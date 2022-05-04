Kamala Harris on SCOTUS Roe v Wade Abortion Ruling Leak: ‘How Dare They?’

The vice president spoke on Tuesday at the annual conference held by the PAC Emily’s List in Washington D.C.

Vice President Kamala Harris delivered a fiery speech the day after the news leaked that the Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe. v Wade, the decades-old abortion ruling that legalized abortion in all 50 states.

Speaking at the annual conference held by PAC Emily’s List, Harris made it clear to the audience of women—who were brought to their feet by the VP’s impassioned plea—that “we are not going back” on reproductive issues.

“Women’s rights in America are under attack,” Harris told the crowd at Washington D.C.’s Omni Shoreham Hotel. “Roe v Wade, in its power, has protected a woman’s rights to make decisions about her own body for nearly half a century. If the court overturns Roe v Wade, it will be a direct assault on freedom on the fundamental rights of self-determination to which all Americans are entitled.”

A fired-up Harris rallied the crowd in a roughly 10-minute speech, saying those working to overturn the 1973 Supreme Court decision in fact want to ban abortion in every state, bully anyone who seeks or provides abortion care while criminalizing and punishing women for making their own decisions.

“How dare they tell a woman what she can do and cannot do with her own body?!” Harris said, repeating “how dare they?” to the crowd’s growing applause. The vice president closed by telling the crowd that they must fight for abortion rights “with everything we’ve got.”

Emily List’s is a political action committee that helps elect women Democratic candidates, who have abortion rights as part of their platforms. Harris was scheduled to speak prior to the leak of a draft Supreme Court majority opinion that has set off major protests across the country and electrified Democrats who consider abortion care an essential and inalienable right.

Watch the entire speech below:

