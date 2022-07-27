L.A. to Vegas: Adele Finally Reschedules; Toca Madera Slates its Sin City Debut

L.A. to Vegas is your place to find the biggest restaurant openings, club news, hotel announcements, celebrity sightings, and everything else you need to know before you venture to Sin City.

Adele’s Delayed Residency Will Begin in November

Adele has announced she will finally hit The Colosseum stage at Caesars Palace for her Weekends with Adele residency beginning Nov. 18. This comes six months after her teary Instagram video where she broke the hearts of fans from all over the world who had flown to Las Vegas to see her perform, telling them her shows were canceled—just 24 hours before she was set to hit the stage. The singer took to social media on July 25 writing in part, “Now I know for some of you [the cancellation] was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one. . .Thank you for your patience, I love you, Adele.” She also announced that eight new shows have been added. Weekends with Adele will run on select dates through March 25, 2023. Ticket info is here.

Toca Madera’s $10 Million Vegas Outpost Sets Opening

Nothing could be more L.A. to Vegas than Toca Madera. The Mexican restaurant has remained the coolest dining establishment along L.A.’s West 3rd Street since its 2015 opening, and on Monday Noble 33 co-founders Tosh Berman and Mikey Tanha announced that its Sin City location will open as a “modern Mexican steakhouse” on Aug. 9. The eatery is located in the courtyard between Aria Resort & Casino and The Shops at Crystals, close to the hotel’s check-in area. The reportedly $10 million project features a 220-seat restaurant with a lounge and speakeasy and will offer nightly live entertainment. The Vegas iteration of Toca Madera will feature a new menu, soon to be shared across all locations, featuring popular dishes and brand-new offerings. The menu will also feature Wagyu enchiladas, a truffle burger and the restaurant group’s curated selection of premium Australian and Japanese beef. Also on deck will be its very Instagrammable cocktails, often featuring drinks on fire and distinct glassware. Vegas is the third location to get a Toca Madera, following Los Angeles and Scottsdale, and Noble 33’s execs tell LAMag that upcoming openings will include Casa Madera West Hollywood at the Mondrian Hotel on Sunset Boulevard, as well as New York, Houston, and Miami venues in 2023.

Red Rock Resort Adds Lotus of Siam and More Updates

Even more top of the week news comes with word that Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa in Summerlin has announced major plans to increase its dining, entertainment and gaming experiences with all-new additions to the resort. Coming soon are the famed Thai restaurant, Lotus of Siam, opening its third Vegas location, an all-new Greek restaurant called Naxos Taverna, and an Oyster Bar, all in partnership with Bua Food Group. A new cocktail lounge, casino bar, and adults-only pool are also on the way joining the already opened High Limit room. The cocktail lounge will replace the popular event space Crimson, which will now be transformed into a throwback lounge set to open in the winter.

Swedish House Mafia Sign a Two-Year Residency Deal

Swedish House Mafia, who saddened fans a decade ago when they broke up (only to reunite in 2018) has just announced a first-ever North American nightlife residency at Wynn Las Vegas. Beginning Aug. 20, the electronic music super trio of Swedish DJs Sebastian Ingrosso, Steve Angello and Axel “Axwell” Hedfors will bring their award-winning music to Encore Beach Club and XS Nightclub for two years. Each venue will feature a customized stage design, curated LED displays, pyrotechnics, cryogenics and more. Their hits, of course, include “Don’t You Worry Child” and “Save The World.” The group’s most recent album, Paradise Again, was released earlier this year and secured a No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Top Dance/Electronic Album Chart. For tickets look here.

TAO Beach Dayclub Steps Into Nighttime Events

In April, we told you about TAO Beach Dayclub’s $50 million renovation and expansion at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas and its Balinese-inspired tropical design. It was only a matter of time before the 47,000 square feet, five-acre pool deck began hosting nighttime parties, and now the first one has been announced. Evening Tide, a night swim party, will kick off on July 31, with sounds by Illenium. If all goes well, expect to see a lot more night events at this huge venue which plays hosts to the likes of Alesso, Kaskade, DJ Pauly D, Mustard, Loud Luxury and more. The event calendar is here.

Ghostbar Will Reopen Atop Palms Casino Resort

What’s old is new again! Palms Casino Resort has announced Ghostbar will officially reopen on Aug. 3 after a five-year absence. Known for its 55th-floor views of the Vegas skyline, the iconic nightlife venue is being reimagined as an intimate ultra lounge, so you will not find famous DJs here but you also won’t find those annoying velvet ropes leading to three different stops before you are finally let into the club– that’s for the other venues. You will find an entirely reimagined cocktail program which will, of course, include a drink called “Ghost Story.” A major new nightlife venue hasn’t opened in Vegas for more than a year so this calmer experience may be welcomed by many visitors. Ghostbar originally opened in 2001 and quickly became a hot spot for Young Hollywood before closing in 2017 and being replaced in 2019 by APEX Social Club before the entire Palms property shut down in 2020 amid the pandemic. The new owners of Palms, San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, are not trying to capture the same crowd today but instead tell LAMag they are aiming to be ‘exclusively inclusive.’

Usher Moves His Residency Show Down the Strip

Usher is back in Sin City. After a 20-show Caesars Palace residency last summer, the eight-time GRAMMY winner took the stage to debut his Usher: My Way The Las Vegas Residency on July 15 to a sold out crowd at Dolby Live at Park MGM. Custom-designed for the venue’s stage and presented in partnership with Live Nation and MGM Resorts International, the show is described as “an immersive experience with extravagant costumes and state-of-the-art technology in lighting, video and special effects.” The singer packs the show with his hits including “Yeah,” “U Remind Me,” “My Boo,” “Love In This Club,” and “OMG.” Performances continue on Aug. 26 and on additional dates through October. Tickets can be found here.

