L.A. to Vegas: Inside Janet Jackson’s Surprise 56th Birthday Bash

Happy Birthday, Janet Jackson! In this mini-extra edition of L.A. to Vegas we celebrate the iconic singer, songwriter, actress and dancer who turns 56 today. Almost 40 years since the release of her debut album, Janet Jackson, on Sept. 21, 1982, the legendary performer is as fierce as ever.

Ex-husband Jermaine Dupri, Usher, Nelly, Ashanti, Ja Rule and Jimmy Jam were among the many friends and loved ones who surprised Jackson with a party at On The Record, the speakeasy and club, at Park MGM in Las Vegas. The group enjoyed an evening of drinking, dancing and taking selfies with one another. Bruno Mars and Anderson. Paak took over the Parlor Lounge where .Paak excited guests with a pop-up DJ performance.

After attending Mars and .Paak’s Silk Sonic concert at Dolby Live at Park MGM earlier in the evening, Jackson arrived at On The Record around midnight where her friends surprised her with a birthday bash which included bottle service featuring Ciroc, Casamigos Reposado, SelvaRey (co-owned by Bruno Mars) white, coconut and chocolate rum, and one bottle of Meiomi Pinot Noir for Ms. Jackson. Jackson was also presented a birthday-themed light-up presentation and received multiple birthday shoutouts plus a playlist of Jackson’s biggest hits were spun by DJ Neva.

Jackson is no stranger to Sin City. In 2019 she launched her own limited residency, Metamorphosis, at Park MGM.

In celebration of her birthday, here are Los Angeles magazine’s favorite Janet Jackson tunes:

1. Rhythm Nation

2. Nasty

3. That’s The Way Love Goes

4. Together Again

5. If

