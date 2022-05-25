Depp Trial: Kate Moss Says Johnny Never Pushed Her Down Any Stairs

”I have never in my life committed sexual battery or physical abuse,” testified Depp, while Kate Moss said the stairs were slippery when wet

Just when we couldn’t take another nameless shrink or other so-called “expert” testifying in the $50 million defamation trial brought against Amber Heard by ex-husband Johnny Depp in Fairfax County, Virginia, another bone fide celebrity finally tagged-in at the all-star legal battle royal.

On Wednesday—hump day in what may well be the final week of the event, with closing arguments scheduled for Friday—British supermodel and Depp girlfriend from 1994 to 1998 Kate Moss testified about the old tale that Depp had once pushed her down some stairs. The rumor resurfaced in Amber Heard’s testimony when she described an alleged physical altercation on the stairs of their apartment and said she punched Depp because, “I instantly think of Kate Moss and the stairs and I swung at him.”

This opened the door for Depp’s counsel to call on Moss to give her version of events.

When Moss—who appeared via video link from Gloucestershire, England, wearing a white patterned pussy-bow blouse and black blazer—was asked how she knew Depp, she replied, “I had a relationship with him.”

There was indeed an incident on the stairs, she testified, but nothing like the one to which Heard alluded.

“We took a vacation to the Golden Eye Resort in Jamaica,” Moss said. One day during their getaway, there had been a rainstorm, Moss explained, and Depp had exited their room ahead of her.

“The stairs were wet,” she recalled, “and I slid down the stairs, and I hurt my back. I screamed because I didn’t know what happened to me and I was in pain. He came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention.”

Moss clarified, “He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs.”

Depp’s own counsel called on him as a witness, where he was able to rebut some of the more alarming testimony from other witnesses.

During Heard’s time on the stand, Depp’s counsel asked her if Depp had helped her get a particular role, to which Heard replied coldly that she gotten it for herself “by auditioning.”

That statement was “not exactly true,” Depp said. “I was informed by Ms. Heard that the film was going to be shooting in Australia. That was of concern to her, as it was to Warner Brothers.”

It was “a concern,” because Heard was prosecuted in Australia in 2015 for illegally bringing her dogs, Pistol, and accused bed-pooper, Boo, into the country when Depp was filming Pirates of the Caribbean.

“[Heard] asked if I would speak to them,” Depp said, “so I made a phone call and spoke to three upper-echelon Warner Brothers executives—Kevin Tsujihara, Sue Kroll, Greg Silverman.” As a result, “I can only say that she ultimately got the job in the film. Hopefully, I had curbed their worries to some degree.”

Depp also reiterated that that Heard threw the vodka bottle at him that severed the tip of his middle finger. “I told [Dr. David Kipper, Depp’s private physician] that she had thrown the bottle and cut the tip of my finger off,” he said. “A good chunk.”

Depp added, “I miss it,” with understated comic effect.

He further alleged that Heard hit him on their honeymoon on the Orient Express. “I took a shot to the face, to the eye,” he said. “I got a pretty nice shiner.” When asked to describe the injury in a photo of the two on their honeymoon, he said that his eye looked “bugged out.”

“Ms. Heard hit me,” he stated.

Listening to Heard’s testimony, Depp said, had been, “Insane. It’s insane to hear heinous accusations of violence—sexual violence—that she’s attributed to me, that she’s accused me of. Horrible, ridiculous, humiliating, ludicrous, painful, savage, unimaginably brutal, cruel, and all false. All false… But I have never in my life committed sexual battery, physical abuse.”

Depp continued, “I don’t think anybody enjoys splitting themselves open, but there are times when one has to. I have never in my life committed sexual battery or physical abuse. Outlandish, outrageous. No matter what happens, I did tell the truth and I have spoken up for what I’ve reluctantly carried on my back for six years.”

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.