Kevin Spacey Gets Lifetime Achievement Award From Italian Cinephiles

Kevin Spacey may be untouchable in Hollywood after beating a civil sex assault case while still facing an array of sex crimes charges against several men in England, but that didn’t stop Italy’s National Museum of Cinema from handing him a major award.

The Stella della Mole Award for Lifetime Achievement, to be precise.

Presenting Spacey with his prize, Museum President Enzo Ghigo and Vittorio Sgarbi—undersecretary to the Italian Ministry of Culture—spoke glowingly of his career, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Tonight we’re witnessing Kevin Spacey’s comeback,” Sgarbi said. “The one living through cinema is an immortal man, and it is precisely him that we are awarding this prize to tonight.”

Immortal Spacey, in turn, thanked the Turin museum for having “the courage, the balls, to invite me.”

Showing up to accept the award—past winners of which include Isabella Rossellini, Monica Bellucci, and Suspiria horror master Dario Argento—marked the double Oscar-winner’s first notable outing since the accusations of predatory behavior began to mount.

Back in business, apparently, Spacey made another appearance that evening, at a masterclass held the Temple Hall of the Mole Antonelliana in Turin, where he told museum director Domenico De Gaetano that he considered himself “extremely lucky,” adding that he’s “been doing this job for over 40 years, and I’ve only ever received kindness and support from my fans and coworkers. And I am honored to be part of this process.”

Though he may have been omitting a thing or two, it is true that aside from his two Oscars—Best Actor in 2000 for Sam Mendes’ American Beauty and Best Supporting Actor in 1996 for The Usual Suspects—he’s also got a BAFTA and a SAG award for Beauty, a Golden Globe for House of Cards, three Critics’ Choice trophies, and even a Tony for Lost in Yonkers back in 1991.

Next, Spacey was greeted by a young, cheering crowd before kicking off a special screening of American Beauty.

There was seemingly no elephant in the room at all, no talk of him beating the $40 million civil case brought against him by Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp, who claimed Spacey attacked him when he was a teen in the 1980s, and no mention of the not guilty plea he entered last week in a U.K. criminal case. In that one, Spacey was initially hit with four counts last May of sexual assault against three men between 2005 and 2014, and another seven charges were added in November. He maintains his innocence and is heading to court in London this summer.

“I very much appreciate the Crown Prosecution Service’s statement in which they carefully reminded the media and the public that I am entitled to a fair trial, and innocent until proven otherwise,” Spacey said in May. “While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the U.K. as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence.”

On his big night out however, he mentioned only that he made some “mistakes” in his career and faced several “setbacks.”

