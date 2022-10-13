Kanye West Says He’s Not Antisemitic While Spewing Jewish Stereotypes

Raging rap mogul West says he doesn’t hate Jews, while accusing them as a race of being underhanded in business

Kanye West, who in recent days got himself banned from Instagram and Twitter for what some might call rabidly antisemitic hate posts, had plenty more to clarify Wednesday while leaving conservative commentator Candace Owens’ opening for her new documentary, a critique of the Black Lives Matter movement called The Greatest Lie Ever Sold.

But, don’t believe your lying eyes. Just because the baffled billionaire wrote “when I wake up I’m going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE” and mentioned their “agenda” as a race, Yeez West is not a classic Jew-hater, he explained to TMZ. Rather, he’s just had bad deals in the entertainment business, and he blames it on Jewish executives, not his apparent madness.

He has a particular resentment against J.P. Morgan Chase—apparently subscribing to the stereotype that all banks are Jewish-run—telling the outlet he got dumped by the global colossus after putting $140 million into the bank soon after he and Owens wore “White Lives Matter” shirts at Fashion Week.

Asked straight-out if he wishes harm on Jewish people, West replied, “No, no way. But I do feel that in Hollywood with, especially with Black entertainers, I’ve had a lot of bad experiences.”

He further clarified, “And if people use that antisemite idea to cover up bad business… Hey, if you call somebody out for bad business, that means you’re being anti-Semitic. I feel happy to have crossed the line of that idea so we can speak openly about things like getting canceled by a bank.”

Kanye also noted that “this stuff is important to me” as “the richest Black man in American history,” adding, “I put $140 million in J.P. Morgan and never even had a chance—not even get a deal for it.”

If you’re wondering what the hell West was babbling about, his pal Owens offered a little explainer, tweeting, “Earlier in the day I learned that @kanyewest was officially kicked out of JP Morgan Chase bank.’ I was told there was no official reason given, but they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until later November to find another place for the Yeezy to bank” attached to a bank closure notice.

Earlier today I learned that @kanyewest was officially kicked out of JP Morgan Chase bank. I was told there was no official reason given, but they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank. pic.twitter.com/FUskokb6fP — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 12, 2022

It’s always refreshing when rich people can talk openly about money.

The troubling tweet that started it all, in case anyone forgot, stated, “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE. The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

The tweet was removed from Twitter for violating its rules and his account was locked.

Prospective Twitter owner Elon Musk personally attempted to handle the situation. “Talked to ye today & expressed my concerns about his recent tweet, which I think he took to heart,” he tweeted.

Prior to that, a message West posted to Instagram, was a capture of a conversation with Diddy over his “White Lives Matter” tee shirts, contained anti-semitic language on West’s part. He captioned the post, “Jesus is Jew.”

Instagram deleted the post and restricted West’s account for violating its rules.

With still more to get off his chest, West popped by the parlor of Fox News human and “Great Replacement” theorist Tucker Carlson, where he further displayed his obsession with Jewish stereotypes. However, the audience didn’t hear it, as Fox edited out Kanye’s sad ranting.

In one deleted exchange, West said he’d prefer his kids knew Hanukkah before Kwanzaa because “it will come with some financial engineering.” He also told Carlson that he trusts working with Latinos “more than—I’ll be safe, certain other businessmen, you know.”

