Jonathan Majors Dropped From U.S. Army Ads Following Arrest

After the ”Creed III” actor was booked for alleged strangulation and assault, his voice was removed from the advertising

Less than three days after actor Jonathan Majors was arrested in New York on charges of strangulation, assault, and harassment, the Army has erased him from advertisements in which the rising star did the voiceover work, ABC7 reports.

Majors took the spotlight in two advertisements that served as a focal point in a larger campaign aimed at recruitment. The ads—titled “Overcoming Obstacles” and “Pushing Tomorrow”—were frequently seen during breaks from the NCAA’s March Madness college basketball competition and sought to capitalize on Majors’ recent popularity. The Yale School of Drama graduate recently appeared in major studio releases Creed III and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

This was until last weekend, when the NYPD announced Majors was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman. Authorities say Majors called 911 to report rising concerns about his girlfriend at home. However, the woman, who was not identified by police, says that while in a cab with Majors, he physically assaulted her.

Upon noticing marks of struggle and assault on her body, the police arrested Majors.

A statement released by the Army’s Enterprise Marketing Office said that the organization was “deeply concerned by the allegations” against Majors. Despite believing that he is “innocent until proven guilty,” they ultimately made the decision to “pull our ads until the investigation into these allegations is complete.”

Priya Chaudhry, a lawyer for the actor, insisted that there was evidence to clear Majors and that he “is probably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows.”

