Ken Jeong ’Still Processing’ Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Honor

Jeong is one of 31 entertainment professionals that will have their names etched in Hollywood history this year

Ken Jeong is feeling emotional and nostalgic after the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce chose to induct the 53-year-old actor into this year’s Walk of Fame class.

“Gosh, I’m still processing this as we speak,” Jeong told LA Magazine days after the announcement at the red carpet premiere of AppleTV+’s The Afterparty Wednesday night. “And as a talkative guy who has a lot to say at all times, I’m still at a loss of words.”

“I just quit being a physician back in 2006-2007 in the hopes of being a character actor and I thought it was behind me to be a known entity,” he added. “I just love acting, I love comedy. I just wanted to do that full-time. I wanted to see if I could just do that as a living. I just wanted to be, ‘Oh, that guy that you recognize in that thing,’ and that’s great. I just wanted steady work, so as I’m speaking to you, saying it out loud, as I’m talking right now, this is nothing I’ve ever anticipated in my life and I’m still alive. I’m just so grateful.”

Jeong is just one of the 31 entertainment professionals across film, television, radio, recording, and sports entertainment who will have their names etched in Hollywood history this year. Other honorees include this year’s Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh, Chris Pine, Gal Gadot, Def Leppard, Gwen Stefani, Andre “Dr. Dre” Young, Otis Redding, Christina Ricci, Brandy Norwood, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and Kerry Washington. Chadwick Boseman of the Black Panther fame will also receive a posthumous star after the actor lost his private battle with colon cancer in 2020.

The idea for the Walk of Fame is widely credited to E. M. Stuart, who served as volunteer president of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce in 1953. Stuart’s initial goal was to preserve the prestige of a community renowned for its glamour and excitement worldwide. Over time, this concept has evolved into a globally recognized symbol of honor within the entertainment industry.

“Honestly, I’m old enough to know that it’s the fans that have gotten me here. It’s like the goodwill from the public. There are a lot of talented people. Everyone here is more talented than me, but the older I get, I’m just really grateful just to be able to hang and coexist, you know? That’s all I ever wanted to do was just hang and be a moment,” Jeong concluded.

Among the first celebrities to publicly congratulate Jeong on the accomplishment was the actor’s Community co-star and current podcast co-host, Joel McHale, a move Jeong had to poke fun at.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joel McHale (@joelmchale)

“Well, he may or may not be my best friend… and honestly, especially during the pandemic, it was his idea to do the Darkest Timeline podcast, and he is just one of the most real people I know in life,” Jeong said.

Season two of Jeong’s The Afterparty will premiere globally with the first two episodes July 12 on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode every Wednesday through September 6.