, Usher, Nelly, Ashanti, Ja Rule and Jimmy Jam were among the many friends and loved ones who surprised Jackson with a party at On The Record, the speakeasy and club, at Park MGM in Las Vegas. The group enjoyed an evening of drinking, dancing and taking selfies with one another. Bruno Mars and Anderson. Paak took over the Parlor Lounge where .Paak excited guests with a pop-up DJ performance.
After attending Mars and .Paak’s Silk Sonic concert at Dolby Live at Park MGM earlier in the evening, Jackson arrived at On The Record around midnight where her friends surprised her with a birthday bash which included bottle service featuring Ciroc, Casamigos Reposado, SelvaRey (co-owned by Bruno Mars) white, coconut and chocolate rum, and one bottle of Meiomi Pinot Noir for Ms. Jackson. Jackson was also presented a birthday-themed light-up presentation and received multiple birthday shoutouts plus a playlist of Jackson’s biggest hits were spun by DJ Neva.
Jackson is no stranger to Sin City. In 2019 she launched her own limited residency, Metamorphosis, at Park MGM.
In celebration of her birthday, here are Los Angeles magazine’s favorite Janet Jackson tunes:
At Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas, Travis Scott was spotted inside the VIP section of the DJ booth enjoying a live performance by Marshmello on May 14. Later that evening, Wynn Nightlife resident headliners The Chainsmokers, celebrated the launch of their new album So Far So Good with an album release party at XS Nightclub. In celebration of the album launch, custom table game felts at XS Nightclub’s gaming area were unveiled featuring the same purple as The Chainsmokers album cover complete with their logo. On May 15, global sensation Diplo was joined by superstar R&B artist, Miguel, at XS Nightclub. The two treated a sold-out and energetic crowd to a performance of their club banger, Don’t Forget My Love.
DJ Khaled, Megan Thee Stallion and Travis Scott Hit Up TAO Group Venues
On May 13, Megan Thee Stallion dined at Hakkasan Restaurant inside MGM Grand with a group of girlfriends, enjoying oysters and dim sum. . .On May 14, DJ Khaled paid a visit to TAO Beach Dayclub at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. The deejay and producer feasted on favorites from the menu in a VIP cabana before hopping on top of the DJ booth where Illenium was spinning to take photos of the massive crowd. Later that night he enjoyed dinner in the private dining room of TAO Asian Bistro, before heading to Marquee Nightclub inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas where he wowed the packed club by playing all of his hits. . .Also that night, Travis Scott and friends took over the private dining room at Beauty & Essex at The Cosmopolitan where they enjoyed grilled cheese and tomato soup dumplings as well as chicken meatballs and a tomahawk ribeye. . .the same night Taylor Lautner and E! personality Jason Kennedy celebrated a friend’s bachelor party at a VIP table near Alesso’s DJ booth at OMNIA Nightclub inside Caesars Palace. Meanwhile, Sean Paul hit up Jewel Nightclub at ARIA Resort & Casino, taking over a VIP table and taking pictures with fans.
