The Kawaller Report: College Football Playoff Party Edition

Local sports ignoramus Ben Kawaller was invited to cover a college football event thrown by ESPN. Here’s how that went…
By
-
14

Saturday night brought a star-studded affair to the Majestic Downtown, in the form of an ESPN-hosted party in honor of Monday night’s college football game between Texas Christian University and the University of Georgia.

We sent local theater-goer Ben Kawaller to cover the event, where he rubbed elbows with a number of mega-famous athletes he had never heard of, including Tim Tebow, Greg McElroy, Mike Posner, and a bunch of ESPN hosts and reporters. This is what he brought back.

 

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. news, food, and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR