LAMag’s semi-monthly go-to guide for that getaway you’ve already planned—or the one you will want to plan soon

Welcome to LAMag’s semi-monthly update on major restaurant openings, club news, hotel announcements, celebrity and influencer sightings, and everything else you need to know before you venture to Sin City.

Rouge Room and Stanton Social Prime Bring the Celebs

It was a big week of openings as Rouge Room at Red Rock Casino, Resort & Spa and Stanton Social Prime at Caesars Palace made their debuts. On March 16, Wish You Were Here Group, operators of L.A.’s Elephante, Belles Beach House, and Eveleigh, opened Rouge Room, where guests including Sophia Culpo, Neels Visser, four-time Mr. Olympia winner Jay Cutler, and retired NFL running back Marshawn Lynch, enjoyed a private grand opening party that featured a custom ice sculpture decked out with champagne flutes. Moulin Rouge-style dancers and sultry piano renditions throughout the evening also conveyed a slightly friendlier version of Delilah supper club. The lounge’s highlights include craft cocktails and custom martinis made from an experiential Martini Cart and a menu that ranges from light bites and cheeseburgers to seafood platters and a $95 wagyu steak. Outside, Rouge Cabanas, an adults-only pool experience, is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

At Caesars Palace, Stanton Social Prime from Tao Hospitality Group premiered with a night hosted by Bella Hadid on March 18. The model, who recently announced she has been alcohol-free for the last five months, hosted the event to promote her non-alcoholic beverage company, Kin Euphorics. The restaurant draws inspiration from chef Chris Santos’s now-closed restaurant on New York’s Lower East Side in its nod to modern Art Deco style, but with the added showy and dramatic flair of the Las Vegas Strip. The restaurant offers a large selection of prime dry-aged steaks for the table, including the showstopping 64-ounce Super Tomahawk: a bone-in ribeye hung from a trellis with lights and served with flambéed au jus poured tableside. The over-the-top entrée is accompanied by a short rib and two pieces of bone marrow crusted with breadcrumbs. Steps away from OMNIA Nightclub, Stanton Social Prime is open seven days a week.

Down the street, Proper Eats Food Hall from Clique Hospitality has debuted at ARIA Resort & Casino. The massive space replaces the property’s former buffet and offers a huge bar as well as food selections from a range of restaurants including L.A. favorites Wexler’s Deli, DJ Steve Aoki’s chain Pizzaoki, and New York’s famous Lola’s Burgers. Easy’s Cocktail Lounge is a new speakeasy hidden behind Easy Donuts in the food hall. A secret entrance reveals a moody cabaret lounge, where live musicians play jukebox music and bartenders craft posh cocktails. Proper Eats adds affordable options to ARIA’s dining selections, while restaurants such as Carbone, Javier’s Finest Foods of Mexico and Catch, Jean Georges Steakhouse and Din Tai Fung represent some of the higher-end options.

Wahlburgers and Voltaggio Brothers Come to Mandalay Bay

Bravo Top Chef alums, brothers Michael and Bryan Voltaggio, will unveil Retro by Voltaggio at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino this spring. The one-year “culinary residency” is modeled on the classic American family-style dining concept, described by MGM Resorts as “capturing the feelings, tastes, sounds and pop culture moments of the 80s and 90s, along with unique nostalgic elements.” Sample menu items include new takes on classics such as Caesar salad, shrimp cocktail, pot roast, Lobster Thermidor, and many more. Meanwhile, Wahlburgers, the family burger restaurant by Chef Paul Wahlberg and brothers Mark Wahlberg and Donnie Wahlberg, will open a second location on the Las Vegas Strip in late March at The Shoppes at Mandalay Place. Mark Wahlberg recently moved his family from LA to Vegas, reportedly shelling out $30 million for their new home.

Zouk Adds Alan Walker, Elderbook and Ayu Beach House

Pool season has begun for Zouk Group’s Ayu Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas. Open every Friday through Sunday, the outdoor oasis is inspired by islands in Southeast Asia. Ayu will feature the likes of Tiësto, Kaskade, Zedd, RL Grime, and Cheat Codes throughout the spring and summer. On Sundays, the venue will highlight both top-tier and emerging artists ranging from Hip-Hop and House to New Wave, R&B, and more. Zouk has also announced that DJ and producer Alan Walker will join its residency lineup beginning May 20. Walker created a name for himself with his mega-hit debut single “Faded.” GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter and producer, Elderbrook, will also join Zouk’s 2023 lineup beginning June 15.

Stars Around Town: Patrick Mahomes, John Mayer & More

Post Super Bowl LVII, champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, headed to Sin City’s XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas where players Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Skyy Moore, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Jody Fortson, Isiah Pacheco, Melvin Gordon, and more reveled in a belated and over-the-top celebration. Fresh off their championship win, the group was greeted with a drum line of LED drummers, red and yellow confetti flying in the air, and a six-tiered football-themed cake. All the while, the team’s unofficial anthem “Red Kingdom” by Tech N9ne thudded throughout the venue as The Chainsmokers performed. The team celebrated until 3:30 a.m. Earlier in the evening, the group was seen dining at celebrity hot spot, Delilah, also inside Wynn Las Vegas.

On March 11, social media personality Charli D’Amelio, boyfriend, Landon Barker (son of Travis Barker), and friends were seen dining at TAO Asian Bistro at The Venetian Resort. The next night, Resorts World hosted the Dancing With the Stars touring show wrap party for Season 31 winner D’Amelio and her family along with other celebrity and dancer guests including Barker, Mark Ballas, Lindsay Arnold, and Markell Washington. Also at Resorts World, Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess, who competed together in season 30 of Dancing with the Stars , then fell in love, enjoyed some adult time at Carversteak, sans infant son Zane. The couple was spotted during their meal sipping on an espresso martini with the Beverly Hills 90210 logo playfully printed onto the froth.

At MGM Grand Garden Arena, Keep Memory Alive hosted a prestigious lineup of entertainers at the 26th Annual Power of Love Gala including John Mayer, Sammy Hagar, Paula Abdul, Alice Cooper, Kevin Cronin, Nikki Glaser, Chad Kroeger, Michael McDonald, Sam Moore, and Rick Springfield. The evening raised crucial funds for Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health to provide care and resources to patients and their caregivers as they fight brain diseases, including Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and multiple sclerosis. Chefs Wolfgang Puck and Tal Ronnen prepared a gourmet dinner, paired with wines from Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits, while guests bid on silent and live auction items including a golfing trip with Mark Wahlberg and tickets to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

On March 22, during Adobe Summit at The Venetian Resort, NFL player Damar Hamlin joined NFL legend Peyton Manning for a special conversation, marking one of Hamlin’s first public appearances off the field since collapsing on Jan. 2. Hamlin commented on his perspective on life after his injury. “One thing I’ve learned is that I feel like I’ve been doing the right things, living the right way, standing on the right morals,” Hamlin said. “That allows me to trust my gut, trust my heart – I don’t feel like I have to figure anything out, I just go with what my heart tells me.”

