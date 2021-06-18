Where to See July 4 Fireworks In and Around L.A. This Year

The year 2020 was nearly as memorable for the things that happened as it was for the things that didn’t happen. To keep people from crowding together on rooftops, beaches, and balconies, there was nary a proper fireworks show in all of Los Angeles County last July 4 (of course, there were plenty of illicit displays—it wouldn’t be summer L.A. without them).

But now that COVID restrictions have finally been lifted and life is inching back to normal in a post-vax world, many—but not all—of the region’s fireworks displays will be lighting up the sky once again. From the Hollywood Bowl out to Irwindale, here are some opportunities to fill your eyes with pyrotechnics and your nostrils with the sweet smell of sulfur.

July 4th Fireworks Spectacular with Kool & the Gang

WHERE: Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood Hills

WHEN: July 3 and 4, gates at 6 p.m.

WHAT: Pack your picnic baskets and get ready to sing along to “Celebration” this Independence Day with Kool & the Gang’s two-night stand, also featuring Thomas Wilkins and the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra playing some patriotic faves. [More info and tickets]

Cinespia Dazed and Confused, Dirty Dancing and Fireworks

WHERE: Hollywood Forever Cemetery, 6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood

WHEN: July 3 and 4, gates at 7:15 p.m., movie at 9 p.m.

WHAT: The iconic Hollywood Forever Cemetery is hosting back-to-back fireworks shows this Fourth of July Weekend. On July 3, grab some beers and enjoy the cult classic Dazed and Confused on the big screen. On July 4, watch Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey have the time of their lives in Dirty Dancing. Stick around after the movie on both nights to take pictures at the free photo booth and watch fireworks light up the sky. [More info and tickets]

July 4th at the Marina

WHERE: Marina Del Rey (multiple viewing spots)

WHEN: July 4, 9 p.m.

WHAT: Fireworks will be shot off from a barge, and can be viewed with synchronized music at Burton Chase Park or Fisherman’s village, or you can watch right from the water by booking a fireworks cruise through City Cruises. The show lasts ten minutes, and they recommend arriving early to get parking. [More info]

95th Annual AmericaFest at the Rose Bowl

WHERE: Rose Bowl Stadium, 1001 Rose Bowl Dr., Pasadena

WHEN: July 4, doors at 5:30 p.m., event at 7 p.m.

WHAT: Share in Pasadena’s nearly century-old tradition from various locations around the city (like the Colorado Street Bridge), or buy a ticket to check out the festivities from the Rose Bowl’s turf. Details are still coming together, but a VIP package includes a BBQ dinner and a program for the whole family in the lead-up to the fireworks show. [More info and tickets]

Jewel City Sparkles Fireworks Show

WHERE: Harvard Street & Brand Boulevard, downtown Glendale

WHEN: July 4, 9 p.m.

WHAT: The city of Glendale is hosting a show to kick off the reopening of its downtown hub. View the show for free from any local business or dining location along Brand or Harvard. [More info]

Councilman Bob Blumenfield’s July 4th Extravaganza

WHERE: Warner Park, 5800 Topanga Canyon Blvd., Woodland Hills

WHEN: July 4, 6-9:30 p.m.

WHAT: Any Beatles fans out there? The District 3 councilman’s extravaganza features Beatles tribute band Ticket to Ride along with the band Illunis, followed by a 15-minute firework show. Local restaurants, arts and crafts vendors, and other businesses will also be around selling their products. Best part: it’s free! [More info]

July 2nd Altadena Golf Course Fireworks Viewing

WHERE: Altadena Golf Course, 1456 E. Mendocino St., Altadena

WHEN: July 2, 9:30 p.m.

WHAT: Want to squeeze even more fireworks into the weekend? The Altadena Golf Course Is offering a Friday night display from its parking lot. [More info]

City of Monrovia July 4th Concert and Fireworks Show

WHERE: Monrovia Library Park, 321 S Myrtle Ave., Monrovia

WHEN: July 4, concert at 7 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m.

WHAT: The City of Monrovia is hosting its annual fireworks show and concert in Library Park. Check out tunes from both Night Owl and Top 40 Band before the big fireworks show. Also make time for a cruise around the neighborhood to check out the entrants in the city’s patriotic home decorating contest. [More info]

Fireworks Spectacular at Disneyland

WHERE: Disneyland, Anaheim

WHEN: Beginning July 1

WHAT: After a COVID hiatus, fireworks will be returning to Disneyland just in time for Independence Day. The show “Mickey’s Mix Magic” will include projections, lasers, and fireworks. If you can’t make it to Disneyland on July 4, the show will continue nightly. [More info]

Fireworks Spectacular at the Los Alamitos Joint Forces Training Base

WHERE: Los Alamitos Joint Forces Training Base, 11200 Lexington Dr., Los Alamitos

WHEN: July 4, gates at 4 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m.

WHAT: The COVID conscious will appreciate that this drive-up fireworks show includes a health screening upon entry. Food and drinks are available on site, and reservations are required. [More information]

Fireworks Over the Ocean in Huntington Beach

WHERE: Huntington Beach Pier

WHEN: July 4, 9 p.m.

WHERE: The Surf City’s weekend long Fourth of July celebration and parade will all lead up to the spectacular 1,300-round pyrotechnic show launched right above the pier. Arrive early to snag a fire pit by the beach or get tickets to enjoy the show from the front-row seating area on the pier. [More info]

July 3rd Irwindale Speedway Night of Destruction ARCA West PLUS Fireworks

WHERE: Irwindale Speedway, 500 Speedway Dr., Irwindale

WHEN: July 3, 7 p.m.

WHAT: Head to the San Gabriel Valley for a demolition derby in anticipation of the speedway’s biggest firework show of the year. Vendors offer a number of all-American snacks and entrees for the whole family. [More information]

July 4th Independence Day Firework Show on Catalina

WHERE: Avalon, Catalina Island

WHEN: July 4, 9 p.m.

WHAT: Take a mini vacation to Catalina Island for a day full of festivities—including a golf cart parade and live music—and end the night with a fireworks show over the water. Plus, enjoy an exclusive view of fireworks from Ventura County to San Diego in the distance. [More information]

List compiled by Amanda Coscarelli and Courtney Wright

