Nicole Brown’s Sister Blasts Kim Kardashian for ‘Inappropriate’ O.J. Jokes on SNL

Kim Kardashian’s stint hosting Saturday Night Live last weekend proved to be a ratings win the show, but the sister of O.J. Simpson’s murdered wife, Nicole Brown, didn’t find it funny when the reality influencer joked about the man many people—including a civil trial jury—believe is responsible for Nicole’s death.

Tanya Brown tells TMZ that Kardashian’s quips about O.J. were “beyond inappropriate and insensitive” and left her wondering if Nicole’s friend, Kris Jenner, as well as the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, ever really cared about her sister.

After Kim zinged her own sisters, ex-husband Kanye West, and her mom’s “gold-digger” boyfriend, Corey Gamble, during the monologue, Kim goofed on her late father, Robert Kardashian. The Kardashian patriarch was a member of Simpson’s “Dream Team” group of defense attorneys, and the last person seen holding O.J.’s mysterious Louis Vuitton bag on the night in June 1994, when Nicole Brown and her friend, Ronald Goldman, were brutally slashed and stabbed to death outside of her Brentwood home.

“My father was and still is such an influence and inspiration to him,” Kardashian said. “I credit him for really opening up my eyes to racial injustice. It’s because of him that I met my first Black person. Want to take a stab in the dark at who it was? I know it’s sort of weird to remember the first Black person you met but O.J. does leave a mark, or several, or none at all. I still don’t know.”

Tanya Brown also called the jokes “distasteful” and in “poor taste,” adding that it was especially painful for her to hear the audience erupt in laughter at the murder punch lines.

Brown says Kardashian should have pushed back against the O.J. jokes, or refused to deliver them at all. As Brown tells it, she knows how to reject a bad premise because she walked off an episode of The Meredith Viera Show when they tried to surprise her by having members of the O.J. criminal jury—which found him not guilty—share her appearance.

