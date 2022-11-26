Kanye Took Far-Right Racist Nick Fuentes to Mar-a-Lago! Wait, Who?

Nick Fuentes, former child star of the arch right, went with Kanye West to meet Trump, and the media’s livid over the young monster

Antisemitic rapper Kanye West has lost a lot since embarking on his October hate speech tour, but he did get back his Twitter account last week, which had previously been suspended for said hate—“when I wake up I’m going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE”—and the first thing he did was to announce that he had taken young, extreme right wing personality Nick Fuentes to dinner with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

Many seemed to find West’s budding friendship with Fuentes even more egregious than the confused former mogul’s entire slew of bigoted comments, as the semi-successful podcaster is also quite the little racist himself.

West first confirmed rumors on Tuesday that he had in fact been to Trump’s Florida resort home and 2024 presidential campaign HQ, tweeting, “First time at Mar-a-Lago… Can’t believe I kept President Trump waiting And I had on jeans Yikes”

First time at Mar-a-Lago Rain and traffic Can’t believe I kept President Trump waiting And I had on jeans Yikes What you guys think his response was when I asked him to be my running mate in 2024? — ye (@kanyewest) November 23, 2022

Then, on Thursday, Ye confirmed further reports that Fuentes had indeed been with him to dine at the Trumps’, retweeting a post-supper video interview in which he says, “So Trump is really impressed with Nick Fuentes. And Nick Fuentes, unlike so many of the lawyers and so many of the people that he was left with on his 2020 campaign, he’s actually a loyalist.”

Kanye showing love to the J6 prisoners… https://t.co/cFAY97N0B9 — Darren J. Beattie 🌐 (@DarrenJBeattie) November 25, 2022

Trump not only failed to back up his friend Ye’s recollection of that enchanted, subtropical evening, but by 1:20 p.m. on Thursday, 45 and his people had already composed a tidy I don’t know who the hell this guy is note, posting it to Trump’s own Truth Social network:

“This past week, Kanye West called me to have dinner at Mar-a-Lago. Shortly thereafter, he unexpectedly showed up with three of his friends, whom I knew nothing about. We had dinner on Tuesday evening with many members present on the back patio. The dinner was quick and uneventful. They then left for the airport.”

One member of Trump’s team then disclosed to NBC News that the situation was “a fucking nightmare.”

How out-loud must one be about their bigotry for Donald Trump to know not to be seen with them?

Fuentes, 24, first gained attention in 2017 for attending the “Unite the Right” rally of torch-bearing goons chanting, “Jew will not replace us!” Actually, he got the attention for crying that he had to quit Boston U. shortly after because he was getting “death threats,” setting the stage for a dismally long career of claiming victimhood at the hands of the people he hates, who he says are the true bigots.

In 2021, he was kicked off Twitter, naturally—and kicked off again recently when he tried to reenlist under a new account following the takeover by Elon Musk—and his YouTube channel was shut down in 2020. In both cases, however, the companies declined to specify what particular content got him banned, so that tells us nothing.

Then there are the quotes offered by groups like the Southern Poverty Law Center and the ADL, such as, “Our civilization is being dismantled, our people are being genocided, and conservatives can’t think past what will play well with liberal media in the next election.”

But Fuentes would argue that even such a grotesque statement could be taken out of context, and there are also those who seem absolutely insistent on taking seriously his tedious humor (Fuentes says his podcast is a comedy show). Then there’s the added confusion of media reports alternately calling him “white supremacist” and “white nationalist”—confusing because “white nationalist” is what white supremacists call themselves so as not to call themselves white supremacists.

For the record, young Fuentes eschews both labels, saying in 2018, “The reason I wouldn’t call myself a white nationalist—it’s not because I don’t see the necessity for white people to have a homeland and for white people to have a country. It’s because I think that kind of terminology is used almost exclusively by the left to defame and I think the terminology and the labels that we use—I don’t think that we can look at them outside of the context of their connotations in America.”

So never mind all that. Here, via journalist Benjamin Ryan, are merely some things Fuentes said, in one sitting, about Jews.

This is gut wrenching. Nick Fuentes, claiming victimhood at the hands of Jews, is essentially threatening a neo-Holocaust. pic.twitter.com/4UufsC6JHF — Benjamin Ryan (@benryanwriter) November 26, 2022

Yes, Fuentes is a monster. And this Yeezy-boost is just the thing he needs. A February 2020 report in the Times of Israel put his Twitter followers at just 86,000. And without YouTube, good luck catching his podcast. In order to watch that face saying those things, one has to follow Fuentes on Cozy.tv (current followers: 22.1k) “to receive push notifications through Telegram when the show starts!”

To think, if not for that old Kanye magic, Fuentes would almost certainly have remained just another sad twerp, forever circling oblivion.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.