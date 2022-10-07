‘Knives Out’ Sequel ‘Glass Onion’ Gets 1st Major Netflix Theatrical Release

Rian Johnson’t hotly anticipated sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, is heading to theaters worldwide for a one-week-only event a month before premiering on Netflix.

Johnson announced in a tweet that not only will Glass Onion play in all the major U.S. theatrical chains (AMC Theaters, Regal Movies, and Cinemark) but, “Leading up to our big Christmas release on Netflix, this Thanksgiving GLASS ONION will have a special one week only THEATRICAL SNEAK PREVIEW EVENT!!… This is the first time a Netflix movie has been in all of these theaters, which is a very big deal.”

The film, which represents the first in a series of Netflix followups, comes on the heels of a $450 million deal in which the streaming platform purchased the rights to “Knives Out 2” and “Knives Out 3.”

This is the first time a Netflix movie has been in all of these theater chains, which is a very big deal, it’s one week only, and tickets go on sale…… MONDAY! Let’s GOOOOOOOO — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) October 6, 2022

As reported by Variety, following the world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, the film will play in approximately 600 theaters domestically along with theaters in Canada, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Spain, Israel, Australia, New Zealand, and the U.K. in November. This release marks the first time that Netflix has debuted a film across all three major U.S. theatrical chains.

‘I’m over the moon that Netflix has worked with AMC, Regal, and Cinemark to get ‘Glass Onion’ in theaters for this one-of-a-kind sneak preview,” Johnson said. “These movies are made to thrill audiences, and I can’t wait to feel the energy of the crowd as they experience ‘Glass Onion.’ Between this and the release on Netflix in December, I’m excited that audiences around the world will be able to enjoy the film!”

Scott Stuber, Netflix’s head of global film, continued Johnson’s sentiment stating: “We’re excited to offer fans an exclusive sneak preview of Rian’s incredible film. Given the excitement surrounding the premiere at the Toronto Internation Film Festival, we hope fans will enjoy this special theatrical event in celebration of the film’s global debut on Netflix in December.”

Netflix has made a large bet on the follow-ups to the 2019 film, which grossed more than $311 million worldwide alongside earning an Oscar nomination for best original screenplay. The film will follow franchise star Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc, along with a star-studded cast including Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Jessica Henwick, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe, Edward Norton, and Leslie Odom Jr.

Glass Onion is set for a global debut on Netflix on Dec. 23rd.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.