L.A. to Vegas: Adele Stuns in Residency Opener; Garth Brooks Returns

Welcome to LAMag’s semimonthly update on major restaurant openings, club news, hotel announcements, celebrity and influencer sightings, and everything else you need to know before you venture to Sin City.

Adele Begins Residency; Garth Brooks is Coming Soon

Adele’s long-delayed Weekends with Adele residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace finally kicked off on Nov. 18 as she welcomed the crowd with “Hello,” and continued a 20-song set, with hits like “Easy on Me,” “Skyfall,” “Rolling in the Deep,” and she walked through the crowd while singing “When We Were Young.”

“I’m so nervous, and I’m so scared and I’m so happy,” she told the sold-out crowd. This marked the first time she has performed for a U.S. audience in five years. The show was to have begun 10 months ago but was put on hold just days before opening due to what Adele described as “delays.” If you have yet to make New Year’s Eve plans, she has just added two new performance dates on Dec. 30 and Dec. 31.

And Garth Brooks, the best-selling solo album artist in the United States, is also coming to Caesars Palace. Brooks, who previously had a residency at Wynn Las Vegas from 2009-2014, has announced his Garth Brooks/Plus One show beginning May 18, 2023, with other dates in June, July, November and December 2023. Brooks revealed that no two shows will be the same, with varying band members and occasional special guests.

“Vegas is the place where anything goes, and The Colosseum at Caesars is the heart of Vegas,” Brooks tells LAMag. “The perfect combination to present a show that will not only push the envelope, it’s gonna shred it.” Tickets for the shows will be available through registration using Ticketmaster Verified Fan. Brooks is also currently promoting his The Anthology II book, available only on TalkShopLive.

Photograph by Noteworthy Collective

In other residency news, fellow country star Keith Urban will make room for Brooks by moving his show from Caesars Palace to Planet Hollywood with what is being called “an all-new residency” at Zappos Theater. The first performance is set for March 3. Another Aussie, Rick Springfield, has announced his residency at The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Skypod for March 24 and 25, with other dates to be announced. He previously starred in the “EFX Alive!” show at MGM Grand and is celebrating more than 40 years of his first album Working Class Dog with a new box set. Meanwhile, Kaskade has announced his latest Vegas residency will begin at Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub at Resorts World in 2023. He first had a residency in 2010 at Wynn Las Vegas, before moving to Hakkasan, then KAOS at Palms before going back to Hakkasan Group. And Lionel Richie has extended his popular Lionel Richie: Back to Las Vegas! performances at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, Jan. 14-18.

$120 Million Awakening Show Makes its Debut at Wynn

Wynn Las Vegas has premiered Awakening, the $120 million new show, set for two performances nightly, on Tuesdays through Saturdays. Featuring the voice of Academy Award-winner Anthony Hopkins, Awakening was conceived and created by Baz Halpin, Bernie Yuman and Michael Curry and comes to life through a combination of dramatic choreography, technology, “fantastic creatures” and an original musical score by Brian Tyler. The performance unfolds across a 60-foot prismatic stage complemented by WynnSonic featuring PHBX Technology- a custom sound system featured in every seat and used to create a 3-D sound effect. More than 300 haute couture-inspired costumes are featured during the show.

Canada Goose Joins The Shops at Wynn Las Vegas

On Nov. 4, Canada Goose celebrated 65 years with the opening of its new retail store at Wynn Las Vegas. Guests at the luxury winter apparel brand’s Vegas store will be able to experience temperatures reaching as low as -10°F and a daily snowfall in the store’s Snow Room. The location also features curated artwork from Inuit artist, Gayle Uyagaki Kabloona, entitled “Uvagut,” a piece featuring hands as a nod to Inuit craftsmanship. For the weekend-long celebration, Canada Goose welcomed popular social media influencers and models Cameron Porras, Shanley McIntee, Moti Ankari, and Christian Bendek with a private dinner at Delilah supper club on Nov. 4, and on Nov. 5, a special Out There Cinema movie night on Wynn’s pool deck. Later on Nov. 5, the group headed to XS Nightclub at Wynn where Diplo was performing, and where acclaimed Formula 1 race car driver Lewis Hamilton was also in attendance. Last year, Canada Goose announced it would cease manufacturing fur by the end of 2022.

Fantasy Lab Immersive Experience Premieres on The Strip

Also on Nov. 4, the immersive experience, Time to Dream, from Fantasy Lab debuted inside Fashion Show mall. Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson, Vanessa Hudgens and Ryan Cabrera were among the notables in attendance as Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom declared the day Fantasy Lab Day and presented an official welcoming plaque to founder Ricardo L. Franco and partner Fernando del Valle. Also featuring a restaurant and bar, Fantasy Lab, which first became popular in Mexico City, is described as “an immersive collection of thoughts, dreams and emotions brought to life by original technologies that blur the lines between science and fiction.” Each experience is approximately one hour. Las Vegas-based global hospitality group, In The Moment, is the management company on the project. Tickets are available here.

Barry’s Downtown Prime Named Travelers’ Choice Winner

The luxe and secluded steakhouse at the lower level of Circa Resort & Casino downtown, Barry’s Downtown Prime, has been named a 2022 Travelers’ Choice winner by Tripadvisor for being one of the “top 10 percent of restaurants worldwide.” This is based on reviews on Tripadvisor over the past 12 months. “We want to offer a top-notch experience the minute people enter our doors – from the atmosphere we’ve created to the dishes we serve. Our staff works tirelessly to bring Barry’s to life every night, and we are proud of their passion and hard work in bringing this recognition to our restaurant,” owner and chef Barry S. Dakake said. The restaurant is known for its photo-worthy tableside presentations, steakhouse staples, vegan menu options, and hand-crafted cocktails in more than 3,200 square feet of space. Reservations are encouraged.

Stars Around Town: Jimmy Kimmel, Amy Schumer and More

On Nov. 1, Jake Paul celebrated his fight victory over Anderson Silva at Resorts World Las Vegas. Paul, along with his family and friends dined in the private dining room at Fuhu. After dinner, they proceeded to Ayu Day Club where they were surprised by the giant LED graphic featuring a congratulatory message from Zouk Group. . .on Nov. 3, Hip-hop icon Missy Elliott enjoyed a celebratory dinner at Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas. After her wax figure reveal at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas, the Grammy-winner toasted the occasion with a PATRÓN Tequila cocktail—complete with her likeness printed onto the froth—before dining with her party in the private Knife Room. . . .After their appearance at Fantasy Lab down the street on Nov. 4, Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Benson were the life of the party during the “Return of the Gatz” event at Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge, also at Resorts World. . .On Nov. 11, Jimmy Kimmel, joined by his wife Molly McNearney, received the Key to the Las Vegas Strip from Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom at Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club at The LINQ Promenade. The presentation took place in conjunction with the reopening of the comedy club and to honor Kimmel ahead of his 55th birthday on Nov. 13. . .On Nov. 17 Amy Schumer was spotted in attendance at ABSINTHE at Caesars Palace. She appeared mesmerized by the show’s jaw-dropping acts and adults-only comedy. After the show, Schumer posed with the cast for a photo.