Kevin Federline Joins Other Celebs Weighing in on Britney Spears’s Situation

Following Britney Spears’s revelatory testimony about her lack of freedom under a controversial conservatorship, several celebrities—including her ex-husband Kevin Federline and younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears—have voiced their support for the Grammy-winning pop singer.

Among the most surprising to speak out was Federline, who released a statement to People magazine via his attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, on Tuesday. Federline, who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007, said his priority is their two teenage sons, Sean and Jayden.

“The best thing would be for their mom to be healthy and happy,” Kaplan said in the statement. “And if either of those things aren’t true, it doesn’t provide for the best setting for custody to be exercised.”

Kaplan added, “[Kevin] certainly respects Britney and only hopes the best for her because when the best for her is achieved, it’s the best for their kids. The kids love their mother and he wants there to be a healthy and strong relationship.”

Last week, 39-year-old Spears delivered a passionate 20-minute speech in open court about how the conservatorship has controlled her money and life, saying “I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive” and requesting an end to the guardianship without a series of rigorous mental health evaluations. In the statement, Kaplan also acknowledged that the court will need to ensure “whether she’s OK,” referring to her mental health.

“If she’s strong and healthy and wants to be in control of her own life, and can do that in a reasonable, responsible fashion, then more power to her,” he said.

The statement comes a day after Spears’s younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, broke her silence on the hearing.

“Since the day I was born, I’ve only loved, adored and supported my sister,” she said via Instagram. “… This situation does not affect me either way, because I’m only her sister who’s only concerned about her happiness.”

In a lengthy Twitter thread, Spears’s former The All-New Mickey Mouse Club costar Christina Aguilera also defended Spears. “It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish,” Aguilera tweeted, along with a throwback photo of her and Spears as children.

