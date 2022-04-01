Your twice monthly go-to guide for that getaway you’ve already planned—or the one you will want to plan—after you glance at this list

This is L.A. to Vegas, your place to find the biggest celebrity sightings, restaurant openings, club news, hotel announcements and everything else you need to know before you venture to Sin City, especially this GRAMMY Awards weekend.

GRAMMYs Weekend is Full of Performances

The time has come for GRAMMYs weekend in Las Vegas, the first time Music’s Biggest Night has ever taken place in the city. Trevor Noah returns as host and the awards will take place live at MGM Grand Garden Arena April 3 at 5 p.m. Pacific, airing on CBS and Paramount+. Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak), the duo which is nominated for four GRAMMY Awards, will open the show. Also hitting the GRAMMY stage is Carrie Underwood, a Vegas residency headliner, as is Silk Sonic. John Legend, Billie Eilish, BTS, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Chris Stapleton, H.E.R., Olivia Rodrigo, J Balvin with Maria Becerra, Jon Batiste (who has the most nominations with 11), Brothers Osborne, Brandi Carlile, Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Nas, Ben Platt, Rachel Zegler, Maverick City Music, Aymee Nuviola and Billy Strings will also perform. In addition to his performance, Legend will be honored during the Recording Academy Honors Presented By The Black Music Collective event, taking place the night before the GRAMMY Awards.

Billie Eilish, Silk Sonic and Carrie Underwood Highlight Pre-GRAMMY Concerts

If you can’t get a ticket to the GRAMMYs, you can see several of the nominees in concert across the city during GRAMMY weekend. Billie Eilish takes her Happier Than Ever, The World Tour to T-Mobile Arena in Vegas on April 1 before hitting The Forum in Inglewood on April 6, 8 and 9. Carrie Underwood hits the Resorts World Theatre stage for her REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency on April 1 and 2. DaBaby has a double dose at Drai’s with a nightclub performance April 1 and Drai’s Beachclub on April 2. Also on April 2, the night before the GRAMMYs, Silk Sonic will perform their An Evening With Silk Sonic Show at Dolby Live at Park MGM. Illenium is at TAO Beach at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas April 2. Marshmello plays XS nightclub at Wynn on April 3, also at Wynn is Rüfüs Du Sol with a special set at Intrigue following the awards. Other nominees are coming to Vegas soon with BTS continuing their world tour, BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE, at Allegiant Stadium April 8, 9, 15 and 16. Fans can have a nightlife experience at Wynn Field Club during the show and each show will have an after party at Jewel nightclub at ARIA. Lady Gaga continues her Park MGM residency beginning April 14, Tiesto returns to Zouk nightclub at Resorts World on April 16 and Olivia Rodrigo takes her Sour Tour to The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on May 20. Rodrigo will headline the Greek Theatre in Los Feliz on May 24 and 25.

Circa Resort & Casino Hosting GRAMMYs Gifting Event

On April 1, GRAMMY attendees who RSVP can get their swag on at Circa Resort & Casino downtown in conjunction with Barry’s Downtown Prime and Dubois Pelin & Associates (DPA Group). The companies are hosting a Pre-Grammy Drive-Up gifting event where 75 GRAMMY-nominated attendees and presenters will be gifted with a curated gift bag tailored to individual recipients’ own likes. The value of each bag is said to be upwards of $10,000, according to a rep for the event. The gift bags include a trip to Bali and dining experiences plus gift certificates to Barry’s Downtown Prime, Brandon Clinton Sport Horses, Facial Lounge, FAZUP, Hearthstone Collective, Luxie Beauty, Ollie’s Cosmetics, Peaches Skincare, SkinMedica, Social Sparkling Wine, Sunday Scaries, The Candy Pushers, Topo Chico and many other brands.

Miranda Lambert Has New Planet Hollywood Residency

Nominated for two GRAMMYs this weekend, Miranda Lambert is taking a page from fellow country stars Shania Twain, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan, announcing her Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency. Like Twain, Lambert’s residency will take place at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, opening Sept. 23 for a run of 24 shows on select dates into April 2023. “When you’ve been touring as long as I have, there’s something really creative about imagining a residency in a city like Las Vegas,” Lambert tells LAMag.com. “I think everyone will like what we’ve dreamed up. I’m really excited about this!” Fan club and Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning April 1. Tickets may be purchased online here.

