Controversy Loves Company: Kanye West Brings Out Marilyn Manson and DaBaby for ‘Donda’ Show

At his stadium-set Chicago listening party on Thursday night, Ye was joined on the porch by a couple of guests

If Kanye West’s antics haven’t caught your attention lately, fear not. The impresario stepped up his canny media game at yet another listening party for his unreleased tenth album, Donda, in his hometown of Chicago Thursday—bringing accused rapist Marilyn Manson and DaBaby, known for a recent homophobic rant, onstage with him.

Manson and DaBaby kicked off the festivities at Soldier Field by joining Kanye on the stoop of a replica of his South Shore childhood home, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Manson is being investigated by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department for abuse claims leveled by several women, and he’s being sued for rape and trafficking by his ex, actress Esme Bianco.

DaBaby, meanwhile, has been kicked off several lineups, including Lollapalooza and GovBall, since he told the audience at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami on July 25, “[If] you didn’t show up today with HIV/AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put a cellphone light in the air,” among other things.

DaBaby also displayed his judgment when he invited Tory Lanez onstage with him at Rolling Loud, even though Megan Thee Stallion was also performing, and she had a restraining order against Lanez for allegedly shooting her twice. The Miami adventure caused a California judge to raise Lanez’s bail from $190,000 to $250,000 on Monday.

While the song “Jail” was playing, a guest verse from Jay-Z was replaced by some choice words from DaBaby: “I said one thing they ain’t like and they threw me out like the garbage.”

The day before the listening party, Kanye filed paperwork in Los Angeles Superior Court to get rid of his birth name and replace it with just “Ye.”

On Friday, Ye announced that he intends to “continue to conceptually collaborate” with Manson, who has denied all the allegations against him.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. news, food, and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.