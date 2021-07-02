5 Things to Watch, Do, and Listen To in July

Your cultural agenda this month includes the Space Jam sequel, new music from Billie Eilish, and more

A new month is here, and we’ve rounded up some new books, movies, and albums you won’t want to miss.

WATCH

Humans and Looney Tunes characters again join forces on the basketball court in Space Jam: A New Legacy. It’s been 25 years since the first film, and instead of Michael Jordan, the long-awaited sequel stars LeBron James. In theaters and on HBO Max July 16.

STREAM

Come on, get happy—and watch a heartwarming sports comedy featuring good guys, corny jokes, and shortbread cookies. Jason Sudeikis is back for another season of Ted Lasso on Apple TV+ in the role that won him an Emmy—a surprise to no one but Sudeikis himself. July 23.

CHEER



Tokyo is proceeding with the Summer Olympics despite calls for cancelation. The USA’s usually dominant women’s soccer team is looking to rebound from its Rio disappointments, while tennis phenom Naomi Osaka, who has dual citizenship, will be competing for Japan. July 23 on NBC.

LISTEN



Where to go after that Grammy sweep? Billie Eilish offers up an answer on her ironically named second album, Happier Than Ever. Perhaps more important, depending on your age, Prince’s never-before-heard archives album, Welcome 2 America, is finally out. Both July 30.

DO

Catch (not literally) the tropical butterflies at the South Coast Botanic Garden. The Soar exhibition runs through July 31 and allows visitors to convene with the beautiful winged creatures both inside and within the garden’s new pavilion.