Album of The Year Nominee Meek Mill At Drai’s

In more residency news, Drai’s Nightclub will welcome back Meek Mill for a multi-show Drai’s LIVE residency kicking off April 9. Nominated for Album of the Year at this weekend’s GRAMMYs, Meek Mill will return as part of Drai’s Memorial Day weekend lineup, taking over the stage at Drai’s Nightclub on May 27 and at Drai’s Beachclub on May 28. Additional shows of his 2022 residency will be announced at a later date. Also coming to Drai’s are French Montana on April 2 and April 8, Nelly on April 3 and DJ Franzen on April 10. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Aerosmith is Back For More at Park MGM

Aerosmith returns to Park MGM beginning June 17 with their Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild residency. The band is back to performing and Dolby Live after a two year break, due to the pandemic. In celebration of their 50th anniversary, the show will be the first live concert experience presented in Dolby Atmos at the venue. The band will play 24 shows on select dates through December. Steven Tyler tells LAMag.com, “The only rust at Dolby Live is going to be on our van in the lobby! We are locked, cocked and loaded!” All shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m., although first timers should be aware the first 30 minutes is a video of the band’s history before the 90-minute live show begins. Aerosmith tickets can be found here.

Lionel Richie Shows Cancelled This Weekend

Concert goers looking forward to attending four-time GRAMMY winner Lionel Richie’s shows at Wynn Las Vegas on April 1 and 2 will have to watch him on TV on American Idol instead as the legendary singer is suffering from back issues and his shows are being rescheduled.

Richie released a statement on March 31 stating, “I’m sorry to say that I have to reschedule my shows this weekend. My heart was so excited to see you All, but my back is not cooperating. Can’t wait to be ‘back’ in Vegas performing for my fans next week.”

Performances of Lionel Richie – Back to Las Vegas! are anticipated to resume as scheduled on Wednesday, April 6. The statement from Richie, Wynn Las Vegas and AEG Presents Las Vegas also stated, “We apologize for any inconvenience caused to ticket holders. Ticket holders of the rescheduled performances will receive more information shortly and should keep their original tickets for the rescheduled dates. If ticket holders should choose to request a refund, they may do so within 30 days of this announcement via their original point of purchase. Please note that Lionel Richie, Wynn Las Vegas, AEG Presents Las Vegas and Ticketmaster are not responsible for hotel, travel or other expenses related to the rescheduling of these performances.” The April 1 show has been rescheduled for Aug. 19, while the April 2 show has been rescheduled for Aug. 20.

TAO Beach Dayclub Has More Than Doubled in Size

After a two year break to undergo a $50 million renovation and expansion, TAO Beach Dayclub at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas is back and better than ever as the Balinese-inspired tropical oasis has been completely reinvented. The 47,000 square feet, five-acre pool deck more than doubles the size of the original TAO Beach and can accommodate up to 3,000 visitors.

A new DJ booth takes center stage giving visitors a chance to dance poolside to the sounds of some of today’s biggest acts. This weekend, Afrojack, Kaskade, Illenium and Fisher perform April 2 while Lil Jon, Mustard and Tyga play April 3. Alesso will kick off his residency April 23 and perform almost every Saturday through June.

“TAO Beach was the first dayclub on the Las Vegas Strip, and with this transformation, we have not only completely reinvented TAO Beach Dayclub, but also the future of daylife in Las Vegas,” Jason Strauss, Co-CEO of TAO Group Hospitality tells LAMAg.com. “This has been more than two years in the making, and every choice we have made for this evolution of TAO Beach was made to give our guests so much more than just a pool party. TAO Beach Dayclub is a true oasis to escape reality with amazing talent, incredible food, immersive artwork and a high-energy atmosphere.” Guests can now reserve one of 29 luxury cabanas with 13 VIP cabanas featuring individual private plunge pools and unobstructed views of the pool deck. A new poolside and cabana menu showcases sushi boats and over-the-top edible structures and several other TAO Restaurant favorites, including seafood towers, sashimi carved table-side and hand rolls. Known for his larger-than-life works, acclaimed artist Daniel Popper created a pair of sculptural hands at the entrance and a tree goddess which is the centerpiece statue, welcoming guests to the dayclub and wishing them good luck.

Villa Azur to Bring Dinner Party Experience to Vegas

Also at The Venetian Resort, Villa Azur, the restaurant and lounge opening at Grand Canal Shoppes later this year, has announced Sani Hebaj as executive chef. Hebaj will create Villa Azur’s signature menu which features tastes of the south of France and the east coast. Most recently, Hebaj opened The Beast by Todd English at AREA15 as executive chef. Villa Azur is a new restaurant and lounge pairing the upscale European lifestyle with a vibrant Miami touch. Villa Azur will bring a bit of extravagance with late night entertainment, glamorous greeters, DJs, musicians, dancers and other entertainers performing throughout the restaurant.

The Villa Azur Las Vegas location is owned and operated by Danko Hospitality Group. “Las Vegas is known for some of the best restaurants and nightclubs, but it doesn’t have one place that brings it all together in a way to entertain guests no matter how they choose to experience it and with this caliber of cuisine. Villa Azur is fine dining punctuated with a party. There’s something for everyone and we can’t wait for Vegas to experience it,” Jacobo Jafif, Danko Hospitality Group CEO, tells LAMAg.com.

