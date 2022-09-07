Justin Bieber to ‘Take a Break From Touring’ After Exhaustion in Rio

Justin Bieber is taking a hiatus from touring to focus on his health, the pop star announced this week.

“This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to my people in Brazil,” the 28-year-old singer said in a statement. “After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now. So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better.”

The hiatus comes after a previous break due to his struggle with a Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder characterized by facial weakness or paralysis of the facial nerves and a rash affecting the ear or mouth.

According to the Mayo Clinic, “Ramsay Hunt syndrome is caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox. After chickenpox clears up, the virus still lives in your nerves. Years later, it may reactivate. When it does, it can affect your facial nerves.”

The neurological disorder began taking its toll on Bieber this past June, when he shared a video explaining what he described as a “pretty serious” situation to fans, resulting in the initial postponement of the tour.

“As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face,” he said while demonstrating his facial paralysis.

He continued, “So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn’t the case, but obviously my body’s telling me I gotta slow down and I hope you guys understand and I’ll be using this time to just rest, relax, and get back to 100 percent so I can do what I was born to do.”

He returned to the stage in Italy on July 31, and performed six live shows on the European leg of the tour before exhaustion overwhelmed him. “It took a real toll on me,” he said Tuesday.

He concluded, “I’ve been so proud to bring this show and our message of Justice to the world. Thank you for your prayers and support throughout all of this! I love you all passionately.”

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign for our newsletters today