Vegas Authorities Are Looking for Another Ben and Jen

Last week’s big Vegas story was the widely covered nuptials of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. The lovebirds finally said ‘I do” after first dating in 2002. Lopez directed fans to subscribe to her On the JLo newsletter for all the tea and some video snippets including a look at pre-wedding moments in her dress here. Now Visit Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) are cheekily on the hunt to find a non-celebrity couple also named Ben and Jen. The #FindBenandJen search is on and the lucky couple will have the assistance of the organization to plan their nuptials for the wedding of their dreams.

Chrissy Teigen sits on the laps of two of the dancers from Australia's Thunder From Down Under male review show at Excalibur Hotel & Casino on May 6. (Thunder From Down Under)

Thunder From Down Under Marks 20 Years at Excalibur

A different kind of residency has just marked 20 years at Excalibur Hotel & Casino. Thunder From Down Under remains a favorite among celebrity guests, hosting stars such as Demi Moore, Kelly Clarkson, Paris Hilton, Heidi Klum, Chrissy Teigen, Gene Simmons of KISS, The Property Brothers and dozens of others who have attended the show since it first opened. Thunder debuted in Las Vegas in 1993 at the Stardust Hotel (now the location of Resorts World Las Vegas) and had its first full residency at The New Frontier, prior to making Excalibur its home for the past 20 years. In honor of the show’s long tenure, Adam Steck, CEO of SPI Entertainment and co-owner of the show, received a proclamation from the Clark County Commission, declaring July 5 to 13 as “Thunder From Down Under Week.”

Silverton Casino Hotel Undergoing $45 Million Upgrade

Silverton Casino Hotel is undergoing a $45 million reimagining as it closes in on 25 years. The hotel has announced it will create a new boutique hotel experience featuring 300 “rustic-luxe” guest rooms under the themes cowboy kitsch, rustic modern and livin’ lodge. To prepare for the extensive renovation, the hotel and adjacent pool deck will be out of service beginning in early August and are scheduled to reopen in early 2023. The rest of the resort including the casino, restaurants, 117,000-gallon saltwater aquarium and shops will remain open during the hotel and pool renovation. Meanwhile, the resort has a variety of food and beverage promotions running through the end of July to celebrate the 25th anniversary. At their steakhouse, Twin Creeks, for example, when guests order a tomahawk steak, they will have the opportunity to roll a set of dice that is brought to them tableside for a chance to get their meal for free. Who doesn’t love a free meal?

Stars Around Town: Maluma, Megan Fox, MGK and More

On June 22, Dancing With The Stars host, supermodel and entrepreneur Tyra Banks was spotted visiting Particle Ink: Speed of Dark, the original immersive experience at The LightHouse in the Arts District of Downtown Las Vegas. . .On June 24, global superstar Maluma took over Resorts World for “Maluma Land” weekend which was filled with Latin music performances including Becky G, Blessd and Zion y Lennox. Maluma himself performed a headlining set at Zouk Nightclub where he sang new songs for the first time live from his newly released album, “Love & Sex Tapes.” . . .On June 26, Britney Spears visited AREA 15, during her trip to Las Vegas. Joined by her husband, Sam Asghari, manager Cade Hudson and showman Jeff Beacher, Spears and her guests experienced Wink World: Portals Into The Infinite, Museum Fiasco, Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart and rode Haley’s Comet twice. . . Also on June 26, Shannon Beador of The Real Housewives of Orange County celebrated her daughter Sophie’s 21st birthday along with her boyfriend, John Janssen, and Sophie’s boyfriend, Reese Perry. The group began the celebrations with brunch at LAVO Italian Restaurant at The Palazzo at The Venetian Resort, before having dinner at TAO Asian Bistro at The Venetian later that night. On June 27, they headed to Beauty & Essex inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas for dinner to cap off their Vegas excursion. . .

. . .On July 6, Vince Vaughn, World Series of Poker’s celebrity master of ceremonies, arrived at the 53rd annual WSOP Main Event adorned in royal attire. Vaughn was carried into the Bally’s Events Center flanked by a full Roman Royal Court making his way to the Final Table. . .On July 8, The Vampire Diaries and Love Hard star Nina Dobrev was seen attending MAGIC MIKE LIVE at SAHARA Las Vegas. The actress and her friends were seen on their feet, cheering and dancing along to the show throughout the evening. Afterward, Dobrev met with the cast to take photos. . .On July 12, just days before his ex, Jennifer Lopez, married Ben Affleck, Alex Rodriguez dined at Carversteak inside Resorts World for dinner. With girlfriend Kathryn Padgett and four friends, A-Rod enjoyed yellowtail sashimi and a rib cap; the former New York Yankees slugger was sent an espresso martini with his No. 13 jersey printed on its froth. . .

. . .On July 15, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly made a surprise appearance at Delilah supper club inside Wynn Las Vegas. The crowd went nuts as the famed couple arrived and MGK stepped on stage for a surprise performance of his songs, “Candy,” “Make Up Sex,” and “Drunk Face.” . . .On July 16, former champion boxer Floyd Mayweather and friends enjoyed a night out by seeing two Spiegelworld-produced shows, beginning their evening at OPIUM at The Cosmopolitan before heading to Caesars Palace to see the adults-only comedy ABSINTHE… On July 23, Vegas Golden Knights player William Karlsson wed Bachelor Nation’s Emily Ferguson at Resorts World Las Vegas. Throughout the weekend the wedding party took over the hotel stopping in at Awana Spa & Wellness, Carversteak luxury steakhouse, FUHU restaurant, RedTail social gaming bar and Eight Lounge cigar bar, with the nuptials taking place on the resort’s Rose Rooftop.