Formula 1 Racing Heads to the Strip in 2023

It’s official. On March 30, Formula 1 and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) announced the Las Vegas Grand Prix will join the FIA Formula One World Championship in 2023. The race will take place at night, on a Saturday in November, on the Las Vegas Strip with the track sweeping past some of the strip’s most legendary landmarks, hotels and casinos. The neon lights of Las Vegas will be the backdrop for Formula 1’s third race in the US.

Formula 1 and Liberty Media will work together to promote the race in partnership with Live Nation Entertainment and the LVCVA, as well as founding partners Caesars Entertainment, MGM Resorts International, and Wynn Las Vegas and presenting partners MSG Sphere, Resorts World Las Vegas and The Venetian Resort. The track design is 3.8 miles (6.12km) long from start to finish with top speeds estimated to be over 212 mph (342 km/h). There will be 50 race laps with three main straights and 14 corners, including a high-speed cornering sequence and a single chicane section.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said, “This is an incredible moment for Formula 1 that demonstrates the huge appeal and growth of our sport with a third race in the US. Las Vegas is a destination known around the world for its excitement, hospitality, thrills, and of course, the famous Strip. There is no better place for Formula 1 to race than in the global entertainment capital of the world and we cannot wait to be here next year.”

MGM Launches Vegas’s First NFT-Ticketed Event

MGM Resorts International is getting in on the NFT business by launching Las Vegas’ first-ever NFT-enabled live performance experience for world-famous dance crew Jabbawockeez’ newest production, TIMELESS. In partnership with NFT leader YellowHeart, MGM Resorts developed the Jabbawockeez White Glove NFT Ticket Collection to deliver a new immersive fan experience where attending the show is only the beginning. A limited set of 1,110 Jabbawockeez White Glove NFT Tickets are now available for purchase for select Jabbawockeez performances April 7 -30.

NFT owners will enjoy premium seats, behind-the-scenes access and meet-and-greet opportunities at Jabbawockeez’ TIMELESS production; become a founding member of the MGM Rewards-Jabbawockeez NFT community; receive limited-edition content and merchandise as well as future offers from MGM Resorts and Jabbawockeez.

“With the launch of TIMELESS, we are giving Jabbawockeez fans a new way to experience the show,” said Andrew Machado, Senior Vice President of Digital Design & Business Adjacencies for MGM Resorts. “NFTs usher in a new era for fans where the ticket itself is an ever-evolving experience that begins before the curtain lifts and continues long after the show ends.”

Heidi Klum, D’Amelio Sisters and More Star Sightings

You can always bet on a good celeb sighting in Las Vegas. On March 17, Heidi Klum dined at Beauty & Essex inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Klum arrived at the restaurant with friends where they enjoyed spaghettini and crispy chicken sliders. . . On March 25, famed Beverly Hills plastic surgeon and star of Botched on E!, Dr. Paul Nassif, was spotted at LAVO Italian restaurant inside The Palazzo at The Venetian Resort. Joined by his wife, Brittany, and friends, the group ate a variety of LAVO’s signature dishes including the lobster cocktail, chicken parmigiano and center cut filet mignon. Also on March 25, country music star Dustin Lynch surprised fans at The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails at The Cosmopolitan when he took the stage to perform two songs for the energetic crowd shortly after 11 p.m. When not on stage, Lynch spent the night dancing and interacting with fans and friends throughout the lounge, stopping to talk and take pictures. . .The next night, rap superstar Anderson .Paak and trumpeter Maurice Brown also made a surprise appearance at The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails. Arriving at the hidden speakeasy around 11:30 p.m. to celebrate another weekend of their Silk Sonic residency, .Paak and Brown were joined by two friends. Throughout the evening, .Paak sipped on Casamigos Reposado BTL paired with yellowtail sashimi, lobster tacos and vegan sliders. The friends celebrated until 1 a.m. . .on March 28, Jackie and David Siegel and their family hosted a premiere party for their new Discovery+ series, Queen of Versailles Reigns Again, at Westgate Las Vegas. . .On March 31, the D’Amelio family from Hulu’s The D’Amelio Show dined at Carversteak, the luxury steakhouse at Resorts World Las Vegas. After filming on property, sisters and social media sensations Charlie and Dixie D’Amelio joined parents Heidi and Mark D’Amelio in the Knife Shop private dining room where they enjoyed dinner amidst a display of rare knives, sabers and tuna swords. After each family member chose from a selection of steak knives to dine with, Executive Chef Daniel Ontiveros delivered Carversteak signature dishes tomahawk Wagyu rib chop, which he sliced tableside, and lobster en croûte.