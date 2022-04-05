The rapper and fashion mogul will no longer be headlining the two-weekend music festival, scheduled for April 15-17 and April 22-24

Kanye West has pulled the plug on his performances at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, where he was scheduled to play each of the closing nights of the two-weekend event later this month, Variety reports.

The last-minute dropout leaves festival organizers with less than two weeks to find a replacement for Ye, who was set to headline on April 17 and April 24 in Indio, California. Page Six is reporting that the Coachella team is scrambling to get The Weeknd to step in for West.

It was not immediately clear why West bailed on the festival, but a source told Variety that he had not rehearsed or prepared for the appearance. Representatives for Coachella and Ye have not yet confirmed the report.

The news arrives just days after a source told Page Six that Ye was planning to go “away to get help” so he could treat his mental health amid ongoing public drama with ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

“For the sake of the kids, Kanye has told Kim he’s not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better,” the source told Page Six.

Ye didn’t attend the Grammy Awards on April 3, where he won the prizes for Best Melodic Rap Performance and Best Rap Song, he was supposedly banned from performing due to recent “concerning online behavior.”

Earlier this year, Ye threatened not to perform at Coachella over comments he accused fellow headliner Billie Eilish of making about his friend and longtime collaborator, Travis Scott—comments that she didn’t actually make. Ye also said he planned to bring Scott—who has remained out of the spotlight since the Astroworld tragedy—out as a special guest during his Coachella set.

A Change.org petition, which had received nearly 50,000 signatures as of Monday afternoon, called for Ye to be removed from the Coachella lineup due to his recent public behavior.

“We have watched Kanye harass, manipulate, and hurt Kim, Pete, and others for over a year now,” the petition reads. “No one seems to want to stand up to him, and the ones that do, he puts under fire as well. Most recently, he has been threatening actual bodily harm on others. This is ridiculous that he is allowed to freely do this. Coachella (along with other brand names that are still working with him) should be ashamed of themselves and should not be giving him any more of a platform.”

Ye previously headlined the music festival in 2011 and he brought his Sunday Service to Coachella in 2019.

This year’s already sold-out festival still has Eilish and Harry Styles scheduled to headline, with special guest Swedish House Mafia.

