Kanye West and His Collaborator Have Both Gone Missing In L.A.

Kanye West seems to have made himself scarce as a bill collector approached, but his collaborator, Theophilus London, vanished in July

The family of rapper Theophilus London filed a missing persons report with the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday, saying he has not been seen since July. London is known as a collaborator on antisemitic former mogul Kanye West’s Donda album and, coincidentally, West was also recently reported missing—by a man who says he’s just trying to collect on a debt.

As CBS News reports, although London’s family believe someone last spoke to him in July, the LAPD offered a different timeline for his disappearance in a Wednesday evening press release. According to the police, London was last seen on Skid Row around noon on October 15. The department added that London’s “family members lost complete contact with him in October.”

“Theo, your Dad loves you, son,” his father, Lary Moses London, said in the statement. “We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you son.”

Meanwhile, one Thomas St. John has been trying to serve West with legal documents in his breach of contract suit against the self-proclaimed genius of his generation and unabashed Hitler fan, MSN reports.

St. John said in a court hearing he has not been able to find Ye in weeks, contending that West had agreed to pay him a monthly retainer of $300,000 to be CFO of Donda, another Ye corp.

“[St. John] needed a guarantee that [West] wouldn’t abruptly abandon the commercial relationship, in addition to the financial costs and hazards associated with committing to [West] as client,” the lawsuit states. “But Mr. St. John offered to settle for a contract lasting at least 18 months.”

However, St. John contends, he and Ye later had an “aggressive” meeting, and West stopped paying him.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.